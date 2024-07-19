« previous next »
Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here  (Read 3876 times)

Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm »
Sorry for the delay. Busy day here. I'm not home so I can't update the pick list right now and and won't be til later tonight. I suggest 2 hour deadlines on the weekend in any case. I've PMed Samie
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 02:20:20 pm »
I'm going to say somethnig crazy here...but a fit and screwed on Collymore was like a British version of Ronaldo without the stepovers.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 04:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:20:20 pm
I'm going to say somethnig crazy here...but a fit and screwed on Collymore was like a British version of Ronaldo without the stepovers.

Played his best football with the reds. Unplayable some games. Could have been anything. I give him the benefit of the doubt he had some severe mental health issues.
Online Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Really surprised no-one has taken Mainoo.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:20:20 pm
I'm going to say somethnig crazy here...but a fit and screwed on Collymore was like a British version of Ronaldo without the stepovers.
put the pipe down bro
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm »
 ;D

Think about it...
Online Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 08:47:54 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
put the pipe down bro

Maybe not but could Ronaldo put in a tour de force performance in Basic Instinct 2?
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm »
Anyone who makes out with Sharon Stone is a level above in my books.
Online red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
Sorry lads. Will catch up now.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:28:11 am »
Pick list is back up to date. Good job keeping on track in my absence yesterday  :thumbup
Online tubby

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:28:11 am
Pick list is back up to date. Good job keeping on track in my absence yesterday  :thumbup

I swapped Whelan for Wilkins, needs updating.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
Anyone who makes out with Sharon Stone is a level above in my books.

Are you picking Michael Douglas as your holding midfielder?
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:40:33 am »
Fucking hell I wake up and my 3 left backs have gone one after another. Fucking lefties the lot of yers
Offline Popcorn

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Sorry for the delay there. Picked and pm'd.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:14:54 pm »
Wrong red shirt, Samie  :P

My old man used to rave about Case. Glad I got to pick him in one of these finally.
Offline child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:36:05 pm »
So can I pick now? Today's been really slow.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
Sorry, I've been out all day. I'll pick now.
Offline child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 07:36:05 pm
So can I pick now? Today's been really slow.

Been nearly 2 hours since Betty has picked so I went for it. PM'd Nicholls.
Online red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2024, 07:44:35 pm
One of you fuckers may end up picking Robbie Savage.  ;D

We should be reaching this territory shortly now  ;D
Online Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm »
About 4 of my center backs went in the last round of picks! Enter braveheart.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #300 on: Today at 09:03:24 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:50:21 pm
We should be reaching this territory shortly now  ;D

It's half the reason the last wildcard was scrapped. I want to see how bad it gets  :D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #301 on: Today at 09:08:14 pm »
John Greig is a great pick this late.
