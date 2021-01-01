I think if you step back Southgate has made a lot of very strange decisions both in the run up to the tournament and during it.



He's been a man who has backed his lads all the way through his management right up until a month before this tournament, really. He then goes against that and bring a shitload of new players into the mix. A lot of exciting players like Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo. Bombs a lot of his main lads either through supposed injury or lack of form/game time. Losing England the likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Grealish as well as old squad heads such as Henderson and Slabhead.



I'd argue that leaving Grealish out was a pretty big error, particularly when you play such turgid defensive shite that you need to rely on the mercurial a lot more than the team however I think you can largely justify the other decisions and I bet there were a few people excited by the changes. He then proceeds to play absolutely none of them, so why upset the apple cart by adding new untried players and not use them? Weird. The Trent decision was really fucking weird, left a lot of pressure on Trent and made very little sense. Then he starts the tournament with a fuckshow of a formation where he's got Foden, Kane and Bellingham all within 2 metres of each other operating in the same narrow spaces and only Saka getting beyond defenders. Thus getting the better of literally none of his stars whilst jamming them all in the team. The formation change in the knockouts was vaguely effective but still moved Bellingham out the way and no one was creating because they couldnt' get the best lads on the ball & they weren't really all that comfortable with the formation change.



It will forever baffle me that he didn't just go 4-3-3 with Rice Bellingham and Foden in the midfield and Saka on the right and one of Palmer, Gordon or Eze on the left. Even without utilizing Trent he can still get Walker bombing on and he could've picked anyone else other than Trippier for LB. I'm sure Chilwell could've worked, Gomez could've played LB and dropped into 6 with Rice when needed.



Shite manager, shite decisions, shite cowardly tactics. Unluckeeee.



Start by playing a version of the kind of football which the majority of your elite players all play at their clubs and play players in their position - would be a good start.



