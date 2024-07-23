« previous next »
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 01:52:54 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
You sound old!
 ;D

Seriously though, I do agree with you and I think when services move from RF broadcasts to streaming it is for the benefit of the vendor not the customer. I have a Freeview / Freesat telly in my office and quite enjoyed listening to Absolute radio on Freeview but that's gone now and they want you to listen to it via a streamed Smart TV app. Fuck that, 5 minutes of ads being pushed to you then a load of buffering before the programmes start and then still having to listen to commercial breaks. Luckily it's still on DAB but it will be binned if it leaves there, they'll also lose the Car radio audience as well.

The other thing that I find irritating is the last couple of tellies I've bought are Freeview+ with Alexia, so she's been mithering me and when you put a Freeview channel on it keeps asking if you want to watch this from the start. No please just let me turn the telly on and watch TV in peace, I've turned the network connections off for simplicity and my own sanity.

The bastards, I've been retuning my tv like a madman trying to find it again.  ;D

As for the Olympics, I'll watch it on iptv, they're bound to have every live option available.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 02:05:35 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:19:04 pm
Cheers. Can't be arsed watching things on tablet etc. if it's not available on Main channels or red button I will just have to miss it then.

Just looked at Discovery Plus online and seems it'll be via the app ::)

Install the app on your TV.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 02:28:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:52:54 pm
The bastards, I've been retuning my tv like a madman trying to find it again.  ;D

As for the Olympics, I'll watch it on iptv, they're bound to have every live option available.

I've got a battery powered Roberts DAB radio and I'm on the beach now listening to it.

One of the problems is that the Tory government has been selling off the broadcasting frequencies to the mobile phone companies meaning that the engineers have had come up with more innovative ways of fitting in at least the same number of TV and radio channels into a smaller bandwidth and comprises have been made. Who needs public broadcasting services anyway?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 02:57:07 pm
The rugby starts already tomorrow - Ireland vs South Africa again!
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 03:04:08 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:05:35 pm
Install the app on your TV.


Yep - i've got the app on my smart tv, and also on a firestick on another non smart tv.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 03:16:28 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:05:35 pm
Install the app on your TV.

It won't already be there then?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 03:17:02 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
You sound old!
 ;D

Seriously though, I do agree with you and I think when services move from RF broadcasts to streaming it is for the benefit of the vendor not the customer. I have a Freeview / Freesat telly in my office and quite enjoyed listening to Absolute radio on Freeview but that's gone now and they want you to listen to it via a streamed Smart TV app. Fuck that, 5 minutes of ads being pushed to you then a load of buffering before the programmes start and then still having to listen to commercial breaks. Luckily it's still on DAB but it will be binned if it leaves there, they'll also lose the Car radio audience as well.

The other thing that I find irritating is the last couple of tellies I've bought are Freeview+ with Alexia, so she's been mithering me and when you put a Freeview channel on it keeps asking if you want to watch this from the start. No please just let me turn the telly on and watch TV in peace, I've turned the network connections off for simplicity and my own sanity.
;D
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 03:45:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
I still love the Olympics but unfortunately it seems like appetite for it is dwindling since it peaked in London. Hosting it is a huge burden and in this day and age its not so easy to sell it to your population as worthwhile.

Its lost some of its lustre no doubt. Looking at two of the biggest Olympic sports:

Athletics:

Bolt has effectively killed off the biggest event at the games, as his 100m record makes anything ths current runners (none of whom I could name) look humdrum.

The 100m final used to be must see TV

Can still hear David Coleman saying something like....Leroy Burrell in 1, Dennis Mitchell in 2, Frankie Fredericks in 3, Linford Christie in 4, Carl Lewis in 5, Donovan Bailey in 6... you could almost name the whole line up. When Ben Johnson ran 9.79 the whole world gasped. Regardless what transpired 24 hrs later it was a stunning moment.

It was the Seoul Games that initiated the decline, with drugs becoming a major story. Flo Jo, her times killed the women's race. Recall Barry Norman (who was presenting a highlights show of the Seoul Games) showing a split screen of Flo Jo which contrasted her phsyqiue from 1987 to 1988...was a different person, and Norman just raised an eyebrow at the screen. Had Seb Coe achieved his aim in wiping out those times from the record books it wouldn't have undid the damage done to the perception of the sport. It's also affected all sports where drugs are a determining factor (swimming the other obvious example).

Gymnastics:

Lost art: Powerhouse physiques winning out over spellbinding grace

https://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/13184916.lost-art-powerhouse-physiques-winning-spellbinding-grace/

"Unlike Nadia Comaneci and Olga Korbut, modern gymnasts such as Simone Biles are rewarded for their athleticism more than their artistry... the spellbinding artistry that not only gave the sport its name, but brought it global fame."

The fall of communism in Romania and the Soviet Union damaged their gymnastics programme (also, akin to operation paperclip when the US took many Nazi German rocket scientists, including the man most responsible for the moon landing Wernher Von Braun, most of the best Romanian and Soviet gymnastics coaches were taken in by the US with the post communist states in dire straits economically). The US has inevitably taken over with the other two majorly weakened, and the gymnasts now are manufactured, athletic clones of each other, lacking the authenticity and individuality (ironically enough) that were the communist gymnasts.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 03:49:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:16:28 pm
It won't already be there then?

Depends on the TV. Manufacturers generally get bunged dosh by the streamers for including their apps. Would be interested to know how much Netflix and Amazon paid TCL for actual hard buttons on the remote.

The problem with a lot of smart TVs is that the processors are very under-powered. So they run progressively slower as apps get updated/bloated. That's why many people end up using Firesticks/Chromecast/Roku, even if they have a smart TV. Or hook up a Raspberry Pi as a Kodi box. Lots of fun to be had...

Fun fact: NordVPN (and doubtless other VPNs) has apps for Android TV and Firestick. Which can greatly enhance yer options on streaming services.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 03:57:16 pm
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:01:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:52:54 pm
The bastards, I've been retuning my tv like a madman trying to find it again.  ;D

As for the Olympics, I'll watch it on iptv, they're bound to have every live option available.

A sensible approach, the interfaces are okay once you get used to them. On Sunday I got up the split screen for the golf and the test match.
 8)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:03:50 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:57:16 pm


With very little info to go on, I'm assuming the video shows her treating a horse badly.


Media seems to be generally describing the video only using her own quote of it showing "an error of judgement".

If the videos is being circulated I don't know why they can't be more specific than that.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:08:10 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 03:49:55 pm
Depends on the TV. Manufacturers generally get bunged dosh by the streamers for including their apps. Would be interested to know how much Netflix and Amazon paid TCL for actual hard buttons on the remote.

The problem with a lot of smart TVs is that the processors are very under-powered. So they run progressively slower as apps get updated/bloated. That's why many people end up using Firesticks/Chromecast/Roku, even if they have a smart TV. Or hook up a Raspberry Pi as a Kodi box. Lots of fun to be had...

Fun fact: NordVPN (and doubtless other VPNs) has apps for Android TV and Firestick. Which can greatly enhance yer options on streaming services.

I think the biggest problems with smart tellies is that the manufacturers don't keep on top of the updates and eventually stop the support for older models. Safest bet is the fire stick with surfshark if a VPN is needed in my experience.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:10:04 pm
I had no idea she was a Newcastle fan. Just goes to show, you don't really know someone.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:17:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:10:04 pm
I had no idea she was a Newcastle fan. Just goes to show, you don't really know someone.

Very good. :)
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:17:21 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:03:50 pm
With very little info to go on, I'm assuming the video shows her treating a horse badly.


Media seems to be generally describing the video only using her own quote of it showing "an error of judgement".

If the videos is being circulated I don't know why they can't be more specific than that.

The media hasn't seen the video apparently. It's only come about because she's being investigated by the Federation.

I could be wrong but I'd be amazed if a decent proportion of the equestrian folk aren't a bit shady with how they treat the horses.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 04:20:15 pm
It's even worse than you can imagine. She actually met Chris Sutton.

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 05:25:34 pm
Saw the headline and assumed some swimmer had taken his knob out. But presumably theres footage of her abusing her horse or something?
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 05:52:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:25:34 pm
Saw the headline and assumed some swimmer had taken his knob out. But presumably theres footage of her abusing her horse or something?

That's the penalty for a golfer if they don't hit their tee shot beyond the Ladies tee.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 06:27:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:25:34 pm
Saw the headline and assumed some swimmer had taken his knob out. But presumably theres footage of her abusing her horse or something?
There's probably an innocent explanation, like she was doing horse, but in a Pete Doherty way, rather than an Effes way.
Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Today at 06:43:25 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:16:28 pm
It won't already be there then?

I use a firestick.
