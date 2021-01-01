« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here  (Read 2526 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,230
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm »
 ;D


I love rawk drafting loopholes.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:59:39 pm
Who can forget Declan Rice's three glorious ROI caps. Certainly not me!

Sorry I didn't specify, but the default is always most caps in these things.

However, if others don't mind it I'll let it go for the smart thinking.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:59:39 pm
Who can forget Declan Rice's three glorious ROI caps. Certainly not me!
Me neither. As he has a special data set for his profile when he played for the Republic of Ireland  ;)
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:08:55 pm »
Do friendlies / Umbro Cup count?


Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,360
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:07:35 pm
Me neither. As he has a special data set for his profile when he played for the Republic of Ireland  ;)

Brilliant :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:14:03 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 05:08:55 pm
Do friendlies / Umbro Cup count?




My next pick

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:07:35 pm
Me neither. As he has a special data set for his profile when he played for the Republic of Ireland  ;)

Oh look, it's Laptop Proffy with some nerd shit! Someone get Killer Heels in here real quick.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Oh look, it's Laptop Proffy with some nerd shit! Someone get Killer Heels in here real quick.
Brave
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:39:41 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:37:48 pm
Thanks for this, Prof and also engaging the sim. Top man, makes it so much more fun
You're welcome

(makes slight edit to sim code)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,230
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:38:01 pm
Brave

You'd even put LSR before me you twat.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:41:21 pm »
Tubby was PMed by me around 7pm, so he has until 8pm to show up. Then Draex can go
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 