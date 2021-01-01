« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here  (Read 4275 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,085
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:43:38 pm
Prof, Haze jsut pciked Le Tissier. we're at the bottom.  ;D

Not yet. I might be picking Seedorf next.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:42:43 pm »
Jesus we are scraping the ground beneath the barrel now.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,388
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:44:01 pm »
That's usually my territory mate.  ;D
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm »
John McGovern didn't actually play for Scotland, Max. Great player as well.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:57:32 pm
John McGovern didn't actually play for Scotland, Max. Great player as well.

I see. Does that make him ineligble?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,388
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:02:01 pm »
Yes mate.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Ok I will repick
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm »
Our midfield was that good back then that the European Cup winners captain couldn't get a game, but some people pick Le Tissier rather than actually do some research.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,085
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:05:10 pm
Our midfield was that good back then that the European Cup winners captain couldn't get a game, but some people pick Le Tissier rather than actually do some research.

Some of us have lives you know, we can't all be posting on RAWK all day. I mean, almost 3,000 posts? Mental.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:08:21 pm
Some of us have lives you know, we can't all be posting on RAWK all day. I mean, almost 3,000 posts? Mental.

A newbie jibe on a site i joined in 2004, I think. I was only stalking for 18 years.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,085
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:11:49 pm
A newbie jibe on a site i joined in 2004, I think. I was only stalking for 18 years.

Wasn't a newbie jibe, in fact, it makes it better :P
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,388
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm »
You should ask Le Tissier about 5G  mate.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,035
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:23:42 pm »
Was Lou Macari more of wide player or a 10?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm »
Nah, never had enough pace or skill to play wide. He was just a wee menace that played whevever he could find space.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 