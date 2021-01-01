« previous next »
He was leaden-footed of course. But one thing he certainly couldn't rely on was his midfield partner. Mainoo was the most-hyped footballer of the tournament for England. An absolute push-over in the final and a player so clearly out of his depth.

Rice would have looked better overall if he had his minutes managed a bit better, have him on the bench in the final group game or make the obligatory midfield sub sometime being him rather than whoever had got the job for that match and he'd have looked better overall. It has been a long season for all these players and the managers that can share out the minutes across their squad better are going to get more out of their first choice 11 due to that.

If you look at the squad stats, out of the quarter-finalists, only Switzerland (4 unused from 5 games) and France (5 unused from 6 games) were more averse to making use of their full outfield squad than us, whereas Spain actually used all of theirs and while some of that would be due to it being easier to make changes while winning, it still showed a willingness to go deeper into their bench so those players would be more likely to be ready if needed.
Assuming Real are planning to go for Alonso next summer, the FA should look at Ancelotti. He's already shown he'll go anywhere if the money is right.
I think if you step back Southgate has made a lot of very strange decisions both in the run up to the tournament and during it.

He's been a man who has backed his lads all the way through his management right up until a month before this tournament, really. He then goes against that and bring a shitload of new players into the mix. A lot of exciting players like Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo. Bombs a lot of his main lads either through supposed injury or lack of form/game time. Losing England the likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Grealish as well as old squad heads such as Henderson and Slabhead.

I'd argue that leaving Grealish out was a pretty big error, particularly when you play such turgid defensive shite that you need to rely on the mercurial a lot more than the team however I think you can largely justify the other decisions and I bet there were a few people excited by the changes. He then proceeds to play absolutely none of them, so why upset the apple cart by adding new untried players and not use them? Weird. The Trent decision was really fucking weird, left a lot of pressure on Trent and made very little sense. Then he starts the tournament with a fuckshow of a formation where he's got Foden, Kane and Bellingham all within 2 metres of each other operating in the same narrow spaces and only Saka getting beyond defenders. Thus getting the better of literally none of his stars whilst jamming them all in the team. The formation change in the knockouts was vaguely effective but still moved Bellingham out the way and no one was creating because they couldnt' get the best lads on the ball & they weren't really all that comfortable with the formation change.

It will forever baffle me that he didn't just go 4-3-3 with Rice Bellingham and Foden in the midfield and Saka on the right and one of Palmer, Gordon or Eze on the left. Even without utilizing Trent he can still get Walker bombing on and he could've picked anyone else other than Trippier for LB. I'm sure Chilwell could've worked, Gomez could've played LB and dropped into 6 with Rice when needed.

Shite manager, shite decisions, shite cowardly tactics. Unluckeeee.

Start by playing a version of the kind of football which the majority of your elite players all play at their clubs and play players in their position - would be a good start.

Good take that. Players on top of one another. They looked a shambles.

---------Palmer
Gordon-----------Saka
---Foden Bellingham
------------Rice

Looks balanced. Left side offered very little. That formation allows Foden to stay inside and less running for him with Gordon carrying that load.

Mainoo looked like a spare part. Everyone just looked confused.

Repeating myself, they weren't coached.

They need to hire a coach, preferably a good one.


Good take that. Players on top of one another. They looked a shambles.

---------Palmer
Gordon-----------Saka
---Foden Bellingham
------------Rice

Looks balanced. Left side offered very little. That formation allows Foden to stay inside and less running for him with Gordon carrying that load.

Mainoo looked like a spare part. Everyone just looked confused.

Repeating myself, they weren't coached.

They need to hire a coach, preferably a good one.




Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?

He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.
Assuming Real are planning to go for Alonso next summer, the FA should look at Ancelotti. He's already shown he'll go anywhere if the money is right.

How much were Brazil meant to be offering him?
Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?

He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.

At number 10? Didnt do bad at Madrid which probably was why southgate fancied it. Doubt Southgate is versed in the nuances of a number ten, because Bellingham was allowed to be Roy of the Rovers at his own accord and went where he likes. Looks some player still, even on this showing, but didnt really dominate his position because he wandered so much looking for the ball. Biggest head scrather for me was to play two 10s in Foden and Bellingham behind Kane. Kane a striker who drops deep himself. Thats three forwards in the same 10 position with no real 9 with movement in front of them and at least 2 playes who could be playing in midfield, Madness. Kind of cant blame bellingham for going looking for the ball because his two mates were already playing in his position.
At number 10? Didnt do bad at Madrid which probably was why southgate fancied it. Doubt Southgate is versed in the nuances of a number ten, because Bellingham was allowed to be Roy of the Rovers at his own accord and went where he likes. Looks some player still, even on this showing, but didnt really dominate his position because he wandered so much looking for the ball. Biggest head scrather for me was to play two 10s in Foden and Bellingham behind Kane. Kane a striker who drops deep himself. Thats three forwards in the same 10 position with no real 9 with movement in front of them and at least 2 playes who could be playing in midfield, Madness. Kind of cant blame bellingham for going looking for the ball because his two mates were already playing in his position.

I was referring to the poster who had Bellingham alongside Rice
I was referring to the poster who had Bellingham alongside Rice

Ah. Sorry mate.
Id not watched Bellingham much before the tournament so was surprised to see that hes even worse than Saka for diving and cryarsing. He was embarrassing.
Ah. Sorry mate.

I havent seen enough of him to know his best position but he doesnt have much discipline
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

Weird to publish it after the Final but hes definitely got some weird PR machine behind him.

That advert was really odd.
According to The Athletic. Seems Bellingham is not very popular within the England camp besides Trent of course:

https://x.com/RiicoBandzz/status/1812789495172866181

Classic England that. Absolutely rip into a star player.
Classic England that. Absolutely rip into a star player.

The team spirit hasnt been right all Tournament.

You could see that at the end last night.
While it went against all of my usual senses due to who his employers are, I actually felt really sorry for the kid. He's clearly got some talent and will likely have a good, solid career ahead of him, but being thrown into the heartbeat of the team at that age and with that level of scrutiny is borderline cruel. Maybe if the manager had actually taken some experience then he might not have had to take the risk, and would definitely have protected the lad from what will inevitably become the usual blame game from the usual places. Again, poor management from Southgate.

Saka got the same treatment. I'll never get over him being allowed to take that final penalty against Italy.
Saka got the same treatment. I'll never get over him being allowed to take that final penalty against Italy.
Youll never get over it?
Im sure hes got over it.
I have no interest in any post mortem on the England showing.
What I am concerned, is that 56 days after our season ended, our players can finally get a break, and go on holiday.
That's almost 2 months that international football has taken our players! That's too much.
As I have said before, the Euros are too long. Only group winners qualify for the tournament, 2 groups of 4, and top 2 play in semi finals. Tournament over in 2 weeks.
Perhaps that's what's wrong with England. I heard today in the news that Southgate is England's most successful manager since 1966. How can a manager who has won as much as me, be labelled successful?
He is considered 'succesful' because he qualifies for tournaments. Qualifying for tournaments is far too easy at the moment. Teams like England, Denmark, Ukraine etc are qualifying routinely because of the size of tournaments.
Get back to an 8 team euros, with only group winners qualifying, and see how 'succesful' teams are.
I have no interest in a 24 or 32 team tournament. That's for the world cup.
Revert to a smaller tournament and give us back our players.
