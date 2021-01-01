It's not at all true that England have no footballing identity though. You just outlined it: dour, defensive minded football using an excellent pool of players. I guess he thought that by minimising risk, he would rely on the sheer quality of the squad to produce enough moments to win games and trophies, and - whether you liked it or not - he got very close more than once.



We played the same grindy unadventurous football most of his reign. That's the identity.



Suppose that is an identity in itself.To quote Didi Hamann, they were atrocious, and of the 10 worst games at the Euros they were involved in 7 of them.They get to a final, yet as Mark Goldbridge points out, there wasn't much harmony with the fans. Never seen a team get to a final before yet be so vilified. So much good, honest analysis as often results (however achieved) can skew the perception of a team, yet for the most part nobody was fooled. They were jammy as fuck. One good half of football, against the Dutch who allowed England far too much time and space before Koeman by his own admission corrected that mistake at half time, in seven games. They were atrocious in the '21 final so I'm wondering what games under Southgate they were actually fine in.Had they pulled off the miracle and won the thing nobody would have given a scooby how it was achieved. A trophy would have silenced any criticism.What is remarkable is it was almost three consectuve finals, and really it should have been, as had Kane not had the blinkers on (been greedy) and squared it for Sterling to tap in for 2-0 against Croatia they likely would have been in a WC final.