I thought you'd all appreciate a bit of a steer with the player positions for the sim:
Formation wise, like Football Manager, there are five layers of outfield players
Defenders
Half Backs
Midfielders
Attacking Midfielders
Forwards
You can have Left, Centre or Right except for wide half backs (wing backs). You'll need to decide if they are defenders or midfielders if you want a wing back system.
Are these player positions fine?
Basically a classic 4-4-2, but the roles within that formation:
LARIMER - inverting attacking midfielder
MURDOCH - holding playmaker
ROBSON - box-to-box midfielder
LENNOX - wingforward
SHERINGHAM - supporting striker
RUSH - poacher
Fullbacks who overlap and can cover the whole flank.
Classic balanced stopper/ball-playing CB partnership.