The astounding arrogance of England supporters never ceases to amaze me. They haven't won anything in 60 years, yet they still act as if they invented all - total football, tiki-taka, gegenpressing, ... - and won all.
Can you find me one example of any England supporter actually saying this?
Again, to be clear, Ive no skin in the game with this, I watched the match laid down on my sofa Im far from an England fan but I just think people have convinced themselves of a narrative which doesnt exist.
Every England supporting person Ive spoken to over the last month didnt expect them to win the tournament, I cant speak on behalf of anyone in Germany obviously but where has this idea that they think they play total football come from? I always thought it as a running joke amongst England fans that they never win anything with the faint hope that it might be different this time, isnt that how that Baddeil and Skinner song got so so popular?
The its coming home stuff is tired, boring and now almost 30 years old but that says more about England fans inability to come up with anything new than it does that anyone genuinely believes theyre going to win it?
I think objectively there was a fairly sound belief that they had a good chance, theyve got decent players, had gotten to the last finally and narrowly lost on penalties (albeit playing pretty poorly for most of it,) so it wasnt beyond the realms that theyd have a good chance again, and so it proved as it took an 86th minute winner in the final to beat them, albeit they got very fortunate with the draw.
Maybe youre seeing different England fans from the ones I am, most people I see going to the pub to watch England this tournament (and Id stress I havent been joining them) are just regular people who arent usually into football that much, isnt that what about 70% of tournament support is about? Who are these people who think England have won everything and invented total football? Is it the press? Because if it is take a look at the Spanish press, particularly that headline when we were due to play Madrid at Anfield after wed won 1-0 away there in 2009.