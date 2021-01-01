« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here  (Read 1192 times)

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:40:58 am »
I know its bit late but if you need a player 16 I am happy to slot in at the last spot. If not possible I can wait till next draft.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:11:59 am »
Doing these really shows your age off, doesn't it. :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Nicholls has made an invalid pick, because the Republic are not part of Team GB. I've PMed him.

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:40:58 am
I know its bit late but if you need a player 16 I am happy to slot in at the last spot. If not possible I can wait till next draft.

Not too late at all. Happy to have you in at 16. I'll add you to the list now. Also means you'll get first option on the Wildcard to be announced at the end of this round  ;)

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:11:59 am
Doing these really shows your age off, doesn't it. :D

I must be ancient in that case  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:43:33 am »
That's my second invalid pick now  ;D (picked Bobby Charlton earlier too).

Will read the rules and pick now  ;)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:55:14 am »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 09:43:33 am
That's my second invalid pick now  ;D (picked Bobby Charlton earlier too).

Will read the rules and pick now  ;)

Haha didn't spot that. Both would have been excellent picks, but Rushy is a great substitute.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,466
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:32:50 am »
Not sure if this has already been mooted but might be fun to still pick the winners of games before the sim and make a league out of that? This way drafters are making a choice to predict the sim winner rather than personal preference. May keep everyone engaged to the end. If there was enough interest I'd be happy to run that. I could be pm'd with predictions within a tight timeframe before the sim is published for those unavailable if necessary. Just a thought...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:52:00 am »
Robbie is up in 10 minutes. I'll be offline for bit, so someone PM him please  :)

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:32:50 am
Not sure if this has already been mooted but might be fun to still pick the winners of games before the sim and make a league out of that? This way drafters are making a choice to predict the sim winner rather than personal preference. May keep everyone engaged to the end. If there was enough interest I'd be happy to run that. I could be pm'd with predictions within a tight timeframe before the sim is published for those unavailable if necessary. Just a thought...

A sim prediction league? Sounds like a great idea mate  :thumbup  Happy for you to run that when the time comes. Although I may have to liaise with Prof about timings. He's on a strict deadline due to an impending house move.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,466
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:58:27 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:52:00 am
Robbie is up in 10 minutes. I'll be offline for bit, so someone PM him please  :)

A sim prediction league? Sounds like a great idea mate  :thumbup  Happy for you to run that when the time comes. Although I may have to liaise with Prof about timings. He's on a strict deadline due to an impending house move.

Depends if enough interest. Be happy to be guided by your good self. I had John Charles top of my list, too particularly as you don't have to rely on his post 66 form at Hereford! Hope the sim has two sets of data for CH and CF for this legend
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,169
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:52:00 am
Robbie is up in 10 minutes. I'll be offline for bit, so someone PM him please  :)
nobody did, so will go now
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,169
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:03:17 pm »
have pm'd Hazell
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm »
Sorry hectic in work so apologies for delays.

Very early but I wanted Trent so had to be done
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 12:13:55 pm
Sorry hectic in work so apologies for delays.

Very early but I wanted Trent so had to be done


Trippier > Trent
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:11:33 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:58:27 am
Depends if enough interest. Be happy to be guided by your good self. I had John Charles top of my list, too particularly as you don't have to rely on his post 66 form at Hereford! Hope the sim has two sets of data for CH and CF for this legend

Let's see what the other think then. I'll talk to Prof too and see how it would work with him.

Haha yes, the sim has no ability to differentiate between different eras. So wanted that to be clear to all when making picks. My old man loved John Charles, always had great things to say about him. I'll probably put him at CF, but nice to have the option of CB. Prof knows his stuff, so I trust he'll have the data for both positions  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:56:45 pm
Trippier > Trent

Walker > Trippier > Gomez > Trent (according to Southgate)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,178
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:55:14 am
Haha didn't spot that. Both would have been excellent picks, but Rushy is a great substitute.

Who was his Irish pick? Jon Walters presumably?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,166
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:07:24 pm »
So many potential Liverpool players to pick in this draft.   ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:24 pm
So many potential Liverpool players to pick in this draft.   ;D

It's basically a Liverpool draft in sheep's clothing.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:46:32 pm »
I just want to make sure everyone is clear on how the player stats are affected by position you play them.

Players all have at least one primary position in my database.  Play them there and the stats are left as they are.

If a secondary position they have is used, then they'll have a 5% reduction.

If they are picked in a minor position, they will have a 10% reduction.

If they are picked in a position that's not listed, they will have a 20% reduction.

As an example, I'll pick a completely random player not eligible for the draft...

Ruud Gullit.  If he's picked as a centre back, his full stats are used (as we all know this is his primary position).

If he's played as a 10, he'll get his stats multiplied by 0.95.

If he's picked as a left wingback, he'll have them multiplied by 0.8.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,166
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:48:15 pm »
 ;D

You mad bastard, love ya.  You'll have my players designed t oget sent off after 20 minutes in evrey game.  ;D
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:15 pm
;D

You mad bastard, love ya.  You'll have my players designed t oget sent off after 20 minutes in evrey game.  ;D
I haven't built red cards into it as it would need a whole load of extra code to consider the impact of a player missing and I couldn't be arsed to do that.

I've just built in a Samie factor instead, much simpler.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:58:33 pm »
 Where: {User: "SamieAsshat"}
     enter {Opponent:"Yes", goalsscored: "+2"}
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,166
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm »
 :rash :nirnir
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:46:32 pm

Great stuff, mate. Thanks for the breakdown and explanation.

Good to see Gullit named in his best position too   8)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,166
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:53:01 pm
I haven't built red cards into it as it would need a whole load of extra code to consider the impact of a player missing and I couldn't be arsed to do that.

I've just built in a Samie factor instead, much simpler.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:47 pm
:rash :nirnir
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Sign up in here
« Reply #104 on: Today at 05:15:29 pm »
Sorry, reading the rules and picking now.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 