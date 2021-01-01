Okay, these would be the interconnected wildcards - only one player from either. No obligation to pick them immediately or even pick any.
New pick order, yay or nay?
Have a think about what you want to do. Still an option to just not do it at all!Wildcard 2
- Winning without Winning
As the theme of this draft is failure, you have the option of picking ONE additional loser from outside the home nations. This player must have played for a national team who previously won a major international trophy (World Cup/Euros/Copa America/African Cup of Nations/Olympics) WITHOUT winning one themselves.
They must also have played in the English top division for a minimum of 3 consecutive years AND never won a League or major European trophy while in England.
Example - Had Switzerland won the Euros this year, then you could pick Philip Degen who played for them in the past without being present at that tournament. But had Degen won the league or CL with us then he would not be eligible.
Make sense?
+Wildcard 2.5
- The British Empire
The Great British nation has struck a deal with its former colonies. You now have the option to draft ONE player from any of the former colonies listed here https://www.worldatlas.com/history/former-british-colonies.html
(scroll to the bottom for the complete list) provided they played in the English top division for a minimum of 3 consecutive years EXCEPT
for Mo Salah, who has no interest in representing Britain.