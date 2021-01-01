« previous next »
Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:25:34 am
Thanks for the memories, Gareth  :wave
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:25:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:10:09 am
At Old Trafford by Christmas. Thats the dream.
Job swap, Gareth for Erik. Win-Win if you ask me.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:31:49 am
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 11:05:09 am
Imagine they just give it to Carsley

Would be hilarious  ;D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:41:17 am
Well, we all know at least one scouser who will have a massive grin on his face today.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:46:26 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:03:44 am
Nooooooooooooooo.

Thanks for all your "success", Gareth.

Ten Hag will be sweating.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:46:58 am
Shouldn't have got rid until the knockout draw was made for the World Cup.

Tired of people banging on about his success. They lost whenever he played anyone even half decent. Fair enough Spain were just better but Italy and Croatia were totally bottled
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:53:19 am
Thought he did a really good job all things considered, the new generation has been blooded and the path is open to a new manager building the team they want in time for the World Cup. Of course, now more than one person has mentioned Klopp in the media, anyone who does come in (probably Potter) will look like a big step down, but we can worry about that when it happens.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:56:42 am
The once and future king.



Pint of wine for my men, we ride at dawn
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:57:09 am
Just discovered that Poch has left Chelsea and has been replaced with the Leicester manager. Who knew
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:58:48 am
Him leaving is not a surprise. He's a man of integrity, just not a very good coach.

Having read that DM piece which said Rice was stifled as he couldn't bomb forward in this set up, just read Ferdinand's comments that the side was not set up to suit Kane as he thrives on wide players providing service (40 goals at Bayern). Foden on the left, another waste.

Nobody thrived. They all look unrecognisable from their club displays, and at club level they play under elite coaches for the most part.

The Bellingham Gerrard comparison is an interesting one. Agree that Stevie was never a central midfielder as he didnt have the skillset or mentality to play there. He lacked patience and was always looking for a killer pass, and Rafa knew to play him advanced (bar the first half in Istanbul where he got a bit of a doing in central midfield). He always came out second best vs Vieria, and in the Owen Cup final in Cardiff we only got a grip in midfield when McAllister came on.

Capello had the pedigree as a top coach, but his communciation in English was pisspoor, which effectively nullified his ability. Gerrard never had the level of a Rafa with England, coach and clear communicator, so he never produced the same performances in an England shirt as he did at club level (like 90% plus of others with England). This is why it's so baffling to allow someone like Southgate (Hodgson, Fat Sam) who wouldnt get near managing such talent at club level to do so at international level.

England appoint terrible managers. Venables was the last really good one who could communicate and coach.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:59:28 am
I think he got lucky. Hodgson was so awful that anyone would be a step up, and around the time he took the job there was a huge influx of young English talent. If you directly compare the players he had available to the teams we've come up against, an average manager should be winning those games.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:59:33 am
Maybe they should give the England job to Sarina Wiegman and see what she can do with it
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:01:23 pm
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 11:57:09 am
Just discovered that Poch has left Chelsea and has been replaced with the Leicester manager. Who knew

I also had no idea this had happened!
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:04:18 pm
Murmurings from Delaney that Tuchel is in the frame - wouldnt be a long term appointment you wouldnt think given his Mourinho esque track record but hes got an excellent record in knockout competitions so youd have to think hed give England a good chance in the World Cup.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:05:39 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:04:18 pm
Murmurings from Delaney that Tuchel is in the frame - wouldnt be a long term appointment you wouldnt think given his Mourinho esque track record but hes got an excellent record in knockout competitions so youd have to think hed give England a good chance in the World Cup.

Would be among the best they could get until it all spectacularly implodes.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:08:14 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:04:18 pm
Murmurings from Delaney that Tuchel is in the frame - wouldnt be a long term appointment you wouldnt think given his Mourinho esque track record but hes got an excellent record in knockout competitions so youd have to think hed give England a good chance in the World Cup.

To go for Tuchel and not even check on Klopp first would be negligent from the FA. I am not saying Klopp would be interested but he is by far the best all round manager out there and it's amazing some are not even mentioning him.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:09:04 pm
They should go all out for Brendan Rodgers.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:12:32 pm
Give it to Gerrard  ;D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:13:17 pm
What about Fwank......?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:14:02 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:08:14 pm
To go for Tuchel and not even check on Klopp first would be negligent from the FA. I am not saying Klopp would be interested but he is by far the best all round manager out there and it's amazing some are not even mentioning him.

cos hes not going to take any job right now?

Its not like it was with the LFC job - which was his dream job - hence giving up on his year break. 
 
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:15:58 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 11:59:33 am
Maybe they should give the England job to Sarina Wiegman and see what she can do with it

Or Emma Hayes since she is up her own arse.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:17:28 pm
I think Frank Lampard would be perfect for England. Knows the players the media has experience at a big club. Get it done
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:18:14 pm
Quote from: Henry Chinaski link=topic=356217.msg19533265#msg19533265 date=1721118160
As for claiming they've invented everything - that was hyperbolic on my part. ;D
[/quote
I'm glad you concede that, I found it a bit annoying that you took an opportunity for a bit of a dig and jump on a narrative.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:19:05 pm
Tuchel would be a great appointment.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:19:12 pm
Must be time for Pep to look for a new challenge
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:19:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:14:02 pm
cos hes not going to take any job right now?

Its not like it was with the LFC job - which was his dream job - hence giving up on his year break.

It doesn't mean you just ignore him though. There is talk of them having someone doing the job in the interim, which enables them to be more flexible.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:19:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:08:14 pm
To go for Tuchel and not even check on Klopp first would be negligent from the FA. I am not saying Klopp would be interested but he is by far the best all round manager out there and it's amazing some are not even mentioning him.

I have no doubt Klopp would turn it down instantly. I think he was absolutely fed up with everything that would have come with the England job
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:21:32 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:08:14 pm
To go for Tuchel and not even check on Klopp first would be negligent from the FA. I am not saying Klopp would be interested but he is by far the best all round manager out there and it's amazing some are not even mentioning him.

Delaneys article says he would be a consideration but is not currently interested in a return to the game and declined the USA job:

I assume its a given that the FA are interested but the journos arent spending much time dwelling on it due to the knowledge in the game that hed be very unlikely to accept.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:22:09 pm
I think it's right that Southgate stepped down. Personally I think it was unthinkable that he took the team to another tournament.
I don't think there was a single game that he stamped his authority on it, I'm happy to be questioned on this but I think he winged it throughout and got bits of luck.
The little amount of time Anthony Gordon got was ridiculous.

I'm glad this hasn't dragged on also.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:23:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:22:09 pm
I think it's right that Southgate stepped down. Personally I think it was unthinkable that he took the team to another tournament.
I don't think there was a single game that he stamped his authority on it, I'm happy to be questioned on this but I think he winged it throughout and got bits of luck.
The little amount of time Anthony Gordon got was ridiculous.

I'm glad this hasn't dragged on also.

Agree on all this.

The dead rubber was the game to try different players especially if there were concerns over fatigue of others.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:24:14 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Delaneys article says he would be a consideration but is not currently interested in a return to the game and declined the USA job:

I assume its a given that the FA are interested but the journos arent spending much time dwelling on it due to the knowledge in the game that hed be very unlikely to accept.

Fair enough, a lot of the initial reports I read were saying they were ruling him out on how much it would cost. The interesting thing is they don't have to appoint straight away anyway, so other managers could also become available.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:26:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:23:28 pm
Agree on all this.

The dead rubber was the game to try different players especially if there were concerns over fatigue of others.

To be fair it wasnt a dead rubber as if they fucked if up theyd have ended up on the other side of the draw.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:26:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:28 pm
It doesn't mean you just ignore him though. There is talk of them having someone doing the job in the interim, which enables them to be more flexible.


At the end of the day, every chance the FA will do what the US Federation did - and contact his agent.

So by ignore - you mean the press ignoring him?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:28:41 pm
Gerrard was a fantastic baller who scored and assisted, just like Bellingham, but the reason he is always mentioned as one of the GOATs is that he was so much more. He tackled, blocked, pushed the team on, and ran an enormous amount off the ball. He did this from the very start too.

In contrast, Bellingham is a bit of a luxury player who does very little work off the ball, and he dives and avoids challenges. Instead of pushing his team on he whines and talks of "who else" as if he were prime Messi.

Basically, they are the polar opposites in most ways. Bellingham will never be a true great if he acts like this, even if he scores loads of goals.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:29:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:06 pm

At the end of the day, every chance the FA will do what the US Federation did - and contact his agent.

So by ignore - you mean the press ignoring him?

No, I was basing it on the original reports I read which said they had crossed him out on cost alone.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:29:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:26:05 pm
To be fair it wasnt a dead rubber as if they fucked if up theyd have ended up on the other side of the draw.

But they were through.

All these reports of the problems say players were fatigued so give others a go.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:31:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:29:06 pm
No, I was basing it on the original reports I read which said they had crossed him out on cost alone.

right!

But was that something that came from the FA? If they are looking at the likes of Tuchel, then they likely wouldnt be ruiling anyone out, because someone like him isnt going to be cheap anyway.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:32:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:29:57 pm
But they were through.

All these reports of the problems say players were fatigued so give others a go.

Its not a dead rubber though is it as there was the quite significant advantage of topping the group at stake.

I agree as a general point he should have been more adventurous but if hed have made a load of changes and gotten beat hed have been slaughtered for it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:33:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:06 pm

At the end of the day, every chance the FA will do what the US Federation did - and contact his agent.

So by ignore - you mean the press ignoring him?

As he'd already turned down the Americans weeks ago, I don't think they would have contacted his agent, they would assume the same answer. Unless you have a contact inside the FA which says otherwise?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:34:17 pm
Unpopular opinion but in many respects Southgate did a great job

Since 1996 no one got closer to winning a tournament. Two Finals and a semi final

No one else got to two finals, Not the fondly remembered Robson or Venables and not the fancy foreign imports like Capello and Eriksson.

What I will say is he should have won one tournament at least with that pool of players he has had.

He just lacked that real quality to win, and when it came down to it he couldnt get over the line.

2018 they lead the semi from early one and blew up against a team that had just done two extra times in a row.

2021- Took an early lead in the final and sat back when they should have been putting the game to bed in their home ground

2022- Taking off Saka against France made no sense

2024- the final again there for the taking and they played with the shackles on

A squad containing those kind of players needs to be winning tournaments

He gave it a good go but it wasnt enough
