Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024  (Read 1833 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:45:36 pm
It largely went under the radar that the BBC had lost the rights for Tokyo because of the time difference and Covid meaning everything was scaled back anyway. With Paris being almost a home games in terms of geographical proximity, I think this will be a lot more noticed this time around, and lead to more complaints from the viewing public that the coverage is a long way short from the gold standard set in London and Rio. Expect lots of athlete backstory pieces and pundit filler when there is live sport going on unseen.

Yeah it's a bit rubbish the BBC lost unlimited access. I think from memory, they did backstory pieces on one channel whilst showing sport on another. The annoying thing is the constant cutting away from one sport to go to another (usually because a British athlete is competing). I understand why they do it given they're so limited in what they can show and the majority of viewers will be casual but still, as someone who wants to watch the sport, it takes you out of the action. The other annoying thing is Clare Balding is the main host.

However, Discovery is £3.99 for one month.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:01:44 pm
Im sure Noah Lyles will take the 100m. Despite some attempts to hype up the competition hes in pretty excellent form. Wonder if he could even PB. The womens looks to be far more competitive.

Id also really like to see Josh Kerr take gold.

As enjoyable as any Brit winning gold is, cant beat an Athektics one. Especially on the track. Really hoping Hudson-Smith can win.


Am I right in thinking Peaty isnt as unbeatable as he once he was?
Online Lee1-6Liv

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:51:15 pm
BMX racing is fine. Its a sport , with competitors competing against each other, with a clear winner

I remember staying up until 4am watching the female bmx event at the last olympics, the American girl thought she had it won but the British girl came out and blitzed it, nailed every move and went into first and won. It's what I love about the olympics, you can know nothing about a sport but ten minutes into watching it you are shouting and cheering as if you have watched it all your life.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:36:45 pm »
OK, quick recap:

Canada won the football and the decathlon last time out. Obviously the best. by far. and still.

right, carry on.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:24:50 pm
I remember staying up until 4am watching the female bmx event at the last olympics, the American girl thought she had it won but the British girl came out and blitzed it, nailed every move and went into first and won. It's what I love about the olympics, you can know nothing about a sport but ten minutes into watching it you are shouting and cheering as if you have watched it all your life.

you gotta watch this  first ever snowboarding comp this kid no one ever heard of just left his ass hanging out all the way down became a national hero overnight   how on earth he didn't wipe out

https://youtu.be/fN5zZLXpxPo
Online redbyrdz

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:36:12 pm
Wow - its in twice now:-

Cycling BMX Freestyle
Cycling BMX Racing

https://olympics.com/en/sports/

The other 'controversial' one that I remember was Snowboarding when that was introduced as they were hated at a lot of Ski resorts.
 ;D

Very different events, BMX racing is a race, with heats and finals etc. BMX freestyle is tricks on a bike that are judged for difficulty, skill etc, like skateboarding or gymnastics.

Actually not even the bikes are the same, considering that both are called BMX bikes.
Offline Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:59:33 pm »
This is the logo

Offline Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:00:38 pm »
This is the mascot

Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:10:16 pm »
Will it be on the red button on Discovery channel (on Sky) or do you need the app?
Online redbyrdz

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:38 pm
This is the mascot



What is that supposed to be? A star? The Eiffel tower? A bloody turd?
Offline Samie

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:24:19 pm »
I have no clue mate, it's the French. They are a bit cooky.  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:15:23 pm
As enjoyable as any Brit winning gold is, cant beat an Athektics one. Especially on the track. Really hoping Hudson-Smith can win.


Am I right in thinking Peaty isnt as unbeatable as he once he was?

He wasn't swimming for a while and don't think he's been the best this year. Don't think there's any standouts from the Brits this year. The likes of Ducan Scott, Luke Greenbank, Freya Anderson Anna Hopkin, Katie Shanahan, Ben Proud could all medal if things go their way (that might be optimistic though, think Scott and Proud have the best chance). Think relays are the best chance but the best swimmers are mainly from Australia (OCallaghan, Titmus, Stubley-Cook) the US (Ledecky, Dressel) with the odd Romanian or Canadian.
Online Elmo!

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:27:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:19:27 pm
What is that supposed to be? A star? The Eiffel tower? A bloody turd?

It's based on the Phrygian cap, a type of French hat.



No idea why they didn't go for the beret or Napoleans hat.
