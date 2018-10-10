The more football games played, the more robotic and stale it gets.

Rugby is more entertaining and I'd rather watch 80.mins of that. Better refereeing and individual expression.



Eh? Rugby Union? There probably isn't a more boring sport on the planet right now than modern rugby. Attritional, ultra defensive 80 minute arm wrestle is a standard game, its unrecognisable from the sport I grew up watching. There are no household names in rugby anymore (you have to go back to J.Wilkinson 15 yrs ago) as the attritional nature of play doesn't allow for individuals to stand out. They are all South Africa clones now (Flair of France and Wales long gone) with centres 17 stone and players with necks thicker than heads, and with it being more dangerous than ever due to the increase in the average bulk of players brain trauma via the collisions of these oversized gym monkeys has exploded, and as a result there are court cases galore.Football is still fundamentally the same skill based sport it has always been in that George Best could play in the modern era. Rugby in stark contrast is now largely brute based, and for safety reasons the like of JPR Williams or Simon Gheoghan wouldn't get permission to enter the field of modern rugby as they'd get snapped like a twig.