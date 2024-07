Someone did raise that question of how far down the football pyramid would you have to go before supporters of a club would be happy with Southgate being appointed as their manager? Top half of the PL? Definitely not. Bottom half of the PL? Not many, if any woukd swap with what they have now. Don’t actually know who the Leicester manager is and they seem weirdly nationalistic so maybe Leicester fans would be happy. Top half of the Championship? Maybe some, although definitely not the club he previously managed. You’d have to go quite far down I reckon.



So basically, some on Sirjim, you know it makes sense.