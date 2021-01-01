« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here  (Read 1765 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,189
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:14:44 pm
Okay cool. Is there a guide to the criteria anywhere?

Only guide is "Does Prof like you?"
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,326
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm »
We know that Dalglish misses penalties.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
Completely fair. And Im not even playing so was just stirring in case anyone wanted to try and sneak Jimmy Greaves in there!

I contemplated it, Nicky as I'm sure pthers did too. Takes Sir Roger, Cally, even the brilliant and so, so, underrated Gerry Byrne out along with the household names from other clubs
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:53:18 pm
I contemplated it, Nicky as I'm sure pthers did too. Takes Sir Roger, Cally, even the brilliant and so, so, underrated Gerry Byrne out along with the household names from other clubs

Could maybe change it to any player who played at the 1966 World Cup for England, but maybe least complicated just to have none of them in.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:35:48 pm »
Might switch to one hour deadlines from round 3, as it's moving quite slowly right now.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,201
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm »
I'll send my pick through to someone if it doesn't get back to me tonight as in office tomorrow and annoyingly busy this week.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm
I'll send my pick through to someone if it doesn't get back to me tonight as in office tomorrow and annoyingly busy this week.

Robbie is online, so hopefully should pick soon! But yes, feel free to forward picks for tomorrow

Edit: Speak of the devil  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm »
Sorry folks. Mad shift, just got home. Can I go??
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,189
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm »
Drafting before all else mate, yuo should know by now. Also if it;s your go, take it.
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 09:46:38 am
Ian Rush (Wales)

Position:
Striker

Simulation Player Stats (Top 10):
Finishing 19
Anticipation 19
Aggression 19
Work Rate 18
Off the ball 18
Heading 17
Composure 17
Decisions 17
First Touch 16
Acceleration 15


Are you sure you want me to use those stats?  Mine are out of 100
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,189
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm »
 ;D

Prof going in for the kill.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:34:35 pm
Could maybe change it to any player who played at the 1966 World Cup for England, but maybe least complicated just to have none of them in.

It's sound. Just wanted to mention two other Lbpool legends in that 66 squad that some might not have known
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm »
Dammit, really wanted Brady.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:53:55 pm »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:26:58 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:21:40 pm


Ok not gonna lie I forgot about this wildcard thing before I made my pick. Would have taken Keane had I known. Gonna have to settle for Shane Long I guess.
Logged

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:07:49 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm
Are you sure you want me to use those stats?  Mine are out of 100

These have been converted to FM24 8)
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:01:55 am »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 08:07:49 am

These have been converted to FM24 8)
Ah. A far inferior football simulator  ;)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:18:00 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:26:58 am
Ok not gonna lie I forgot about this wildcard thing before I made my pick. Would have taken Keane had I known. Gonna have to settle for Shane Long I guess.

I did PM you right before your pick. Guess you missed it. The idea was to give an advantage to people lower in the order who missed out on some of the top top names. Oh well, DS is probably very happy  :D  Plenty of great ROI players in any case.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,326
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:22:26 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:18:00 am
I did PM you right before your pick. Guess you missed it. The idea was to give an advantage to people lower in the order who missed out on some of the top top names. Oh well, DS is probably very happy  :D  Plenty of great ROI players in any case.

I have a list of 16 bar Roy I think they are all about the same level.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:34:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:22:26 am
I have a list of 16 bar Roy I think they are all about the same level.

Brady, McGrath, and a couple of others are up a level IMO. But yeah, agreed it's not all that hard to find a good one to slot in.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:08:48 am »
Just posting another Irish legend. Giz a mo
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:29:28 pm »
Is it one or two hours per pick?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 12:29:28 pm
Is it one or two hours per pick?

Two hours right now, but we'll switch to one hour from the beginning of round 3.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:02:25 pm »
There were probably better picks, but I just really really wanted to pick Gazza.

Lone Star PMed. Worryingly he hasn't been online in over 24 hours.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,189
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
Catching up on my missed turn.  :wave
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:02:25 pm
There were probably better picks, but I just really really wanted to pick Gazza.

Lone Star PMed. Worryingly he hasn't been online in over 24 hours.

Im not Samie, Betty. I need a break from this place!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,189
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm »
 ;D

He needs time to whip his men into shape. LSR mansions don;t run by itself.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Now we're rolling!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Aye, and all my players are getting picked.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:18:00 am
I did PM you right before your pick. Guess you missed it. The idea was to give an advantage to people lower in the order who missed out on some of the top top names. Oh well, DS is probably very happy  :D  Plenty of great ROI players in any case.

I thought it was just a PM to let me know its my turn and ignored it ;D

Yeah now looking at there are few decent Irish players.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,189
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #150 on: Today at 03:37:38 pm »
Might go for a Liverpool XI. See if Prof will screw me over with that lineup.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Now we're rolling!

I've jinxed it
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,326
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #152 on: Today at 04:01:13 pm »
The Billy Bremner pick has proper thrown me out.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:01:13 pm
The Billy Bremner pick has proper thrown me out.

I thought I would have a free run at him, it's made me rethink my strategy. Already.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 