Not enough character on the field to put their foot on the throat of Spain when it mattered.
No mongrel in the squad.
Southgate is digging his own hole by critiquing actions of the players.
The attitude on the field comes from the manager. A team is a reflection of the manager, and it's a cowardly one with Southgate.
The great managers make players feel 10 feet tall (Shanks), and the play reflects it. Confident, aggressive, and more often than not successful. England players under Southgate retreat. Under Fergie Man Utd were always on the front foot, with the objective to win, six months later under Moysie they were on the back foot, cautious, with the objective not to lose.
Muelentseen said under Fergie the team talks were 80% on United and 20% on the opponent. Rio Ferdinand said this changed when Moyes entered the building as there was much more emphasis on the opponent, which instills fear in your own players to the point they shrink. Moysie really did a number on that club.
Here is a clip on Ferdinand talking about the change in mindset under Moyes<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OCZ5zqNJ8&amp;pp=ygUTcmlvIGZlcmRpbmFuZCBtb3llcw%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OCZ5zqNJ8&amp;pp=ygUTcmlvIGZlcmRpbmFuZCBtb3llcw%3D%3D</a>
Biggest transformation I can think of in terms of a player's personality was Eidur Gudjohnson...very placid character and then Mourinho got into him. Think that's why Moruinho isn't what he was, that ability to transform players by firing them up stopped when he got tired himself.