Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:17:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:23:32 pm
He was leaden-footed of course. But one thing he certainly couldn't rely on was his midfield partner. Mainoo was the most-hyped footballer of the tournament for England. An absolute push-over in the final and a player so clearly out of his depth.

Rice would have looked better overall if he had his minutes managed a bit better, have him on the bench in the final group game or make the obligatory midfield sub sometime being him rather than whoever had got the job for that match and he'd have looked better overall. It has been a long season for all these players and the managers that can share out the minutes across their squad better are going to get more out of their first choice 11 due to that.

If you look at the squad stats, out of the quarter-finalists, only Switzerland (4 unused from 5 games) and France (5 unused from 6 games) were more averse to making use of their full outfield squad than us, whereas Spain actually used all of theirs and while some of that would be due to it being easier to make changes while winning, it still showed a willingness to go deeper into their bench so those players would be more likely to be ready if needed.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:17:52 pm
Assuming Real are planning to go for Alonso next summer, the FA should look at Ancelotti. He's already shown he'll go anywhere if the money is right.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:19:28 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:16:36 pm
I think if you step back Southgate has made a lot of very strange decisions both in the run up to the tournament and during it.

He's been a man who has backed his lads all the way through his management right up until a month before this tournament, really. He then goes against that and bring a shitload of new players into the mix. A lot of exciting players like Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo. Bombs a lot of his main lads either through supposed injury or lack of form/game time. Losing England the likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Grealish as well as old squad heads such as Henderson and Slabhead.

I'd argue that leaving Grealish out was a pretty big error, particularly when you play such turgid defensive shite that you need to rely on the mercurial a lot more than the team however I think you can largely justify the other decisions and I bet there were a few people excited by the changes. He then proceeds to play absolutely none of them, so why upset the apple cart by adding new untried players and not use them? Weird. The Trent decision was really fucking weird, left a lot of pressure on Trent and made very little sense. Then he starts the tournament with a fuckshow of a formation where he's got Foden, Kane and Bellingham all within 2 metres of each other operating in the same narrow spaces and only Saka getting beyond defenders. Thus getting the better of literally none of his stars whilst jamming them all in the team. The formation change in the knockouts was vaguely effective but still moved Bellingham out the way and no one was creating because they couldnt' get the best lads on the ball & they weren't really all that comfortable with the formation change.

It will forever baffle me that he didn't just go 4-3-3 with Rice Bellingham and Foden in the midfield and Saka on the right and one of Palmer, Gordon or Eze on the left. Even without utilizing Trent he can still get Walker bombing on and he could've picked anyone else other than Trippier for LB. I'm sure Chilwell could've worked, Gomez could've played LB and dropped into 6 with Rice when needed.

Shite manager, shite decisions, shite cowardly tactics. Unluckeeee.

Start by playing a version of the kind of football which the majority of your elite players all play at their clubs and play players in their position - would be a good start.

Good take that. Players on top of one another. They looked a shambles.

---------Palmer
Gordon-----------Saka
---Foden Bellingham
------------Rice

Looks balanced. Left side offered very little. That formation allows Foden to stay inside and less running for him with Gordon carrying that load.

Mainoo looked like a spare part. Everyone just looked confused.

Repeating myself, they weren't coached.

They need to hire a coach, preferably a good one.


Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:19:28 pm
Good take that. Players on top of one another. They looked a shambles.

---------Palmer
Gordon-----------Saka
---Foden Bellingham
------------Rice

Looks balanced. Left side offered very little. That formation allows Foden to stay inside and less running for him with Gordon carrying that load.

Mainoo looked like a spare part. Everyone just looked confused.

Repeating myself, they weren't coached.

They need to hire a coach, preferably a good one.




Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?

He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:36:15 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:17:52 pm
Assuming Real are planning to go for Alonso next summer, the FA should look at Ancelotti. He's already shown he'll go anywhere if the money is right.

How much were Brazil meant to be offering him?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:45:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:29:06 pm
Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?

He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.

At number 10? Didnt do bad at Madrid which probably was why southgate fancied it. Doubt Southgate is versed in the nuances of a number ten, because Bellingham was allowed to be Roy of the Rovers at his own accord and went where he likes. Looks some player still, even on this showing, but didnt really dominate his position because he wandered so much looking for the ball. Biggest head scrather for me was to play two 10s in Foden and Bellingham behind Kane. Kane a striker who drops deep himself. Thats three forwards in the same 10 position with no real 9 with movement in front of them and at least 2 playes who could be playing in midfield, Madness. Kind of cant blame bellingham for going looking for the ball because his two mates were already playing in his position.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:47:43 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:45:08 pm
At number 10? Didnt do bad at Madrid which probably was why southgate fancied it. Doubt Southgate is versed in the nuances of a number ten, because Bellingham was allowed to be Roy of the Rovers at his own accord and went where he likes. Looks some player still, even on this showing, but didnt really dominate his position because he wandered so much looking for the ball. Biggest head scrather for me was to play two 10s in Foden and Bellingham behind Kane. Kane a striker who drops deep himself. Thats three forwards in the same 10 position with no real 9 with movement in front of them and at least 2 playes who could be playing in midfield, Madness. Kind of cant blame bellingham for going looking for the ball because his two mates were already playing in his position.

I was referring to the poster who had Bellingham alongside Rice
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 06:55:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:47:43 pm
I was referring to the poster who had Bellingham alongside Rice

Ah. Sorry mate.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:01:01 pm
Id not watched Bellingham much before the tournament so was surprised to see that hes even worse than Saka for diving and cryarsing. He was embarrassing.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:01:38 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:55:59 pm
Ah. Sorry mate.

I havent seen enough of him to know his best position but he doesnt have much discipline
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:02:41 pm
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:10:35 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:41 pm
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

Weird to publish it after the Final but hes definitely got some weird PR machine behind him.

That advert was really odd.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:16:46 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:41 pm
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

Classic England that. Absolutely rip into a star player.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:18:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:16:46 pm
Classic England that. Absolutely rip into a star player.

The team spirit hasnt been right all Tournament.

You could see that at the end last night.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:30:16 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 02:42:06 pm
While it went against all of my usual senses due to who his employers are, I actually felt really sorry for the kid. He's clearly got some talent and will likely have a good, solid career ahead of him, but being thrown into the heartbeat of the team at that age and with that level of scrutiny is borderline cruel. Maybe if the manager had actually taken some experience then he might not have had to take the risk, and would definitely have protected the lad from what will inevitably become the usual blame game from the usual places. Again, poor management from Southgate.

Saka got the same treatment. I'll never get over him being allowed to take that final penalty against Italy.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:35:39 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 07:30:16 pm
Saka got the same treatment. I'll never get over him being allowed to take that final penalty against Italy.
Youll never get over it?
Im sure hes got over it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:38:47 pm
I have no interest in any post mortem on the England showing.
What I am concerned, is that 56 days after our season ended, our players can finally get a break, and go on holiday.
That's almost 2 months that international football has taken our players! That's too much.
As I have said before, the Euros are too long. Only group winners qualify for the tournament, 2 groups of 4, and top 2 play in semi finals. Tournament over in 2 weeks.
Perhaps that's what's wrong with England. I heard today in the news that Southgate is England's most successful manager since 1966. How can a manager who has won as much as me, be labelled successful?
He is considered 'succesful' because he qualifies for tournaments. Qualifying for tournaments is far too easy at the moment. Teams like England, Denmark, Ukraine etc are qualifying routinely because of the size of tournaments.
Get back to an 8 team euros, with only group winners qualifying, and see how 'succesful' teams are.
I have no interest in a 24 or 32 team tournament. That's for the world cup.
Revert to a smaller tournament and give us back our players.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 07:50:47 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:41 pm
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

Looks like Jude needs a dose of humble pie.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:12:24 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:29:06 pm
Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?

He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.

I dunno.

What is clear is Southgate doesn't get the best out of him (nor anyone), so it's hard to evaluate a player in this shambolic set up. Would love to see a coach get a hold of this group of players as then we'd see what their best positions are.
 
Mainoo I mentioned looked like a spare part. That wasn't a slight on him, it's the set up.

You look at these players with Southgate and they are unrecognisable from their club displays (the Spanish defender Laporte made this point a few days ago also). I wouldnt be critical of any of them as ultimately they cannot play to anywhere near their potential until they have a coach. There is no cohesive play and the players look lost and wander aimlessly around the field as they are on their own. They then have one or two individuals producing moments out of nothing.

Even if Grealish had been brought, and Trent started, and Palmer started over Kane, and Gordon played wide left to provide width, it's all just rearranging the deck chairs while the ship steered by Southgate was sinking.

Get the managerial appointment right, the rest takes care of itself.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:17:39 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 08:12:24 pm
I dunno.

What is clear is Southgate doesn't get the best out of him (nor anyone), so it's hard to evaluate a player in this shambolic set up. Would love to see a coach get a hold of this group of players as then we'd see what their best positions are.
 
Mainoo I mentioned looked like a spare part. That wasn't a slight on him, it's the set up.

You look at these players with Southgate and they are unrecognisable from their club displays (the Spanish defender Laporte made this point a few days ago also). I wouldnt be critical of any of them as ultimately they cannot play to anywhere near their potential until they have a coach. There is no cohesive play and the players look lost and wander aimlessly around the field as they are on their own. They then have one or two individuals producing moments out of nothing.

Even if Grealish had been brought, and Trent started, and Palmer started over Kane, and Gordon played wide left to provide width, it's all just rearranging the deck chairs while the ship steered by Southgate was sinking.

Get the managerial appointment right, the rest takes care of itself.

I agree with all this. Its defo to do with how they are set up / coached.

I think most fans can accept defeats if there is a clear way of playing but selecting a team with not much pace and playing so deep makes no sense.

And no Manager should be experimenting with the midfield during a Tournament.

Carragher was blaming the players earlier.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:19:35 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 07:38:47 pm
I have no interest in any post mortem on the England showing.
What I am concerned, is that 56 days after our season ended, our players can finally get a break, and go on holiday.
That's almost 2 months that international football has taken our players! That's too much.
As I have said before, the Euros are too long. Only group winners qualify for the tournament, 2 groups of 4, and top 2 play in semi finals. Tournament over in 2 weeks.
Perhaps that's what's wrong with England. I heard today in the news that Southgate is England's most successful manager since 1966. How can a manager who has won as much as me, be labelled successful?
He is considered 'succesful' because he qualifies for tournaments. Qualifying for tournaments is far too easy at the moment. Teams like England, Denmark, Ukraine etc are qualifying routinely because of the size of tournaments.
Get back to an 8 team euros, with only group winners qualifying, and see how 'succesful' teams are.
I have no interest in a 24 or 32 team tournament. That's for the world cup.
Revert to a smaller tournament and give us back our players.

Funny how you mentioned England alongside Ukraine. England don't really lose untill you get someone big in the knockouts.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:21:50 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:41 pm
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

very reminiscent of the articles publshed after he left BVB (not by the Athletic though). Not a popular lad it seems. Not that hell care like  :D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:32:28 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:41 pm
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

Ah, if Wayne Rooney thinks it, then it must be true.

The same Rooney who has been a shining beacon of best practice and integrity throughout his career.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:43:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:50 pm
very reminiscent of the articles publshed after he left BVB (not by the Athletic though). Not a popular lad it seems. Not that hell care like  :D

Its important to have a togetherness though.

I genuinely dont think England have that.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 08:43:46 pm
Quite a lot to unpack in that Athletic piece. Grealish (and others) being left out didn't go down well at all with the squad and the day after was the insipid defeat against Iceland.

Southgate was never a coach but in previous tournaments he kept a happy camp which helped performances. The players were doubting him more. Also players like Henderson and Coady previously helped foster togetherness and team spirit, there was hardly any leadership in the squad.

Bellingham seems like an absolute wanker the way he carries himself on the pitch and his cheating. Then again so does Gordon and he's supposedly a nice lad, so you can't always go by taht.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:04:00 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:17:52 pm
Assuming Real are planning to go for Alonso next summer, the FA should look at Ancelotti. He's already shown he'll go anywhere if the money is right.

I thought the Brazil team wanted him.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:11:28 pm
A mate of mine said he wanted Jurgen or Poch. I said I doubt the FA have the balls to hire a German manager (and I dont think hed want it anyway) but literally just dawned on me that Poch is Argentinian so I dont see that going down well either.

For me they could be from Mars for all I care as long as they can communicate with the players and have a game philosophy thatll get the best out of the players available.  Shame the loudest voices in this country dont all think this way.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:13:18 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 09:11:28 pm
A mate of mine said he wanted Jurgen or Poch. I said I doubt the FA have the balls to hire a German manager (and I dont think hed want it anyway) but literally just dawned on me that Poch is Argentinian so I dont see that going down well either.

For me they could be from Mars for all I care as long as they can communicate with the players and have a game philosophy thatll get the best out of the players available.  Shame the loudest voices in this country dont all think this way.
You just know for sure that they will go for the likes of Potter or Howe and keep it Ingurlish.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:13:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:46 pm
Quite a lot to unpack in that Athletic piece. Grealish (and others) being left out didn't go down well at all with the squad and the day after was the insipid defeat against Iceland.

Southgate was never a coach but in previous tournaments he kept a happy camp which helped performances. The players were doubting him more. Also players like Henderson and Coady previously helped foster togetherness and team spirit, there was hardly any leadership in the squad.

Bellingham seems like an absolute wanker the way he carries himself on the pitch and his cheating. Then again so does Gordon and he's supposedly a nice lad, so you can't always go by taht.

Hendo was one of Bellingham's mates too. Trent, him, Bellingham and Maddison I think are quite close. And only Trent and Bellingham were in the squad.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:29:47 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:49:32 am
Hye Longwood NY. It's nice to have another Liverpool fan here, on this site.  :)

Well, I'm not British too, mate... But as a fan from another part of the globe, I did some research regarding that, few years back when the English media (I'm sorry, forget whether it's The Telegraph, The Guardian or something else) kept repeating and hyped the article regarding

- Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem

- The struggles that Liverpool natives feel in regard to patriotism and nationalism

Written by the English media. I think you could find the answer around there.

I have been to Liverpool once, inside Anfield too, mate... I could assure you that Scousers are one of the friendliest people in the country.

A man saw me on the street, I was walking from Anfield, to Liverpool Lime Street station with my sacred Liverpool jersey (yes, I did walk for bloody 45 minutes to get the "local feeling").

He noticed that I'm a Red foreigner and greeted me with "Hi lad" and smiled at me.

You will get a warm and welcoming feeling when you get there.

Trust me, the more you are trying to "get" the local people, the more you are going to love the club, the city and tradition.

It's quite hard to be deep in love when you don't get the club and the people first.

p/s: As someone whose English is my second language, one of my fascinating experiences there when I was walking, I saw a signboard but I needed to take out my phone and Google what does it mean.

"Kerb-crawling is not allowed" -- Merseyside Police

It's the first time in my whole life to see that kind of signboard. Cool stuff.

Love all of you, good people of Liverpool.

Great post. Love the Netherfield road quote 😀
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:38:52 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:19:28 pm
Good take that. Players on top of one another. They looked a shambles.

---------Palmer
Gordon-----------Saka
---Foden Bellingham
------------Rice




Declan Rice , who is better as an 8 rather than a 6, is being asked to do one hell of al lift defensively with that front 6.

Also, does Palmer play as a 9 for Chelsea? If so is it a false 9? Think youve got 3 players in that front 6 who want to play in the same space - Foden, Bellingham and Palmer.

If I was England manager Id only start 1 or Palmer, Foden and Bellingham. Id probably go  Bellingham as a 10 with Kane as the 9. Pace outside in Saka and Gordon. Probably Rice with a sitter as a 2. Not sure who but someone wholl sit and Rice could roam a bit.

Biggest issue England have is trying to shoehorn in players and then lacking balance. You dont need 5 or 6 highly creative players in the same team in my opinion.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:42:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:01:01 pm
Id not watched Bellingham much before the tournament so was surprised to see that hes even worse than Saka for diving and cryarsing. He was embarrassing.

Yeah he scores goals here and there but iv'e yet to see him dominate games the way a young Gerrard or Rooney would. He's a mouthy shithouse also.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 09:49:40 pm
England bored themselves as far as the final and nearly went all the way, thankfully Spain had the firepower to break down the defensive minded tactics Southgate threw at us. Only when England went behind then we ever see any attacking flair from them. I be curious to see how many touches in the box did England have in the knockout games as they had half the amount Spain had in the final. Honestly the history books would have told a different story if Southgate somehow fluked a win in the final as years from now Sir Southgate would have been remembered as some sort of Ramsey. Thank god that won't ever happen unless the FA reward him with another contract and I wouldn't be shocked if they did as they love their Yes Man
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 10:05:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:46 pm
Quite a lot to unpack in that Athletic piece. Grealish (and others) being left out didn't go down well at all with the squad and the day after was the insipid defeat against Iceland.

Southgate was never a coach but in previous tournaments he kept a happy camp which helped performances. The players were doubting him more. Also players like Henderson and Coady previously helped foster togetherness and team spirit, there was hardly any leadership in the squad.

Bellingham seems like an absolute wanker the way he carries himself on the pitch and his cheating. Then again so does Gordon and he's supposedly a nice lad, so you can't always go by taht.


Southgate job isnt to pick players mates though and Grealish after his summer 2023 piss up tour has been absolutely atrocious this last season and Pep binned him off too so if I was Bowen/Gordon/Eze Id be angry to be left out for him.

Its also quite clear Kane wasnt fit so that is on Southgate same with Shaw I mean you cant pick a bloke who hasnt kicked a ball for 5 months can you ?!

Grealish Maddison Henderson Phillips didnt deserve to be anywhere near the squad the issue wasnt not picking them it was the manager picking the wrong players pretty much every game and thats why he got by with his subs he had to correct his errors 80% of the time.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 10:35:52 pm
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 10:41:08 pm
Quote from: jlb on Today at 10:35:52 pm
Seriously?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/15/england-european-championship-gareth-southgate-jurgen-klopp

Funny how they like him now he isnt Liverpool manager.

We can rest easy as absolutely no chance he takes it.
