Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips  (Read 37323 times)

Offline JRed

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:02:11 pm
sky sports saying they want to hire an English successor to continue their football plan. I dont think this approach is just Southgate's philosphy.  Anyway - Spain were great.
Plan? Did anyone tell Gareth he was supposed to have a plan?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:45:37 pm


I agree with your general point. 

International football doesn't mean as much, anymore, and is not the pinnacle, it once was.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 04:06:52 pm »
DonkeyWan when did we last play you in a friendly? I dont remember that one? Who was in charge at the time?
Offline KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:06:06 pm
Think of some of the English players:

- Bellingham arguably the best player in La Liga
- Kane the best striker in Bundesliga
- Foden voted the best player in the PL
- Rice the midfielder that transformed an already brilliant Arsenal side
- Palmer the young midfielder that challenged Haaland for the golden boot in an awful side
- Saka the starting right winger for Arsenal
- Stones the starting CB for the best side in the world currently
- Walker the starting Right back for City
- Trent our star wing back

Beyond that you have very good to great players like Gordon, Watkins, Toney, Mainoo,, Gomez, Guehi, Shaw and then a bunch of players who didn't get picked like Grealish, Sterling, Elliot and Jones

There are teams with world class and very good players, but very few currently with the depth England has. I dislike England but I recognize this is a very very very good group of players right now.

France is stacked with great players and honestly they suffer from the same thing as England - a bad manager and wrong choices

Germany have some world class and very good players but a fair few are now aging (Kroos and Kimmich) and the depth kinda runs out past the first team.

Portugal have world class players but again some aging, some holes in the first team, and no depth. And a bad manager.

Even Spain have a bit of a depth problem - that's what everyone was saying prior to the game.

I think Netherlands would have been better but for injuries but again still a lack of depth

And I've mentioned some of the English players who weren't even in the squad.

France is an interesting one...Kante (over the hill), Rabiot (so so), Griezmann (looks a pale shadow of himself), Upamecano (mistakes in him)...not a great side. The coach is very negative (he was the water carrier after all). Pogba really was massive for them in '18 in providing thrust from midfield. Kante was imperious alongside him.

Germany look an old team with a smattering of good youngsters.

Spain just a really well coached side with some quality players and ultimately that won them the tournament.

England had the quality, just not the coaching.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:06:52 pm
DonkeyWan when did we last play you in a friendly? I dont remember that one? Who was in charge at the time?

They should bring back the home nation games  ;)
Offline KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:06:18 pm
I agree with your general point. 

International football doesn't mean as much, anymore, and is not the pinnacle, it once was.

Don't agree with that at all.

Nothing touches the international gams in terms of status. If anything it has got bigger, while the standard has lowered.

The viewership is enormous. The number of article hits dwarf anything in club football.

When Messi lifted the World Cup it broke all records in terms of social media views.

Had England won there'd be parades, award ceremonies (knighthoods), adverts, songs the lot.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 04:28:53 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:02:11 pm
sky sports saying they want to hire an English successor to continue their football plan. I dont think this approach is just Southgate's philosphy.  Anyway - Spain were great.

If that is the case (won't be) then he's a bigger pussy than I gave him credit for, imagine being told how to set your side up by a group of board members.
Offline BoRed

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:00:56 pm
I am Irish. In September Ireland will be playing England in a friendly. This is like a mental well-being  test for the entire country. It barely even registers in England. Irish analysts have been talking about this game for months.

They haven't been talking about it enough if you think it's a friendly. ;)

It's actually a UEFA Nations League game. A UEFA Nations League B game, to be precise. ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 04:14:20 pm
Don't agree with that at all.

Nothing touches the international gams in terms of status. If anything it has got bigger, while the standard has lowered.

The viewership is enormous. The number of article hits dwarf anything in club football.

When Messi lifted the World Cup it broke all records in terms of social media views.

Had England won there'd be parades, award ceremonies (knighthoods), adverts, songs the lot.

What was the total viewership for both finals ?
Online vblfc

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:28:53 pm
If that is the case (won't be) then he's a bigger pussy than I gave him credit for, imagine being told how to set your side up by a group of board members.
the gist of the sky story was that Southgate was hired to stablisb an English football identity (and to steady the ship). The board members dont set the side up. They choose their coach. 
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 04:07:06 pm
And I've mentioned some of the English players who weren't even in the squad.

France is an interesting one...Kante (over the hill), Rabiot (so so), Griezmann (looks a pale shadow of himself), Upamecano (mistakes in him)...not a great side. The coach is very negative (he was the water carrier after all). Pogba really was massive for them in '18 in providing thrust from midfield. Kante was imperious alongside him.

Germany look an old team with a smattering of good youngsters.

Spain just a really well coached side with some quality players and ultimately that won them the tournament.

England had the quality, just not the coaching.

I found the France squad underwhelming when I looked at it at the start of the tournament and I couldn't believe how meh the team looked for the first game (which Deschamps stuck with throughout). Dembele last looked a player when he was playing for Dortmund, Giroud at 37 the go-to attacking option on the bench. A tournament too far for the likes of Kante and Griezmann at 33 and Rabiot and Upamecano I don't get at all, although they had better on the bench than them at least. Yet these are hailed as having the best squad.

Spain have the best team (thanks to the coaching) but England's depth of talent is way ahead of the rest in most areas of the pitch (not all) and they have some genuine top players.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 04:37:55 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:34:04 pm
the gist of the sky story was that Southgate was hired to stablisb an English football identity (and to steady the ship). The board members dont set the side up. They choose their coach.

And the coach is then supposed to do his job & actually coach, it's not like he'd have had to start them all from scratch.
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:34:04 pm
the gist of the sky story was that Southgate was hired to stablisb an English football identity (and to steady the ship). The board members dont set the side up. They choose their coach.

This is where they got it wrong. The identity they wanted can't have been to park the bus every game, play for pens in every knockout round and only try and play a bit of football when you actually go behind. And they went behind in all 4 knockout games despite the defensive football.

That's fair enough if you're Scotland with a limited player pool. Southgate setting England up like they're Scotland with the players at his disposal is ludicrous though.

Southgate has been in charge for 8 years and they have no more football identity (as a senior national team) than they did before. They were also a minute away from going full circle back to that Iceland game (which is used to justify every insipid Southgate performance) against Slovakia.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:34:04 pm
the gist of the sky story was that Southgate was hired to stablisb an English football identity (and to steady the ship). The board members dont set the side up. They choose their coach. 

Do they choose their illusion?
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 04:55:46 pm »
It's not at all true that England have no footballing identity though. You just outlined it: dour, defensive minded football using an excellent pool of players. I guess he thought that by minimising risk, he would rely on the sheer quality of the squad to produce enough moments to win games and trophies, and - whether you liked it or not - he got very close more than once.

We played the same grindy unadventurous football most of his reign. That's the identity.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 04:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:55:46 pm
It's not at all true that England have no footballing identity though. You just outlined it: dour, defensive minded football using an excellent pool of players. I guess he thought that by minimising risk, he would rely on the sheer quality of the squad to produce enough moments to win games and trophies, and - whether you liked it or not - he got very close more than once.

We played the same grindy unadventurous football most of his reign. That's the identity.

Grindy football, quite like that... the Bored Identity...
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 05:14:59 pm »
I would love for them to give it to Sarina Wiegman.

She is a better manager than Southgate, also the heads exploding will be great entertainment.
Offline JRed

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 05:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:14:59 pm
I would love for them to give it to Sarina Wiegman.

She is a better manager than Southgate, also the heads exploding will be great entertainment.
Mary Earps to replace Pickers in goal? How big are her arms?
Offline slaphead

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm »
Give it Giggseh
Online vblfc

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 05:37:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:55:41 pm
Do they choose their illusion?
😂. Apparently.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 06:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:06:52 pm
DonkeyWan when did we last play you in a friendly? I dont remember that one? Who was in charge at the time?

Hardly the time David Kelly scored and your lot decided to break up our stadium and got the match abandoned...for a friendly?

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:08:07 pm
They should bring back the home nation games  ;)

Na, I'd prefer Ireland were involved.

Offline KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 06:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:55:46 pm
It's not at all true that England have no footballing identity though. You just outlined it: dour, defensive minded football using an excellent pool of players. I guess he thought that by minimising risk, he would rely on the sheer quality of the squad to produce enough moments to win games and trophies, and - whether you liked it or not - he got very close more than once.

We played the same grindy unadventurous football most of his reign. That's the identity.

Suppose that is an identity in itself.

To quote Didi Hamann, they were atrocious, and of the 10 worst games at the Euros they were involved in 7 of them.

They get to a final, yet as Mark Goldbridge points out, there wasn't much harmony with the fans. Never seen a team get to a final before yet be so vilified. So much good, honest analysis as often results (however achieved) can skew the perception of a team, yet for the most part nobody was fooled. They were jammy as fuck. One good half of football, against the Dutch who allowed England far too much time and space before Koeman by his own admission corrected that mistake at half time, in seven games. They were atrocious in the '21 final so I'm wondering what games under Southgate they were actually fine in.

Had they pulled off the miracle and won the thing nobody would have given a scooby how it was achieved. A trophy would have silenced any criticism.

What is remarkable is it was almost three consectuve finals, and really it should have been, as had Kane not had the blinkers on (been greedy) and squared it for Sterling to tap in for 2-0 against Croatia they likely would have been in a WC final.
Online CraigDS

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 06:22:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:02:11 pm
sky sports saying they want to hire an English successor to continue their football plan. I dont think this approach is just Southgate's philosphy.  Anyway - Spain were great.

Southgate and Ashworth were the two who came up with this plan, and is entirely why its a load of shite.
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 06:40:11 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:13:10 pm
Suppose that is an identity in itself.

To quote Didi Hamann, they were atrocious, and of the 10 worst games at the Euros they were involved in 7 of them.

They get to a final, yet as Mark Goldbridge points out, there wasn't much harmony with the fans. Never seen a team get to a final before yet be so vilified. So much good, honest analysis as often results (however achieved) can skew the perception of a team, yet for the most part nobody was fooled. They were jammy as fuck. One good half of football, against the Dutch who allowed England far too much time and space before Koeman by his own admission corrected that mistake at half time, in seven games. They were atrocious in the '21 final so I'm wondering what games under Southgate they were actually fine in.

Had they pulled off the miracle and won the thing nobody would have given a scooby how it was achieved. A trophy would have silenced any criticism.

What is remarkable is it was almost three consectuve finals, and really it should have been, as had Kane not had the blinkers on (been greedy) and squared it for Sterling to tap in for 2-0 against Croatia they likely would have been in a WC final.

Hamann was in that Germany team in 2002 which got a Southgate draw. Paraguay, USA and South Korea was their route to the final and they scraped them all 1-0 with Khan their best player.

Difference probably was Germany were at a low ebb and had recently lost 5-1 at home to England and went out the group at Euro 2000. They had very low expectations anyway for that tournament.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 06:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:06:40 pm
Hardly the time David Kelly scored and your lot decided to break up our stadium and got the match abandoned...for a friendly?

Na, I'd prefer Ireland were involved.



My lot!

Can I shock you Tony. I was about 16 at the time and even then I was cringing with the embarrassment of it all. Shameful behaviour (dont think the goal/friendly situation had much to do with it, Im sure it would have happened anyway). Pathetic behaviour and part of the reason why I would never bother going to watch England in the flesh. Wouldnt want to be associated with that.

Im fairly indifferent to the national team but Im not completely anti them. As most recent voting/elections (but not all!) have shown, a lot of my fellow country men and women are probably dicks. And people I wouldnt want to spend much time with. But Id probably say the same if I lived in most other countries too. So I try and keep most of that out of just following a bit of sport during the off season.
Online vblfc

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 06:51:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:22:01 pm
Southgate and Ashworth were the two who came up with this plan, and is entirely why its a load of shite.
Haha. Yep. And it seems its still the plan  Funny load of shite tho.
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 06:54:36 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:02:11 pm
sky sports saying they want to hire an English successor to continue their football plan. I dont think this approach is just Southgate's philosphy.  Anyway - Spain were great.

What football plan?
Online vblfc

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:36 pm
What football plan?
How very dare you. Its been 60 years in the making.
Long runs the fox.
