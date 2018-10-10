« previous next »
Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 04:47:19 pm


As poor as this is, their numbers in previous tournaments were inflated a lot by set pieces and numerous Penglands.. The tactic was always win a free kick or corner and get Maguire's head on it.

The Bellingham equaliser ultimately came from a set piece and a pen equaliser against Holland, but they weren't getting many shots off from corners, when previously they've bullied/overpowered teams in the air. Other than the Palmer goal, the only real chance in the final was that scramble at the end from a corner which would have amounted to most of the XG. Without set plays what does an England chance even look like?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 05:08:25 pm »
The more i see of Bellendinghams billy big bollocks attitude the more I'm glad he rejected us
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 05:08:25 pm
The more i see of Bellendinghams billy big bollocks attitude the more I'm glad he rejected us

He seems a bit of a wanker, just hope he hasn't turned Trent's head.

The diving, cheating and moaning is bad enough but seemingly a lot of his team mates think he's a prick (in the England camp) and there was similar noises coming out of Dortmund. He doesn't seem much of a grafter either on the pitch, just relies on technical quality to produce moments - his technical quality is great though. The no knobheads rule has served us well since Klopp came in. The team has to come first.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm »
FFS, if Eddie Howe gets the gig he'll take that gobshite Jason Tindall with him to England's backroom staff.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 05:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:47:31 pm
That Italian team went 37 games unbeaten, still a world record at international level. They were literally the opposite of very beatable.

34 of those games were against Albania. The others were all against Lichtenstein.

I remember looking at the stats and thinking "This is modern international football all over". It's a cake-walk for most of the time. I think the Italians beat maybe one half decent side in that long pre-tournament run of theirs - Holland. And maybe they didn't beat them, just drew. It's the same cake walk that has made Harry Kane top scorer for England (18 goals v Lithuania) and Lukaku one of the top international scorers of all time (23 v Andorra).

In those Euros Italy were eminently beatable. England would have beaten them too if they'd not retreated after taking a lead in the 1st minute. The two old fellas at centre back were like ripe fruit. But for some reason - I wonder what? - Southgate didn't generate an appetite amongst his players.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 05:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:25:31 pm
34 of those games were against Albania. The others were all against Lichtenstein.

I remember looking at the stats and thinking "This is modern international football all over". It's a cake-walk for most of the time. I think the Italians beat maybe one half decent side in that long pre-tournament run of theirs - Holland. And maybe they didn't beat them, just drew. It's the same cake walk that has made Harry Kane top scorer for England (18 goals v Lithuania) and Lukaku one of the top international scorers of all time (23 v Andorra).

In those Euros Italy were eminently beatable. England would have beaten them too if they'd not retreated after taking a lead in the 1st minute. The two old fellas at centre back were like ripe fruit. But for some reason - I wonder what? - Southgate didn't generate an appetite amongst his players.
#chickenshitfootball
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm »
I may be in the minority here, but for international footy I like the idea of the best players AND the best coaches of each nation competing against each other. Especially the older, established footy nations, who should have no problem finding a decent coach from their own country.

Regarding the England job, it doesn't have to be an elite Champions League level manager. Spain has just demonstrated that.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 05:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm
Would England reject Scalloni or Pochetino?

Surely an Argentine manager for England is a non-starter? The first question from the British press would be 'What's your position on the Falklands?' The reaction at home might also be unfavourable.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 05:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm
I may be in the minority here, but for international footy I like the idea of the best players AND the best coaches of each nation competing against each other. Especially the older, established footy nations, who should have no problem finding a decent coach from their own country.

Regarding the England job, it doesn't have to be an elite Champions League level manager. Spain has just demonstrated that.

England already have arguably the best squad of players in international football, Spain are currently the better team but then the coach has to take some responsibility for not being able to get a cohesive team out of that squad (added to all the quality left at home).

Going out and getting Klopp, Tuchel or whoever else from abroad is just an extra cheat code. Although Portugal going out and getting Martinez is hardly giving them a big advantage, not like there's no good Portuguese coaches about.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 05:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm
I may be in the minority here, but for international footy I like the idea of the best players AND the best coaches of each nation competing against each other. Especially the older, established footy nations, who should have no problem finding a decent coach from their own country.

Regarding the England job, it doesn't have to be an elite Champions League level manager. Spain has just demonstrated that.

Scrap most of international football like they should they could easily have the best managers. Only have end of season tournaments and there's no reason why they couldn't double up on club and international tournaments.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 05:55:41 pm »
If it's an englishman it has to be Howe. I think they would do well under Howe. Have a feeling they will go for a non english manager though. Tuchel seems to be begging for it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 06:00:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:39:36 pm
Unfortunately I stumbled on an interview with Allerdyce on sky sports news yesterday.  He was adamant that next manager should also be English.  No more foreigners in the hot seat was his cry.  Maybe he thinks he has unfinished business in the hot seat, following his short reign swiftly coming to an end years ago.

At least an unfinished pint of w(h)ine...
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm
FFS, if Eddie Howe gets the gig he'll take that gobshite Jason Tindall with him to England's backroom staff.


Just imagine, Tindall makes a dismissive shush toward Bielsa during an England/Uruguay match...

Bielsa would beat him over the head with his water cooler... :D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 06:08:14 pm »
every time I see Tindall - apart from when he's acting like a knobhead - he's staring at the players with a look on his face like he has never seen a football game before, totally baffled.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm »
So Gareth has gone.

Looking on the bright side of that defeat. If we had hung on for a draw,then won on penalties, he would be knighted and asked to continue until WC 2026 in the States. More of the same to sit through.

No thanks. I stopped watching England friendlies and realised why during the first group game  Never been so bored watching them. The next man may not reach a final but surely the football will be more watchable. Unless the FA find a carbon copy?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 06:30:15 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm
So Gareth has gone.

Looking on the bright side of that defeat. If we had hung on for a draw,then won on penalties, he would be knighted and asked to continue until WC 2026 in the States. More of the same to sit through.

No thanks. I stopped watching England friendlies and realised why during the first group game  Never been so bored watching them. The next man may not reach a final but surely the football will be more watchable. Unless the FA find a carbon copy?

It's the FA we're talking about but the better English managers play a more attractive/watchable style of football. Potter had limited Brighton players playing attractive football and able to keep the ball. Trouble scoring at times but their underlying numbers were always good. Howe likes to play with a lot of pace in attack. O'Neil is a good coach and quite pragmatic. They'd be bonkers to give it to Lampard but even he's far from a defensive manager. We're away from the Bruce/Hodgson/Allardyce era of shit football which Southgate was probably the last of.

Probably too soon for Mckenna but then the FA have done well in the past robbing the Ipswich manager.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 06:35:15 pm »
how long before southgate gets the mancs job ?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 07:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:30:15 pm
It's the FA we're talking about but the better English managers play a more attractive/watchable style of football. Potter had limited Brighton players playing attractive football and able to keep the ball. Trouble scoring at times but their underlying numbers were always good. Howe likes to play with a lot of pace in attack. O'Neil is a good coach and quite pragmatic. They'd be bonkers to give it to Lampard but even he's far from a defensive manager. We're away from the Bruce/Hodgson/Allardyce era of shit football which Southgate was probably the last of.

Probably too soon for Mckenna but then the FA have done well in the past robbing the Ipswich manager.
I like Mckenna, I know we tried to get him to join the Academy staff a while back. Mckenna, O'Neil and Martin would be my shouts. Good young progressive coaches. The first two are a bit more pragmatic than Martin, but all would be good candidates for me.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2098 on: Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:25:31 pm
34 of those games were against Albania. The others were all against Lichtenstein.

I remember looking at the stats and thinking "This is modern international football all over". It's a cake-walk for most of the time. I think the Italians beat maybe one half decent side in that long pre-tournament run of theirs - Holland. And maybe they didn't beat them, just drew. It's the same cake walk that has made Harry Kane top scorer for England (18 goals v Lithuania) and Lukaku one of the top international scorers of all time (23 v Andorra).

In those Euros Italy were eminently beatable. England would have beaten them too if they'd not retreated after taking a lead in the 1st minute. The two old fellas at centre back were like ripe fruit. But for some reason - I wonder what? - Southgate didn't generate an appetite amongst his players.
Italy's unbeaten run

10/10/18 D 1-1 Ukraine (h)
14/10/18 W 1-0 Poland (a)
17/11/18 D 0-0 Portugal (h)
20/11/18 W 1-0 USA (h)
23/03/19 W 2-0 Finland (h)
26/03/19 W 6-0 Liechtenstein (h)
08/06/19 W 3-0 Greece (a)
11/06/19 W 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)
05/09/19 W 3-1 Armenia (a)
08/09/19 W 2-1 Finland (a)
12/10/19 W 2-0 Greece (h)
15/10/19 W 5-0 Liechtenstein (a)
15/11/19 W 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)
18/11/19 W 9-1 Armenia (h)
04/09/20 D 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (h)
07/09/20 W 1-0 Netherlands (a)
07/10/20 W 6-0 Moldova (h)
11/10/20 D 0-0 Poland (a)
14/10/20 D 1-1 Netherlands (h)
11/11/20 W 4-0 Estonia (h)
15/11/20 W 2-0 Poland (h)
18/11/20 W 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (a)
25/03/21 W 2-0 Northern Ireland (h)
28/03/21 W 2-0 Bulgaria (a)
31/03/21 W 2-0 Lithuania (a)
28/05/21 W 7-0 San Marino (h)
04/06/21 W 4-0 Czech Republic (h)
11/06/21 W 3-0 Turkey (EURO 2020)
16/06/21 W 3-0 Switzerland (EURO 2020)
20/06/21 W 1-0 Wales (EURO 2020)
26/06/21 W 2-1 Austria, aet (EURO 2020)
02/07/21 W 2-1 Belgium (EURO 2020)
06/07/21 W 1-1, 4-2p Spain (EURO 2020)
11/07/21 W 1-1, 3-2p England (EURO 2020)
02/09/21 D 1-1 Bulgaria (h)
05/09/21 D 0-0 Switzerland (a)
08/09/21 W 5-0 Lithuania (h)

Would that be substantially different to anyone else? I don't think so. Lots of mediocre sides, lots of good teams. They beat Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and of course, England in a home final.

The notion Italy were some kind of pushover has taken root in the English media simply because no matter how often they say "we are humble now" they never are.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 07:17:40 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:35:15 pm
how long before southgate gets the mancs job ?

The day can't come soon enough, just need them to get off to a bad start
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 07:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm
He seems a bit of a wanker, just hope he hasn't turned Trent's head.

The diving, cheating and moaning is bad enough but seemingly a lot of his team mates think he's a prick (in the England camp) and there was similar noises coming out of Dortmund. He doesn't seem much of a grafter either on the pitch, just relies on technical quality to produce moments - his technical quality is great though. The no knobheads rule has served us well since Klopp came in. The team has to come first.
His attitude annoys his teammates, whereas someone like Gerrard lifted them.
Bellingham is still young of course, and he can change. Gerrard was born with the right attitude, and he didnt grow up with social media raising him to the skies while still being a teenager. It cant be easy to stay humble as a young talent these days
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm
Italy's unbeaten run

Would that be substantially different to anyone else? I don't think so. Lots of mediocre sides, lots of good teams. They beat Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and of course, England in a home final.

The notion Italy were some kind of pushover has taken root in the English media simply because no matter how often they say "we are humble now" they never are.

Thanks for that. It kinda confirms what I was saying. In the pre-tournament run they probably beat one good side (defeating Holland 1-0). The rest of their victories are pretty much over dross. In the tournament itself they did beat Spain and England (both on penalties) and obviously won the trophy. But I would not describe them as a great side, despite their world record. Looking at those fixtures confirms to me what a poor thing international football is.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2102 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm
Thanks for that. It kinda confirms what I was saying. In the pre-tournament run they probably beat one good side (defeating Holland 1-0). The rest of their victories are pretty much over dross. In the tournament itself they did beat Spain and England (both on penalties) and obviously won the trophy. But I would not describe them as a great side, despite their world record. Looking at those fixtures confirms to me what a poor thing international football is.
That's nothing more than opinion based on bias.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2103 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm
Thanks for that. It kinda confirms what I was saying. In the pre-tournament run they probably beat one good side (defeating Holland 1-0). The rest of their victories are pretty much over dross. In the tournament itself they did beat Spain and England (both on penalties) and obviously won the trophy. But I would not describe them as a great side, despite their world record. Looking at those fixtures confirms to me what a poor thing international football is.

Yep. Thought Donkey was going to say "look at that dross" after the list...and "mediocre" is being generous.

In calling Southgate an average manager despite (somehow) reaching a 2nd Euro final, Simon Jordan justified his comment by stating international football is flooded with bang average sides, and that he expected England to get to the final. The first good side England played was in the final, their seventh game.

Take a good look around at the international game.

The Dutch, this ain't the team of Kluivert, Bergkamp, Overmars, Davids, Seedorf, De Boer brothers that the England of Venables dispatched, this is a pale shadow of that side with maybe two players worthy of it.

Even Spain, the only good team England faced, it ain't the team of Xavi, Iniesta, Villa, Torres, Puyol, Ramos, Casillas, Busquets.

And Italy, that team England faced at Wembley was not the Italy of R.Baggio, Baresi, Maldini, Donadoni, Costacurta, D.Baggio, Signori that Ireland miraculously overcame in Giants stadium, nor was it the World Cup winning Italy of Buffon, Cannavaro, Del Piero, Totti, Gattuso, Pirlo, Zambrotta.

France...Zidane, Henry, Trezequet, Vieria, Pires, Lizarazu, Thuram... that team would smash this French side.

England, has more talent, than any other nation in world football right now. There is a dearth of great (or even good) sides.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2104 on: Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm
That's nothing more than opinion based on bias.

Whereas your comment is scientific, measured, objective and based on a neutral evaluation of the facts!
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2105 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm »
This whole Gareth has brought back our pride and made us believe is the biggest bag of bullshit ever..

Euro 96 was the real last time I was proper all in for England, pretty much since Im waiting for us to get knocked out.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2106 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 pm »
I heard that when he passed his resignation letter in, they didnt want it so they passed it back to him.

He didnt know what to do, so he passed it sideways to Kane, who passed it back to Mainoo, who pirouetted, did a couple of step overs then passed it back to Bellingham. He got a bit of a paper cut, so he threw himself to the floor, screaming. It was then picked up by Trippier, who passed it back to Pickford.

Pickford dropped it, so Gareth picked it up and handed it in again. They didnt want it, so they passed it back to him.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2107 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:30:15 pm
It's the FA we're talking about but the better English managers play a more attractive/watchable style of football. Potter had limited Brighton players playing attractive football and able to keep the ball. Trouble scoring at times but their underlying numbers were always good. Howe likes to play with a lot of pace in attack. O'Neil is a good coach and quite pragmatic. They'd be bonkers to give it to Lampard but even he's far from a defensive manager. We're away from the Bruce/Hodgson/Allardyce era of shit football which Southgate was probably the last of.

Probably too soon for Mckenna but then the FA have done well in the past robbing the Ipswich manager.

Mckenna isn't English!
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2108 on: Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm
This whole Gareth has brought back our pride and made us believe is the biggest bag of bullshit ever..

Euro 96 was the real last time I was proper all in for England, pretty much since Im waiting for us to get knocked out.
I agree with this. Yes, by the looks of it you would think hes been successful in getting us to finals. However, when you analyse the dross he played to get to them finals its not so impressive.
More than that tho, under his tenure I, and Im sure many others, have been more and more turned off international football. Not all his fault but he has bored the passion out of international football for many people.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2109 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:45:43 pm
England already have arguably the best squad of players in international football

"Arguably"? As in a good argument could be made to say that you're talking complete bollox? That kind of arguably?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2110 on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:35:15 pm
how long before southgate gets the mancs job ?

We wouldn't be that lucky.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2111 on: Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Take a good look around at the international game.

The Dutch, this ain't the team of Kluivert, Bergkamp, Overmars, Davids, Seedorf, De Boer brothers that the England of Venables dispatched, this is a pale shadow of that side with maybe two players worthy of it.

Even Spain, the only good team England faced, it ain't the team of Xavi, Iniesta, Villa, Torres, Puyol, Ramos, Casillas, Busquets.

And Italy, that team England faced at Wembley was not the Italy of R.Baggio, Baresi, Maldini, Donadoni, Costacurta, D.Baggio, Signori that Ireland miraculously overcame in Giants stadium, nor was it the World Cup winning Italy of Buffon, Cannavaro, Del Piero, Totti, Gattuso, Pirlo, Zambrotta.

France...Zidane, Henry, Trezequet, Vieria, Pires, Lizarazu, Thuram... that team would smash this French side.

England, has more talent, than any other nation in world football right now. There is a dearth of great (or even good) sides.

Dearth compared to when?  There are 4/5 really good teams or squads in europe; eng,portugal,france, spain and germany, it's a shame only 2 of them play good football.  As far as I can remember, 4 or 5 good teams is about the most europe will ever, or has ever produced. The rest are hoping to get as far as they can. 

You seem to be hyping the 98- 00 period, but europe as usual had 4/5 good teams in the dutch/germans/italy/portugal had strong squads but spain, eng and germany weren't

What has changed in increasing the total to 24 teams, making qualification tedious and even the initial group stages boring
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2112 on: Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm »
Its prob been posted before, but the message on the beeb news bulletins earlier is that Southgate has been the best England manager since Alf Ramsey, because he got to semis and finals.  Sounds bollix to me, although there may be stats supporting that.   Id go for Robson and/or Venables - at least the football was generally better to watch.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2113 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm
Its prob been posted before, but the message on the beeb news bulletins earlier is that Southgate has been the best England manager since Alf Ramsey, because he got to semis and finals.  Sounds bollix to me, although there may be stats supporting that.   Id go for Robson and/or Venables - at least the football was generally better to watch.
It might be on win %'s mate.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2114 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm »
The more football games played, the more robotic and stale it gets.
 Rugby is more entertaining and I'd  rather watch 80.mins of that. Better refereeing and individual expression.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2115 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm
It might be on win %'s mate.
nope.

Capello better %, as is Hoddle, Greenwood and Allerdici.
Sven basically identical % as Southgate.
Hodgson very close to matching %.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cjl6ekw562ro

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2116 on: Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:30:17 pm
Regarding the England job, it doesn't have to be an elite Champions League level manager. Spain has just demonstrated that.

I think Spain benefited from the fact La Fuente had managed several players as u21 manager (Simon, Ruiz, Olmo, Oyarzabal). They knew his tactical approach and style
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 12:12:50 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm


The notion Italy were some kind of pushover has taken root in the English media simply because no matter how often they say "we are humble now" they never are.

The biggest reason why non-English people dislike the England team isn't because of history or geographical rivalry - it's because of the bolded bit above.

The English media cannot help themselves getting carried away with the hype and bullshit and the players cannot help themselves being wankers, no matter how much they pretend otherwise. Every tournament under Southgate there's been a narrative pushed that "it's different this time", but it never really is.

It's also one of the biggest reasons (behind not being good enough and being too cowardly), that they've consistently failed over the decades.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 02:38:06 am »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm
The more football games played, the more robotic and stale it gets.
 Rugby is more entertaining and I'd  rather watch 80.mins of that. Better refereeing and individual expression.

Eh? Rugby Union? There probably isn't a more boring sport on the planet right now than modern rugby. Attritional, ultra defensive 80 minute arm wrestle is a standard game, its unrecognisable from the sport I grew up watching. There are no household names in rugby anymore (you have to go back to J.Wilkinson 15 yrs ago) as the attritional nature of play doesn't allow for individuals to stand out. They are all South Africa clones now (Flair of France and Wales long gone) with centres 17 stone and players with necks thicker than heads, and with it being more dangerous than ever due to the increase in the average bulk of players brain trauma via the collisions of these oversized gym monkeys has exploded, and as a result there are court cases galore.

Football is still fundamentally the same skill based sport it has always been in that George Best could play in the modern era. Rugby in stark contrast is now largely brute based, and for safety reasons the like of JPR Williams or Simon Gheoghan wouldn't get permission to enter the field of modern rugby as they'd get snapped like a twig.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #2119 on: Today at 02:57:56 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm
Dearth compared to when?  There are 4/5 really good teams or squads in europe; eng,portugal,france, spain and germany, it's a shame only 2 of them play good football.  As far as I can remember, 4 or 5 good teams is about the most europe will ever, or has ever produced. The rest are hoping to get as far as they can. 

You seem to be hyping the 98- 00 period, but europe as usual had 4/5 good teams in the dutch/germans/italy/portugal had strong squads but spain, eng and germany weren't

What has changed in increasing the total to 24 teams, making qualification tedious and even the initial group stages boring

France and Spain I've already highlighted, neither are a patch on their previous sides. Same applies to Germany (Havertz as a forward?), and still wheeling out an over the hill Muller (and Kroos for that matter). Portugal are still relying on a 39 year old who can barely move, and Portugal too aren't at the level of 2006 when they got to the WC semis. Figo, prime Ronaldo, Rui Costa, Pauleta, they are toothless in attack by comparison.

Argentina in 06 (Tevez, Messi, Riquelme, Crespo, Ayala, Mascherano, Aimar, Zanetti) are also a vastly more talented outfit than the current 36 year old Messi dominated one. Likewise Brazil (Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Edmilson) who have never been a poor as they are right now.

Belgium was one of the few nations who were stacked for talent in recent years, but they missed their chance (Martinez as managed wouldnt have helped). Now its England who are stacked, and horribly mismanaged by a fella who quite possibly wouldn't get a PL club (we will soon see on that).
