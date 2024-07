Must be devastating that the one and only time she's ever done this was caught on camera. What are the chances!



Exactly, trying desperately to set a narrative before the video came out.Video out nowI'd go much further than the fact we know it is BS she did it one time, she is not some rogue. This will be getting done by lots more competitors, all desperate to win whatever it takes. It would not surprise me if some or her use much harsher methods behind closed doors. It's well documented cattle prods and more have been used in the past to get these horses to do so many unnatural circus movements. Tip of the fucking iceberg for me.The FEI are now desperately trying to come down on her. They know if people actually wake the fuck up to this the 'sport' will be gone from olympic programmes a lot sooner than it eventually will be. Incredible that it is still included really.