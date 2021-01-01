Okay cool. Is there a guide to the criteria anywhere?
Completely fair. And Im not even playing so was just stirring in case anyone wanted to try and sneak Jimmy Greaves in there!
I contemplated it, Nicky as I'm sure pthers did too. Takes Sir Roger, Cally, even the brilliant and so, so, underrated Gerry Byrne out along with the household names from other clubs
I'll send my pick through to someone if it doesn't get back to me tonight as in office tomorrow and annoyingly busy this week.
Ian Rush (Wales)Position: StrikerSimulation Player Stats (Top 10):Finishing 19Anticipation 19Aggression 19Work Rate 18Off the ball 18Heading 17Composure 17Decisions 17First Touch 16Acceleration 15
You are my hero Prof.
Could maybe change it to any player who played at the 1966 World Cup for England, but maybe least complicated just to have none of them in.
Dammit, really wanted Brady.
Are you sure you want me to use those stats? Mine are out of 100
These have been converted to FM24
Ok not gonna lie I forgot about this wildcard thing before I made my pick. Would have taken Keane had I known. Gonna have to settle for Shane Long I guess.
I did PM you right before your pick. Guess you missed it. The idea was to give an advantage to people lower in the order who missed out on some of the top top names. Oh well, DS is probably very happy Plenty of great ROI players in any case.
I have a list of 16 bar Roy I think they are all about the same level.
Is it one or two hours per pick?
There were probably better picks, but I just really really wanted to pick Gazza. Lone Star PMed. Worryingly he hasn't been online in over 24 hours.
Now we're rolling!
The Billy Bremner pick has proper thrown me out.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]