Prof, Haze jsut pciked Le Tissier. we're at the bottom.
John McGovern didn't actually play for Scotland, Max. Great player as well.
Our midfield was that good back then that the European Cup winners captain couldn't get a game, but some people pick Le Tissier rather than actually do some research.
Some of us have lives you know, we can't all be posting on RAWK all day. I mean, almost 3,000 posts? Mental.
A newbie jibe on a site i joined in 2004, I think. I was only stalking for 18 years.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]