Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 05:00:24 pm »
 ;D


I love rawk drafting loopholes.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm
Who can forget Declan Rice's three glorious ROI caps. Certainly not me!

Sorry I didn't specify, but the default is always most caps in these things.

However, if others don't mind it I'll let it go for the smart thinking.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm
Who can forget Declan Rice's three glorious ROI caps. Certainly not me!
Me neither. As he has a special data set for his profile when he played for the Republic of Ireland  ;)
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:08:55 pm »
Do friendlies / Umbro Cup count?


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm
Me neither. As he has a special data set for his profile when he played for the Republic of Ireland  ;)

Brilliant :D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 05:14:03 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 05:08:55 pm
Do friendlies / Umbro Cup count?




My next pick

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm
Me neither. As he has a special data set for his profile when he played for the Republic of Ireland  ;)

Oh look, it's Laptop Proffy with some nerd shit! Someone get Killer Heels in here real quick.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 05:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:30:08 pm
Oh look, it's Laptop Proffy with some nerd shit! Someone get Killer Heels in here real quick.
Brave
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 05:39:41 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 02:37:48 pm
Thanks for this, Prof and also engaging the sim. Top man, makes it so much more fun
You're welcome

(makes slight edit to sim code)
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 06:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 05:38:01 pm
Brave

You'd even put LSR before me you twat.  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 06:16:27 pm »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm »
Tubby was PMed by me around 7pm, so he has until 8pm to show up. Then Draex can go
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm »
Any hints about the second wildcard Betty?
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #213 on: Today at 01:07:11 am »
Who is this sniffer lad VBG picked?  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:49:18 am »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Any hints about the second wildcard Betty?

I'm toying with the idea of scrapping it as I'm not sure how to make it 'fair'. Probably whoever is towards the end of the order will feel a little aggrieved, as there will only be a handful of top picks and then most others are good to decent.

Are people enjoying scraping the barrel or would you all prefer to roll the dice?
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:33:30 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:49:18 am
I'm toying with the idea of scrapping it as I'm not sure how to make it 'fair'. Probably whoever is towards the end of the order will feel a little aggrieved, as there will only be a handful of top picks and then most others are good to decent.

Are people enjoying scraping the barrel or would you all prefer to roll the dice?

I have an interesting wild card idea that should be fairly well-balanced. About as balanced as the Ireland round. Willing to share if you want.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:30:22 am »
Also can I leave my picks with someone? Heading to bed soon
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:39:22 am »
Im around Max
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:41:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:22 am
Im around Max

Thanks Draex. Sending the picks now.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:31:13 am »
Billy Liddell is not within the brief?
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:39:02 am »
Yeah, needs to have played in any season from 1966.

Hazell will need to repick.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #221 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
Oh good pickon Brooking there, Sheer. Forgot all about him

Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 09:39:02 am
Yeah, needs to have played in any season from 1966.

Hazell will need to repick.

Yep that's right. I'll PM Hazell
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #222 on: Today at 10:21:05 am »
I probably would have chosen Rice if he'd come back to me. Rules said a ROI player, which he was. Always have to go for those loopholes!

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:15:14 am
Oh good pickon Brooking there, Sheer. Forgot all about him
Cheers! Had been thinking about someone else for that pick but once I saw I was wide open to get my Irish choice in that same position next go, Brooking seemed like the best option.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:49:18 am
I'm toying with the idea of scrapping it as I'm not sure how to make it 'fair'. Probably whoever is towards the end of the order will feel a little aggrieved, as there will only be a handful of top picks and then most others are good to decent.

Are people enjoying scraping the barrel or would you all prefer to roll the dice?

Any more thoughts on this?

If we're going to do another wildcard, I think it probably needs to come down in this next round.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:35:23 am »
I'm down for another wildcard.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:31:18 am
Any more thoughts on this?

If we're going to do another wildcard, I think it probably needs to come down in this next round.

I'm all for a bit of fun and frivolity particularly as the young un's will be struggling now and may need an injection of youth...I'll say no more than that

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #226 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
Okay, looks like people are for it  :)

I've also just had another idea that could even it up a bit more too, by turning it into two wildcards. Will post shortly. Probably wise if Max only picks one player when he comes online, because this will change things.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #227 on: Today at 11:00:51 am »
Maybe after an odd-numbrered round to stop the early pickers from getting too big an advantage?
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #228 on: Today at 11:01:49 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:00:09 am
Okay, looks like people are for it  :)

I've also just had another idea that could even it up a bit more too, by turning it into two wildcards. Will post shortly. Probably wise if Max only picks one player when he comes online, because this will change things.

I have Max's picks as he's away, harsh he gets two 1st picks though.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #229 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:00:51 am
Maybe after an odd-numbrered round to stop the early pickers from getting too big an advantage?

Won't early pickers always get an advantage? Or am I missing something

Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:01:49 am
I have Max's picks as he's away, harsh he gets two 1st picks though.

I was planning to do a very unconventional reshuffling of the order for this round. With those in the centre of the order getting first pick instead of ones either at the start or the end.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #230 on: Today at 11:15:05 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:12:10 am
Won't early pickers always get an advantage? Or am I missing something

I was planning to do a very unconventional reshuffling of the order for this round. With those in the centre of the order getting first pick instead of ones either at the start or the end.

Good thinking, I'd do it as the last round personally, adds a bit more spice as you have 1 position to fill :D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #231 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
You've just got to put faith in the 'snake' to even things out in the long term.

If you're scared of GOATs being too overpowered you ban them outright before the draft starts... but I feel everyone got at least two top all-time great British players each in the end anyway, so no need to change the draft order.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #232 on: Today at 11:18:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:15:05 am
Good thinking, I'd do it as the last round personally, adds a bit more spice as you have 1 position to fill :D

Interesting thought. Though not sure if that gives me a bit too much of an advantage!

Could also maybe be a bonus round at the end, so you could replace one player, but that might annoy Prof who is adding each player to the database as we pick them!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #233 on: Today at 11:22:39 am »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 11:17:01 am
You've just got to put faith in the 'snake' to even things out in the long term.

If you're scared of GOATs being too overpowered you ban them outright before the draft starts... but I feel everyone got at least two top all-time great British players each in the end anyway, so no need to change the draft order.

There won't be any GOATs. It would go against the spirit of the draft (failure :D ), but there are better picks than others that could swing areas that have been completely pillaged and could have been a weak spot for some teams who took risks there.

The reason for the order change would simply be because Round 1 gave advantage to top pickers, ROI Wildcard gave advantage to bottom pickers, so it feels only right that the final wildcard could give advantage to middle pickers. Of course, if people don't care and it feels too much of a faff to remember someone new to PM I can leave it as is.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #234 on: Today at 12:12:23 pm »
Okay, these would be the interconnected wildcards - only one player from either. No obligation to pick them immediately or even pick any.

New pick order, yay or nay?

Have a think about what you want to do. Still an option to just not do it at all!

Wildcard 2 - Winning without Winning



As the theme of this draft is failure, you have the option of picking ONE additional loser from outside the home nations. This player must have played for a national team who previously won a major international trophy (World Cup/Euros/Copa America/African Cup of Nations/Olympics) WITHOUT winning one themselves.

They must also have played in the English top division for a minimum of 3 consecutive years AND never won a League or major European trophy while in England.

Example - Had Switzerland won the Euros this year, then you could pick Philip Degen who played for them in the past without being present at that tournament. But had Degen won the league or CL with us then he would not be eligible.

Make sense?

+

Wildcard 2.5 - The British Empire



The Great British nation has struck a deal with its former colonies. You now have the option to draft ONE player from any of the former colonies listed here https://www.worldatlas.com/history/former-british-colonies.html (scroll to the bottom for the complete list) provided they played in the English top division for a minimum of 3 consecutive years EXCEPT for Mo Salah, who has no interest in representing Britain.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #235 on: Today at 12:29:03 pm »
Both look good in theory, just might be hard to find decent players when people have already filled in half their team already. But I can take on any challenge other people are.
