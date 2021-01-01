He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
It's called breaking, grandad
Crosby Nick never fails.
Watching netflix doc Sprint in preparation.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cjk3vkpxz1poExplanation from the beeb about what they can show
Theres a Linford Christie doc on BBC on Thursday night too I think.
Thanks for posting that. I'm curious about what this 'UK Law' is that they are referring to? I didn't see see it explained, unless I'm missing something?
I think it's the Broadcasting Act 1996.Basically, there's a list of events that have to be on free-to-air channels. It's the reason the Euros and World Cup haven't disppeared off to pay TV.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ofcom_Code_on_Sports_and_Other_Listed_and_Designated_Events#Category_AI couldn't find what the actual requirement for the Olympics is - obviously not every single second of every event has to be shown live, but I don't know what constitutes an acceptable amount.
