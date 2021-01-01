« previous next »
Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm
Klopp to England. Don't make me sick.


I can see it happening only if all the games are on TNT Sports, he'll take the job in a jiffy.  ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm
I can see it happening only if all the games are on TNT Sports, he'll take the job in a jiffy.  ;D
and last about 2 weeks  :)
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 11:57:10 pm
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm
Seriously?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/15/england-european-championship-gareth-southgate-jurgen-klopp

Seriously deranged from Roney. He didnt take the final well. Lashing out at saint Gary of Lineker too.

Bold shout too - suggesting that arguably the finest manager in the game might do better than Southgate. Top journalism.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
He's the dream appointment.

If I was the FA I'd be chucking everything at him, both money (not that that would be an issue as he showed with us) and work flexibility so he could still have his lifestyle. It's a part time job really, and nobody is able to generate a team environment (probably the biggest requirement for a national team manager) like him.

He loves English football, and the only possible way he'd ever manage here again is the national team.

I think he might love Germany a tad more.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1924 on: Today at 12:08:08 am
Think the elephant in the room is that international football is shite, and very few international teams play attractive or expansive football. Even Deschamps is heavily criticised in France for it.

Southgate is also shite and no PL club would have gone near him with a barge pole before this England stint (they still shouldnt), but his safety first approach can get you results in cup football.

Come to think of it - I havent seen an England team that plays good football since the turn of the century. Each and every one has faced similar criticism. Ultimately - its very difficult to coach a particular system at international level, the level of coaches is limited, and England will seemingly never naturally play the way Spain did (possession based, technical football - despite having a squad with players who do that at club level week in, week out). I doubt the next manager departs massively from Southgates approach.




Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1925 on: Today at 12:10:21 am
Daily Mail's England journalist with some inside info about the camp. It's behind a paywall so click the link and you don't bring any clicks to the Mail:

https://archive.ph/mGseA
