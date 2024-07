I know its bit late but if you need a player 16 I am happy to slot in at the last spot. If not possible I can wait till next draft.



Doing these really shows your age off, doesn't it.



Nicholls has made an invalid pick, because the Republic are not part of Team GB. I've PMed him.Not too late at all. Happy to have you in at 16. I'll add you to the list now. Also means you'll get first option on the Wildcard to be announced at the end of this roundI must be ancient in that case