No. That is the actual reason they have done it tho. To connect with more young people
Took baseball and karate out and put breakdancing in.
Host countries choose some additional sports to add now, so it's more down to Paris than it is the IOC. France were obviously not going to choose baseball or karate like Japan did, but the former is back in as one for 2028 given that it's in LA.
Breaking, sports climbing, surfing and skateboarding were the ones chosen by Paris.
Baseball, cricket, lacrosse, squash and flag have been chosen by LA.