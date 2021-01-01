Doesn't make him right though does it?. Its a generalisation. I live abroad and no one says the things he just has. In fact I said England has a lot of hooligan nut jobs and I hope they dont spoil it to a Dutch mate. He said we have our own too. Doesnt apply to everyone, as hard as he is trying to make it so.
It's one of those things, isn't it? A big swathe of match-going England fans spent decades earning a rancid reputation for arrogance and violence. That reputation has stuck. Even the good ones are tarred with that brush now. It'll take a long time for perceptions to change. England fans themselves and the English media could help there if so inclined. A bit of humour and humility would go a long way.
Unfortunately, on my travels over many years the English are often seen as arrogant, ignorant and disrespectful. It's the legacy of many decades of appalling behavior from fans and rampant jingoism by the English media.