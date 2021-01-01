« previous next »
Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here  (Read 4558 times)

Online Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:43:38 pm
Prof, Haze jsut pciked Le Tissier. we're at the bottom.  ;D

Not yet. I might be picking Seedorf next.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm »
Jesus we are scraping the ground beneath the barrel now.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:44:01 pm »
That's usually my territory mate.  ;D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm »
John McGovern didn't actually play for Scotland, Max. Great player as well.
Offline Max_powers

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm
John McGovern didn't actually play for Scotland, Max. Great player as well.

I see. Does that make him ineligble?
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm »
Yes mate.
Offline Max_powers

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm »
Ok I will repick
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:05:10 pm »
Our midfield was that good back then that the European Cup winners captain couldn't get a game, but some people pick Le Tissier rather than actually do some research.
Online Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:05:10 pm
Our midfield was that good back then that the European Cup winners captain couldn't get a game, but some people pick Le Tissier rather than actually do some research.

Some of us have lives you know, we can't all be posting on RAWK all day. I mean, almost 3,000 posts? Mental.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:21 pm
Some of us have lives you know, we can't all be posting on RAWK all day. I mean, almost 3,000 posts? Mental.

A newbie jibe on a site i joined in 2004, I think. I was only stalking for 18 years.
Online Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm
A newbie jibe on a site i joined in 2004, I think. I was only stalking for 18 years.

Wasn't a newbie jibe, in fact, it makes it better :P
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm »
You should ask Le Tissier about 5G  mate.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
Was Lou Macari more of wide player or a 10?
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm »
Nah, never had enough pace or skill to play wide. He was just a wee menace that played whevever he could find space.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm
Nah, never had enough pace or skill to play wide. He was just a wee menace that played whevever he could find space.
Swerved him because the one time I was in Stoke his chippy was shite. Gone for David Platt. More of an 8/10 but will play him wide right like he mainly did in Italy. He can come inside and play combos with Beardsley.
Offline Max_powers

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm »
My goalkeeper is going to garbage. Would be lucky to get T-rex.  But the rest of the team I am happy with, every single one was key player in multiple league and/or european cup winning team.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:35:51 pm »
Sorry for my complete absence today, lads. Had one of those never-ending shite days at work. Anyway, made my catch up pick and I'll update the pick list now.
Offline Prof

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:01:21 pm
I see. Does that make him ineligble?
Betty might correct me, but I think it's fine as long as the nationality is British.  They don't have to have played for their country.

Steve Bruce was picked a while back for example
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:43:38 pm
Prof, Haze jsut pciked Le Tissier. we're at the bottom.  ;D

I think Hazell secretly loves Le Tissier. Not the first time he's drafted him either.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm
Jesus we are scraping the ground beneath the barrel now.

You know things are bad when poop mouth comes out.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:47:10 pm
Betty might correct me, but I think it's fine as long as the nationality is British.  They don't have to have played for their country.

Steve Bruce was picked a while back for example

It is. I was just about to comment that I've no idea why people have suddenly made this a rule. I picked Jimmy Case last round who has no caps. For these players we just go by place of birth. The fact they were overlooked by their national team makes them even more welcome in the draft!
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Max, your re-pick Bremner went long ago as well, so I'll assume you want McGovern back in there instead?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm
A newbie jibe on a site i joined in 2004, I think. I was only stalking for 18 years.

24th May 2025, fair play, in before the glory hunters. :D
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm »
Went down a bit of a rabbit hole reading about Harry Gregg last night and I was really relieved to see him still unpicked. Maybe not a popular one because he was a manc or missed because he only just scrapes into the 1966/67 season. But anyway, never knew his story from the Munich Air Disaster. I'm as about as tribal as it comes in football, but this guy was a true hero. Brought me to tears reading his account of that night and his actions in going back into the soon to flaming plane to carry out players who were lying unconscious. Bobby Charlton probably wouldn't have been there in 1966 were it not for him.

There's an interesting read here if you want to know more: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/119944-harry-gregg-the-hero-of-munich-1958

Absolutely haunting stuff -

Spoiler
"We set off once again and I remember looking out of the window and seeing a tree and a house passing by; and suddenly everything went black all of a sudden and sparks began to fly. I was hit hard on the back of my head and I thought the top of my skull had been cut off.

"The plane went on it's side, sort of upside down. There was no crying. There was just silence and blackness and then for a second daylight again. I thought I was dead so I sat there quietly and a strange idea passed through my mind. I remembered thinking that I had a great life and my wonderful family and that I couldn't speak German!

"There was a great hissing noise all around me and I realized that I was still alive. I unfastened my seat belt and began to climb out. Captain Thain appeared with a fire extinguisher and told me to run for it.

"I got out of the plane and there's five people running for it and Thain said "run you stupid bastard, the plane's about to explode" and I was about to run when I heard a child crying.

"I called out to them "come back you bastards there's a child alive" but they didn't come back and I went back in and I was terrified what I'd find. I found the baby and started to carry it out. The radio operator took the child from me and I went back into the debris and I found her mother who was in a bad condition. I kicked a hole in the fuselage and I pushed her out.

"I found Albert Scanlon who was badly hurt and I tried to get him out too, but he was trapped by his feet and I couldn't move him.

"Peter Howard, the Daily Mail photographer, was with Albert keeping him company. I ran round to the back of the plane and I found Bobby Charlton and Denis Viollet lying still. I thought they were dead and I dragged their bodies, like rag dolls, into the seats which had been thrown about twenty yards from the plane. I started calling out for Jackie.

"As I searched for him, I saw the tail end of the plane ablaze with flames. I found Matt Busby, who was conscious, but holding his chest in pain, crying out "my legs, my legs. I propped him up and found Blanchie crying, with Roger Byrne lying across him dead.

"Jackie's arm was in a bad way and bleeding badly, so I tied a tourniquet on it with my tie. I pulled it so hard that my tie snapped in half but I managed to tie his arm with what was left.

"Suddenly a man in a long trench coat arrived carrying a syringe. I shouted at him to go and help the injured in the aircraft but suddenly there were some explosions from the burning half of the plane and the force through the doctor off his feet. He was a strange sight falling on his backside in the snow, with his legs in the air holding the syringe in his hand.

"I turned around and got the shock of my life for there was Denis and Bobby standing, just watching the fire. I was so relieved, I thought they were dead. Shortly after this, when it looked as though the rescuers had everything under control, I sank to my knees and wept, thanking God that some of us had been saved. I had never seen death before and I never wanted to see it again."
[close]

There's a video on youtube of him meeting the the mother and baby he saved from the crash 24 years later. Real tearjerker though. Apparently he couldn't face the family members of the players who didn't survive because he felt so much guilt. Poor bugger.

Anyway, these are the rabbit holes we go down in drafting and one reason why I love them so much.
Offline Max_powers

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Max, your re-pick Bremner went long ago as well, so I'll assume you want McGovern back in there instead?

Yes. I will fix it later
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm »
Actually, is it too late to change that?
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #345 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Actually, is it too late to change that?

Did I say something wrong  :D

Usually if it's still your turn you can change picks.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #346 on: Today at 12:07:02 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
Went down a bit of a rabbit hole reading about Harry Gregg last night and I was really relieved to see him still unpicked...


Thanks for sharing, BB. A tough read but Harry's bravery is legendary
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #347 on: Today at 12:16:47 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:06:16 am
Did I say something wrong  :D

Usually if it's still your turn you can change picks.
Cheers. Realised someone I thought had gone ages ago was still available.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:44:32 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:07:02 am
Thanks for sharing, BB. A tough read but Harry's bravery is legendary

A pleasure, mate. Don't know too much about him as a keeper if I'm honest. Just that I read he was in the all-star team at the 1958 World Cup and for Northern Ireland that seems like quite an achievement! But I couldn't not pick him after reading his story. Also quite liked the thought of completing the full set of Team GB in my first 11.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:16:47 am
Cheers. Realised someone I thought had gone ages ago was still available.

No problem. Have deleted my post above in case I spoil it for someone else who wants him.
Offline Prof

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #349 on: Today at 12:54:31 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:07:02 am
Thanks for sharing, BB. A tough read but Harry's bravery is legendary
Seconded

Hadn't read his personal account before.  What an incredible thing to be able to do in the moment.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #350 on: Today at 01:04:54 am »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:54:31 am
Seconded

Hadn't read his personal account before.  What an incredible thing to be able to do in the moment.

Indeed. I doubt many of us could have been capable of the same in that moment. 

Also, meant to add another interesting tidbit from that article -

"In Grobbelaar's case, Gregg trained him at Old Trafford and begged Dave Sexton to sign him, but he decided not to and a couple of months later he signed for Liverpool. Grobbelaar sent Gregg a letter of thanks after the move to Anfield saying that he was on the verge of going home to Zimbabwe before he met Gregg and that his time and coaching had improved him immensely.

That gave Gregg more satisfaction than anything he achieved during his own career."

Thank God Sexton was a fucking idiot haha
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #351 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Any picks today?
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #352 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 12:12:05 pm
Any picks today?

I've PMed everyone who needs to be. Bobby can go from 1pm if Musk doesn't show.
Offline Prof

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #353 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Well I'm currently up to date with the player database.  Some interesting picks in there from that perspective. It'll be interesting how it calls out in the shakeup.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #354 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:27:53 pm
I've PMed everyone who needs to be. Bobby can go from 1pm if Musk doesn't show.

Shouldn't I give the Musk an hour seeing as Popcorn didn't post till 12:44?
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #355 on: Today at 01:26:21 pm »
Samie been pm'd
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #356 on: Today at 01:27:31 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Shouldn't I give the Musk an hour seeing as Popcorn didn't post till 12:44?

I'd PMed him after Popcorn's time ran out, but all good. Looks like we're upto date now  :thumbup
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #357 on: Today at 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm
24th May 2025, fair play, in before the glory hunters. :D

I thought it was earlier than that but I knew it wasn't long after I got a computer at home. Got recommended by a sales rep that came in to the office one day.
Online red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #358 on: Today at 01:48:40 pm »
Was going to pick Lawler. Reason I didn't is because I cant recall ever watching any footage of him as a player or very little anyway. I know from reading up over the years he was a goal scoring right back with an impressive tally, Shanks said he had the mind of a striker, was a quiet, professional lad. What was he like as a defender? Maybe Bobby will have watched him play?.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #359 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm »
I did indeed watch Chrissy regularly. A magnificent footballer. There was the same argument back then rather like Trent now as to his defensive capabilities which were sound. He was no Tommy Smith but he nicked the ball, great jockeyer. However, Bill loved the quiet assassin, the silent Knight, the ghost, he barely missed a game in all the time he was there, about 15 years I think, before Phil Neal took over. An absolute gentleman. Great clip of 1970 3-2 game with Everton, well worth a watch, only a couple of minutes. You can just see me in the middle of the Kop! Wait for the winner, tells you all you need to know...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3asuHnsr-Q</a>
