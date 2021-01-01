I have no interest in any post mortem on the England showing.
What I am concerned, is that 56 days after our season ended, our players can finally get a break, and go on holiday.
That's almost 2 months that international football has taken our players! That's too much.
As I have said before, the Euros are too long. Only group winners qualify for the tournament, 2 groups of 4, and top 2 play in semi finals. Tournament over in 2 weeks.
Perhaps that's what's wrong with England. I heard today in the news that Southgate is England's most successful manager since 1966. How can a manager who has won as much as me, be labelled successful?
He is considered 'succesful' because he qualifies for tournaments. Qualifying for tournaments is far too easy at the moment. Teams like England, Denmark, Ukraine etc are qualifying routinely because of the size of tournaments.
Get back to an 8 team euros, with only group winners qualifying, and see how 'succesful' teams are.
I have no interest in a 24 or 32 team tournament. That's for the world cup.
Revert to a smaller tournament and give us back our players.