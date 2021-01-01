He was leaden-footed of course. But one thing he certainly couldn't rely on was his midfield partner. Mainoo was the most-hyped footballer of the tournament for England. An absolute push-over in the final and a player so clearly out of his depth.



Rice would have looked better overall if he had his minutes managed a bit better, have him on the bench in the final group game or make the obligatory midfield sub sometime being him rather than whoever had got the job for that match and he'd have looked better overall. It has been a long season for all these players and the managers that can share out the minutes across their squad better are going to get more out of their first choice 11 due to that.If you look at the squad stats, out of the quarter-finalists, only Switzerland (4 unused from 5 games) and France (5 unused from 6 games) were more averse to making use of their full outfield squad than us, whereas Spain actually used all of theirs and while some of that would be due to it being easier to make changes while winning, it still showed a willingness to go deeper into their bench so those players would be more likely to be ready if needed.