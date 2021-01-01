It largely went under the radar that the BBC had lost the rights for Tokyo because of the time difference and Covid meaning everything was scaled back anyway. With Paris being almost a home games in terms of geographical proximity, I think this will be a lot more noticed this time around, and lead to more complaints from the viewing public that the coverage is a long way short from the gold standard set in London and Rio. Expect lots of athlete backstory pieces and pundit filler when there is live sport going on unseen.



Yeah it's a bit rubbish the BBC lost unlimited access. I think from memory, they did backstory pieces on one channel whilst showing sport on another. The annoying thing is the constant cutting away from one sport to go to another (usually because a British athlete is competing). I understand why they do it given they're so limited in what they can show and the majority of viewers will be casual but still, as someone who wants to watch the sport, it takes you out of the action. The other annoying thing is Clare Balding is the main host.However, Discovery is £3.99 for one month.