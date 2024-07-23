I still love the Olympics but unfortunately it seems like appetite for it is dwindling since it peaked in London. Hosting it is a huge burden and in this day and age its not so easy to sell it to your population as worthwhile.



Its lost some of its lustre no doubt. Looking at two of the biggest Olympic sports:Athletics:Bolt has effectively killed off the biggest event at the games, as his 100m record makes anything ths current runners (none of whom I could name) look humdrum.The 100m final used to be must see TVCan still hear David Coleman saying something like....Leroy Burrell in 1, Dennis Mitchell in 2, Frankie Fredericks in 3, Linford Christie in 4, Carl Lewis in 5, Donovan Bailey in 6... you could almost name the whole line up. When Ben Johnson ran 9.79 the whole world gasped. Regardless what transpired 24 hrs later it was a stunning moment.It was the Seoul Games that initiated the decline, with drugs becoming a major story. Flo Jo, her times killed the women's race. Recall Barry Norman (who was presenting a highlights show of the Seoul Games) showing a split screen of Flo Jo which contrasted her phsyqiue from 1987 to 1988...was a different person, and Norman just raised an eyebrow at the screen. Had Seb Coe achieved his aim in wiping out those times from the record books it wouldn't have undid the damage done to the perception of the sport. It's also affected all sports where drugs are a determining factor (swimming the other obvious example).Gymnastics:"Unlike Nadia Comaneci and Olga Korbut, modern gymnasts such as Simone Biles are rewarded for their athleticism more than their artistry... the spellbinding artistry that not only gave the sport its name, but brought it global fame."The fall of communism in Romania and the Soviet Union damaged their gymnastics programme (also, akin to operation paperclip when the US took many Nazi German rocket scientists, including the man most responsible for the moon landing Wernher Von Braun, most of the best Romanian and Soviet gymnastics coaches were taken in by the US with the post communist states in dire straits economically). The US has inevitably taken over with the other two majorly weakened, and the gymnasts now are manufactured, athletic clones of each other, lacking the authenticity and individuality (ironically enough) that were the communist gymnasts.