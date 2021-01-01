Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?



He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.



No, he doesn't.I've said for a good while that Bellingham reminds of Gerrard, but with his career on fast forward.As much as he seemed to believe or wish he was himself, Gerrard was never a classic engine room player. I mean, he eventually turned into a pretty good one (albeit only for a few months in 2014). But really, the best version of Steven Gerrard (2005-2009) was a weapon to be deployed in the final third. Rafa Benitez saw that even while the clueless Henry Winter types were clamouring for Gerrard to be played deeper, "pulling the strings"And so too it is with Bellingham. And like Rafa with Gerrard, Carlo Ancelotti could see that Bellingham was basically a forward, and played him as such, not really as a midfielder at all.Despite all this, and a season where he scored a lot of goals basically playing as a false 9, Bellingham seems to have a serious case of Gerrard-itis - he appears desperate to show the world he can do everything on the pitch, instead of sticking to the things he might actually be good at.