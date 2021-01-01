I just want to make sure everyone is clear on how the player stats are affected by position you play them.



Players all have at least one primary position in my database. Play them there and the stats are left as they are.



If a secondary position they have is used, then they'll have a 5% reduction.



If they are picked in a minor position, they will have a 10% reduction.



If they are picked in a position that's not listed, they will have a 20% reduction.



As an example, I'll pick a completely random player not eligible for the draft...



Ruud Gullit. If he's picked as a centre back, his full stats are used (as we all know this is his primary position).



If he's played as a 10, he'll get his stats multiplied by 0.95.



If he's picked as a left wingback, he'll have them multiplied by 0.8.

