As enjoyable as any Brit winning gold is, cant beat an Athektics one. Especially on the track. Really hoping Hudson-Smith can win.
Am I right in thinking Peaty isnt as unbeatable as he once he was?
He wasn't swimming for a while and don't think he's been the best this year. Don't think there's any standouts from the Brits this year. The likes of Ducan Scott, Luke Greenbank, Freya Anderson Anna Hopkin, Katie Shanahan, Ben Proud could all medal if things go their way (that might be optimistic though, think Scott and Proud have the best chance). Think relays are the best chance but the best swimmers are mainly from Australia (OCallaghan, Titmus, Stubley-Cook) the US (Ledecky, Dressel) with the odd Romanian or Canadian.