The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here

Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 06:19:28 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:14:44 pm
Okay cool. Is there a guide to the criteria anywhere?

Only guide is "Does Prof like you?"
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 06:24:38 pm
We know that Dalglish misses penalties.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 06:53:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:41:39 pm
Completely fair. And Im not even playing so was just stirring in case anyone wanted to try and sneak Jimmy Greaves in there!

I contemplated it, Nicky as I'm sure pthers did too. Takes Sir Roger, Cally, even the brilliant and so, so, underrated Gerry Byrne out along with the household names from other clubs
Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 07:34:35 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:53:18 pm
I contemplated it, Nicky as I'm sure pthers did too. Takes Sir Roger, Cally, even the brilliant and so, so, underrated Gerry Byrne out along with the household names from other clubs

Could maybe change it to any player who played at the 1966 World Cup for England, but maybe least complicated just to have none of them in.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 07:35:48 pm
Might switch to one hour deadlines from round 3, as it's moving quite slowly right now.
Popcorn

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 09:52:42 pm
I'll send my pick through to someone if it doesn't get back to me tonight as in office tomorrow and annoyingly busy this week.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 09:55:31 pm
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 09:52:42 pm
I'll send my pick through to someone if it doesn't get back to me tonight as in office tomorrow and annoyingly busy this week.

Robbie is online, so hopefully should pick soon! But yes, feel free to forward picks for tomorrow

Edit: Speak of the devil  :D
red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 10:43:09 pm
Sorry folks. Mad shift, just got home. Can I go??
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 10:49:25 pm
Drafting before all else mate, yuo should know by now. Also if it;s your go, take it.
Prof

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 11:10:19 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 09:46:38 am
Ian Rush (Wales)

Position:
Striker

Simulation Player Stats (Top 10):
Finishing 19
Anticipation 19
Aggression 19
Work Rate 18
Off the ball 18
Heading 17
Composure 17
Decisions 17
First Touch 16
Acceleration 15


Are you sure you want me to use those stats?  Mine are out of 100
Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 11:11:13 pm
 ;D

Prof going in for the kill.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 11:16:45 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:34:35 pm
Could maybe change it to any player who played at the 1966 World Cup for England, but maybe least complicated just to have none of them in.

It's sound. Just wanted to mention two other Lbpool legends in that 66 squad that some might not have known
Online Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
Today at 11:26:04 pm
Dammit, really wanted Brady.
