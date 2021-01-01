Him leaving is not a surprise. He's a man of integrity, just not a very good coach.



Having read that DM piece which said Rice was stifled as he couldn't bomb forward in this set up, just read Ferdinand's comments that the side was not set up to suit Kane as he thrives on wide players providing service (40 goals at Bayern). Foden on the left, another waste.



Nobody thrived. They all look unrecognisable from their club displays, and at club level they play under elite coaches for the most part.



The Bellingham Gerrard comparison is an interesting one. Agree that Stevie was never a central midfielder as he didnt have the skillset or mentality to play there. He lacked patience and was always looking for a killer pass, and Rafa knew to play him advanced (bar the first half in Istanbul where he got a bit of a doing in central midfield). He always came out second best vs Vieria, and in the Owen Cup final in Cardiff we only got a grip in midfield when McAllister came on.



Capello had the pedigree as a top coach, but his communciation in English was pisspoor, which effectively nullified his ability. Gerrard never had the level of a Rafa with England, coach and clear communicator, so he never produced the same performances in an England shirt as he did at club level (like 90% plus of others with England). This is why it's so baffling to allow someone like Southgate (Hodgson, Fat Sam) who wouldnt get near managing such talent at club level to do so at international level.



England appoint terrible managers. Venables was the last really good one who could communicate and coach.