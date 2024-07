Samia is like Freddie in Bohemian Rhapsody:



"Okay, who do you want to invite?



- People! I want you to shake the freak tree and invite anyone who plops to the ground! Dwarfs and giants, magicians, Zulu tribesmen. contortionists, fire eaters, and priests. We're going to need to confess."



Kinda. Thats how I imagine it at least.