The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here

red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #360 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm
Ahh, thanks Bobby, you're a gent.

That clip gave me goose bumps big time. Awesome.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #361 on: Today at 02:40:01 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:26:08 pm
Ahh, thanks Bobby, you're a gent.

That clip gave me goose bumps big time. Awesome.

Pleasure. Imagie being there. 13. We were still singing in the ground an hour later. Couldn't shift us. What the blues were going to do to us that day...
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #362 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm
Ramsey and Keown both good picks this late on.

Keowns peak was before Im old enough to remember, but I largely picture him as part of Wengers Arsenal and being a quick, physical defender whos underrated to this day. I do however remember how he absolutely dropped off a cliff ability-wise during an ill-fated swansong at Reading. Wenger knew when to part ways.
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #363 on: Today at 02:50:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:43:15 pm
Ramsey and Keown both good picks this late on.

Keowns peak was before Im old enough to remember, but I largely picture him as part of Wengers Arsenal and being a quick, physical defender whos underrated to this day. I do however remember how he absolutely dropped off a cliff ability-wise during an ill-fated swansong at Reading. Wenger knew when to part ways.

I was really surprised he's only 6 foot 1!
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #364 on: Today at 03:17:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:50:13 pm
I was really surprised he's only 6 foot 1!

Think it's a reflection of how skewed the position of CB has become. Back in the mid 90s 6ft 1 was pretty much optimum height for any CB. Desailly who was an absolute beast was the same height and Thuram who always seemed like a giant was only 6ft. It's only in the last decade that CBs must be 6ft 3 and above, or are seen as too short for that position. Seen a few comments in the transfer forum to that effect when linked with CBs around 6ft. Hell, Baresi was 5ft 9 and is arguably the greatest CB of all time. I wonder if he'd even be given the chance to play there were he to appear at youth level today.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #365 on: Today at 03:38:53 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:17:26 pm
Stuart Kennedy
The last round of this is going to be a bloodbath.
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #366 on: Today at 03:43:34 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:17:25 pm
Think it's a reflection of how skewed the position of CB has become. Back in the mid 90s 6ft 1 was pretty much optimum height for any CB. Desailly who was an absolute beast was the same height and Thuram who always seemed like a giant was only 6ft. It's only in the last decade that CBs must be 6ft 3 and above, or are seen as too short for that position. Seen a few comments in the transfer forum to that effect when linked with CBs around 6ft. Hell, Baresi was 5ft 9 and is arguably the greatest CB of all time. I wonder if he'd even be given the chance to play there were he to appear at youth level today.

Yeah, I just always think when remembering some of these players they always in my mind seemed absolute colossals like Van Dijk.

I couldn't imagine a 5 foot 9 central defender these days, would be played as an inverted fullback :P
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #367 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:38:53 pm
The last round of this is going to be a bloodbath.

Kennedy was a fantastic full back than won the Cup Winners Cup with Aberdeen. Sandy Jardine and Danny McGrain stopped him getting dozens of caps.

Plus, he owned the  Woodside in Falkirk and was a great landlord.
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #368 on: Today at 04:29:55 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:25:26 pm
Kennedy was a fantastic full back than won the Cup Winners Cup with Aberdeen. Sandy Jardine and Danny McGrain stopped him getting dozens of caps.

Plus, he owned the  Woodside in Falkirk and was a great landlord.

I'm enjoying your all Scots team. Noticed a few all-English teams too. Feel bad for forcing an Irishman on you all now!
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #369 on: Today at 04:35:25 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:29:55 pm
I'm enjoying your all Scots team. Noticed a few all-English teams too. Feel bad for forcing an Irishman on you all now!

Not at all, the research would have been too narrow. There are still a couple of gems (my opinion) from the other home countries still available
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #370 on: Today at 04:38:07 pm
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #371 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:29:55 pm
I'm enjoying your all Scots team. Noticed a few all-English teams too. Feel bad for forcing an Irishman on you all now!

I have Toshack and Pearce as well as I thought to start with we would need to use at least one from each country. I had an Northern Irish player lined up as well, just in case.
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #372 on: Today at 04:41:19 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:43:34 pm
Yeah, I just always think when remembering some of these players they always in my mind seemed absolute colossals like Van Dijk.

I couldn't imagine a 5 foot 9 central defender these days, would be played as an inverted fullback :P

Well, that's the thing. They were absolute colossals in that era of football. We're just now used to seeing players like VVD and Kompany at the top of the game in that position. Cannavaro was also 5 ft 9, Passarella 5ft 8, Scirea, Moore and Puyol 5ft 10, Beckenbauer 5ft 11. Football is currently incredibly focused on physical attributes, and I think it's more the pity for the game. But that's a conversation for another day  :)

Not sure he'd be quick enough at FB. Maybe DM with his reading of the game, but again his lack of acceleration might be an issue.
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #373 on: Today at 04:43:11 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:41:19 pm
Well, that's the thing. They were absolute colossals in that era of football. We're just now used to seeing players like VVD and Kompany at the top of the game in that position. Cannavaro was also 5 ft 9, Passarella 5ft 8, Scirea, Moore and Puyol 5ft 10, Beckenbauer 5ft 11. Football is currently incredibly focused on physical attributes, and I think it's more the pity for the game. But that's a conversation for another day  :)

Not sure he'd be quick enough at FB. Maybe DM with his reading of the game, but again his lack of acceleration might be an issue.

It was the same with rugby, I played semi-professional when I was younger, represented Lanashire/North England from U12s to U15s then everyone outgrew me and you had to be basically 6 foot to play as a forward, now they are all fucking huge.
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #374 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:40:45 pm
I have Toshack and Pearce as well as I thought to start with we would need to use at least one from each country. I had an Northern Irish player lined up as well, just in case.

Would have been quite funny to see the scramble for 16 Northern Irishman in this draft!
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #375 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:40:45 pm
I have Toshack and Pearce as well as I thought to start with we would need to use at least one from each country. I had an Northern Irish player lined up as well, just in case.

We must trade Jocks who would have covered those positions really well on my lists once all picked mate. I'd like your opinion of them although still reeling from your Willie Donachie tirade about an own goal over 50 years ago!
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #376 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm
Remember Prof's advice on positions when setting up your teams. However you place them in your formations will be how they are put into the sims.

Quote from: Prof on July 24, 2024, 07:30:34 pm
I thought you'd all appreciate a bit of a steer with the player positions for the sim:

Formation wise, like Football Manager, there are five layers of outfield players

Defenders
Half Backs
Midfielders
Attacking Midfielders
Forwards

You can have Left, Centre or Right except for wide half backs (wing backs).  You'll need to decide if they are defenders or midfielders if you want a wing back system.

Last Edit: Today at 05:12:45 pm by Betty Blue
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #377 on: Today at 05:09:27 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:04:37 pm
Remember Prof's advice on positions when setting up your teams. However you place them in your formations will be how they are put into the sims.

What so I can't be 424 in attack and 442 in defence in homage to our new SLOTMAN??
child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #378 on: Today at 05:10:30 pm
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #379 on: Today at 05:12:12 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:09:27 pm
What so I can't be 424 in attack and 442 in defence in homage to our new SLOTMAN??

I don't think the sim is that sophisticated. But I'll see what Prof says.
NICHOLLS

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #380 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm
Quote from: Prof on July 24, 2024, 07:30:34 pm
I thought you'd all appreciate a bit of a steer with the player positions for the sim:

Formation wise, like Football Manager, there are five layers of outfield players

Defenders
Half Backs
Midfielders
Attacking Midfielders
Forwards

You can have Left, Centre or Right except for wide half backs (wing backs).  You'll need to decide if they are defenders or midfielders if you want a wing back system.



Are these player positions fine?

Basically a classic 4-4-2, but the roles within that formation:

LARIMER - inverting attacking midfielder
MURDOCH - holding playmaker
ROBSON - box-to-box midfielder
LENNOX - wingforward

SHERINGHAM - supporting striker
RUSH - poacher

Fullbacks who overlap and can cover the whole flank.
Classic balanced stopper/ball-playing CB partnership.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #381 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm


Two forwards
One attacking midfielder
Two central midfielders
One defensive midfielder
4 defenders
And a keeper and a pear tree
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Reply #382 on: Today at 05:25:10 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 05:17:27 pm

Let's wait for Prof before everyone starts posting more complex player positioning. I have a feeling it's fairly simply. Either striker, left wing, CM, DM etc. But he'll be able to clarify.
