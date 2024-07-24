I was really surprised he's only 6 foot 1!



Think it's a reflection of how skewed the position of CB has become. Back in the mid 90s 6ft 1 was pretty much optimum height for any CB. Desailly who was an absolute beast was the same height and Thuram who always seemed like a giant was only 6ft. It's only in the last decade that CBs must be 6ft 3 and above, or are seen as too short for that position. Seen a few comments in the transfer forum to that effect when linked with CBs around 6ft. Hell, Baresi was 5ft 9 and is arguably the greatest CB of all time. I wonder if he'd even be given the chance to play there were he to appear at youth level today.