Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 69,018
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1840 on: Today at 02:59:47 pm
Klopp and Lamine Yamals dad.  :D

Online stewy17

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,648
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1841 on: Today at 03:16:36 pm
I think if you step back Southgate has made a lot of very strange decisions both in the run up to the tournament and during it.

He's been a man who has backed his lads all the way through his management right up until a month before this tournament, really. He then goes against that and bring a shitload of new players into the mix. A lot of exciting players like Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo. Bombs a lot of his main lads either through supposed injury or lack of form/game time. Losing England the likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Grealish as well as old squad heads such as Henderson and Slabhead.

I'd argue that leaving Grealish out was a pretty big error, particularly when you play such turgid defensive shite that you need to rely on the mercurial a lot more than the team however I think you can largely justify the other decisions and I bet there were a few people excited by the changes. He then proceeds to play absolutely none of them, so why upset the apple cart by adding new untried players and not use them? Weird. The Trent decision was really fucking weird, left a lot of pressure on Trent and made very little sense. Then he starts the tournament with a fuckshow of a formation where he's got Foden, Kane and Bellingham all within 2 metres of each other operating in the same narrow spaces and only Saka getting beyond defenders. Thus getting the better of literally none of his stars whilst jamming them all in the team. The formation change in the knockouts was vaguely effective but still moved Bellingham out the way and no one was creating because they couldnt' get the best lads on the ball & they weren't really all that comfortable with the formation change.

It will forever baffle me that he didn't just go 4-3-3 with Rice Bellingham and Foden in the midfield and Saka on the right and one of Palmer, Gordon or Eze on the left. Even without utilizing Trent he can still get Walker bombing on and he could've picked anyone else other than Trippier for LB. I'm sure Chilwell could've worked, Gomez could've played LB and dropped into 6 with Rice when needed.

Shite manager, shite decisions, shite cowardly tactics. Unluckeeee.

Start by playing a version of the kind of football which the majority of your elite players all play at their clubs and play players in their position - would be a good start.

Last Edit: Today at 03:51:51 pm by stewy17
Online stewy17

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,648
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1842 on: Today at 03:19:38 pm
Just logged onto Twitter and seen Graham Potter is trending so all the best lads.
Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,787
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1843 on: Today at 03:21:27 pm
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mahern

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,021
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1844 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:49:04 pm
Pretty similar to that myself.

Its just the mad attacks on a nation of 60 million people - its a fucking football match at the end of the day, that also obviously goes for the dickheads signing WW2 songs supporting England.

I get all the reasoning and its all totally understand it, that wasnt really my point, its just how vitriolic it all seems to get, just feels a bit unnecessary but thats football I suppose.

Some people just have really miserable lives. I don't follow England, can't stand some of the dickheads who support/comment/manage/play for them, but it's good to see a nation get enthused about something, and for that reason I would have been ok with them winning it.
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,996
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1845 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:16:36 pm
I think if you step back Southgate has made a lot of very strange decisions both in the run up to the tournament and during it.

He's been a man who has backed his lads all the way through his management right up until a month before this tournament, really. He then goes against that and bring a shitload of new players into the mix. A lot of exciting players like Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo. Bombs a lot of his main lads either through supposed injury or lack of form/game time. Losing England the likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Grealish as well as old squad heads such as Henderson and Slabhead.

I'd argue that leaving Grealish out was a pretty big error, particularly when you play such turgid defensive shite that you need to rely on the mercurial a lot more than the team however I think you can largely justify the other decisions and I bet there were a few people excited by the changes. He then proceeds to play absolutely none of them, so why upset the apple cart by adding new untried players and not use them? Weird. The Trent decision was really fucking weird, left a lot of pressure on Trent and made very little sense. Then he starts the tournament with a fuckshow of a formation where he's got Foden, Kane and Bellingham all within 2 metres of each other operating in the same narrow spaces and only Saka getting beyond defenders. Thus getting the better of literally none of his stars whilst jamming them all in the team. The formation change in the knockouts was vaguely effective but still moved Bellingham out the way and no one was creating because they couldnt' get the best lads on the ball & they weren't really all that comfortable with the formation change.

It will forever baffle me that he didn't just go 4-3-3 with Rice Bellingham and Foden in the midfield and Saka on the right and one of Palmer, Gordon or Eze on the left. Even without utilizing Trent he can still get Walker bombing on and he could've picked anyone else other than Trippier for LB. I'm sure Chilwell coulda worked, Gomez coulda played LB and dropped into 6 with Rice when needed.

Shite manager, shite decisions, shite cowardly tactics. Unluckeeee.

Start by playing a version of the kind of football which the majority of your elite players all play at their clubs and play players in their position - would be a good start.



I touched on this earlier.

This bullshit about squad unity can't be true as he bombed out popular members who actually contributed.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,787
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1846 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:16:36 pm
I think if you step back Southgate has made a lot of very strange decisions both in the run up to the tournament and during it.

He's been a man who has backed his lads all the way through his management right up until a month before this tournament, really. He then goes against that and bring a shitload of new players into the mix. A lot of exciting players like Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo. Bombs a lot of his main lads either through supposed injury or lack of form/game time. Losing England the likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Grealish as well as old squad heads such as Henderson and Slabhead.

I'd argue that leaving Grealish out was a pretty big error, particularly when you play such turgid defensive shite that you need to rely on the mercurial a lot more than the team however I think you can largely justify the other decisions and I bet there were a few people excited by the changes. He then proceeds to play absolutely none of them, so why upset the apple cart by adding new untried players and not use them? Weird. The Trent decision was really fucking weird, left a lot of pressure on Trent and made very little sense. Then he starts the tournament with a fuckshow of a formation where he's got Foden, Kane and Bellingham all within 2 metres of each other operating in the same narrow spaces and only Saka getting beyond defenders. Thus getting the better of literally none of his stars whilst jamming them all in the team. The formation change in the knockouts was vaguely effective but still moved Bellingham out the way and no one was creating because they couldnt' get the best lads on the ball & they weren't really all that comfortable with the formation change.

It will forever baffle me that he didn't just go 4-3-3 with Rice Bellingham and Foden in the midfield and Saka on the right and one of Palmer, Gordon or Eze on the left. Even without utilizing Trent he can still get Walker bombing on and he could've picked anyone else other than Trippier for LB. I'm sure Chilwell coulda worked, Gomez coulda played LB and dropped into 6 with Rice when needed.

Shite manager, shite decisions, shite cowardly tactics. Unluckeeee.

Start by playing a version of the kind of football which the majority of your elite players all play at their clubs and play players in their position - would be a good start.

Yeah, he's had a shocker of a tournament, it's just blind luck that's helped him. There was that Iceland friendly just before the tournament as well. The decisions have been really fuzzy. The LB situation, leaving out Quansah and Branthwaite but taking Dunk who wasn't even fit. The likes of Maddison/Grealish/Rashford/Sancho all left out with inexperienced players coming in and then not picked. Some of the players left out despite having 26 players to pick. Experimenting with Trent in midfield on a whim at the start of a major tournament, then throwing him under the bus after 2 games. Dabbling with different formations and random substitutions.

He's had luck with draws previously, but England performed well enough 2018-2022 in those tournaments, they just came unstick when they've faced stronger opposition late in the tournament, where he was found tactically bereft. No matter who they've played in this tournament, they've played poor and been lucky to win. I don't think there's been the same unity, leadership or happy camp as previously, due to the fuzzy decisions he's made. Even just the way he/the squad have got ratty with pundits over criticism for shite performances. Why are they even listening to what people are saying on podcasts? Previously he's done well to block all that out.

It's been downhill since the last World Cup where he probably should have called it a day. They got relegated from their nation's League group and were stuffed by Hungary at home, they've not played well last couple of years, whereas previously Southgate was at least an effective flat track bully. I suppose he still was here ultimately given they reached the final - by any metric it was a fluke.

Last Edit: Today at 03:36:44 pm by Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,269
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1847 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,996
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1848 on: Today at 03:34:28 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:05:01 pm
In the Spain team? Bellingham replaces anyone he wants apart from Rodri, he was literally just the best player or second best player in Spanis national league.

Watkins could replace Morata, and Foden possibly Olmo, Palmer would be on the bench but he would easily be one of the better players in the squad.

For what its worth i could make an argument Palmer is better than Olmo also, I certainly would take him over the Spaniard for Liverpool.

What are basing this on?

Bellingham had a poor Tournament bar his wonder goal. Can he dominate a game with possession? Doesn't seem he can.

Olmo was one of the best players in the tournament. Foden has been shit internationally for ages now.

Watkins is a very good striker but he isn't even our starting forward.

That dead rubber was his opportunity to try others but he stuck with same lads.
Last Edit: Today at 03:39:16 pm by Nick110581
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,269
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1849 on: Today at 03:46:06 pm
England fan does not regret 'Euro winners' tattoo



Quote
An England football fan who had "Euro Winners" tattooed on his leg before the final says he will not cover it up and has no regrets.

Dan Thomas, from Swindon in Wiltshire, received a tattoo of the Henri Delaunay Cup and the words "England Euro 2024 Winners" ahead of the final that England went on to lose 2-1 against Spain on Sunday.

Mr Thomas, 29, now says he is confident the Three Lions will win the next Euros tournament in 2028 - when the UK and Ireland are the hosts - and may get an alteration.

He said he "still loves" the tattoo and has urged other England fans to get their own to show their support ahead of the next tournament.

The data consultant said: "We came close, I don't regret the tattoo.

"If anything, I don't think it'd be hard to change the four into an eight in four years time. I won't be covering it up. Absolutely no regrets and I still love it."

Spain substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the final four minutes to inflict a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate's side in three years.
'Win is matter of time'

Mr Thomas described the results of the match as "bittersweet" and praised the team for reaching the final.

"The result wasn't what we wanted, but a great achievement to reach yet another final," he said.

"It's only a matter of time before we win something."



Quote
He spent two-and-a-half hours at the Reign Barbers and Tattoos parlour in Swindon getting the sizeable tattoo on his left leg.

He live streamed the moment he had the artwork tattooed on his leg, which received 42,000 views on TikTok.

"I don't really tend to look at the comments on my tattoo. Other people's opinions don't faze me," he said.

"I'd encourage others to do the same in following tournaments to get behind the team."

Tattoo artist Tinashe Chikerema applied the ink to Mr Thomas's skin, not before he "triple checked" he wanted it done.

"I couldn't believe he actually wanted the tattoo, but I triple-checked with him. Fair play to him for being so confident in the team," Mr Chikerema told PA.

Mr Thomas's friend, Jack Wilkinson, who owns Reign Barbers and Tattoos, did not believe Mr Thomas would go ahead with the tattoo "until the needle actually touched the skin".


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw0y92zr77do
Offline smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,825
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1850 on: Today at 03:50:59 pm
Offline MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,170
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1851 on: Today at 03:51:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:34:28 pm
What are basing this on?

Bellingham had a poor Tournament bar his wonder goal. Can he dominate a game with possession? Doesn't seem he can.

Olmo was one of the best players in the tournament. Foden has been shit internationally for ages now.

Watkins is a very good striker but he isn't even our starting forward.

That dead rubber was his opportunity to try others but he stuck with same lads.
Looking at individual players is simplistic because fit matters too. England has more players that can win games on their own but just putting players in the Spanish team doesn't mean Spain would be better.

The beauty of their team is the synergy. It's a team game at the end of the day.Lesser players (most of which are not "world class") can actually perform well together.
Last Edit: Today at 03:54:41 pm by MonsLibpool
Online Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,269
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1852 on: Today at 03:52:41 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:50:59 pm
Knobhead.

Knew he'd get plenty of praise, on here  ;D
Offline Tonyh8su

  Tonyign0r35u
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,086
  YNWA
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1853 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:46:06 pm
England fan does not regret 'Euro winners' tattoo






https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw0y92zr77do


Just out of view: his "Only God Can Judge Me" tattoo, his rose on his hand and his compass on his forearm.
Online stewy17

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,648
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1854 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:50:59 pm
Knobhead.

I don't understand why the media, particularly the BBC, report on it to be honest. There are always loads of these cretins every time England get into the knockout rounds and they only do it to get in the daily star or to win a bet with their equally brain dead mates.

He should do serious jail time just for the snide shades.

Online kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,193
  Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1855 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:50:59 pm
Knobhead.

Indeed . Do you remember that Geordie lad who got one of Andy Cole and he fucks off to Man Utd the same week .   ;D
Offline smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,825
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1856 on: Today at 04:02:28 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:01:37 pm
Indeed . Do you remember that Geordie lad who got one of Andy Cole and he fucks off to Man Utd the same week .   ;D

Aye. You just know this bloke thinks he's hilarious and that all the girls love him, when actually his mates think he's an absolute bellend and the girls can't bear him.
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,996
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1857 on: Today at 04:02:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:51:07 pm
Looking at individual players is simplistic because fit matters too. England has more players that can win games on their own but just putting players in the Spanish team doesn't mean Spain would be better.

The beauty of their team is the synergy. It's a team game at the end of the day.Lesser players (most of which are not "world class") can actually perform well together.

Spain had an identity and a clear way of playing. When Rodri went off, they simply replaced him with another player and adapted.

England just had 11 players on the pitch with no clear way of playing.
Online Bennett

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,666
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1858 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm
Graham Potter isn't the answer for England. He's a million miles beyond Southgate in terms of coaching and having an actual philosophy. But I would say that tournament football requires a manager who is capable of galvanising a group / creating a siege mentality. I wouldn't have thought it during his time at Bournemouth but watching the documentary on his time at Newcastle, I would say Howe fits the bill quite well. I think the FA would be daft to not do everything in their power to at least try but I can see why he would be reluctant to leave what is a pretty interesting job in the Premier League.
Offline cissesbeard

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 954
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1859 on: Today at 04:07:27 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:51:07 pm
Looking at individual players is simplistic because fit matters too. England has more players that can win games on their own but just putting players in the Spanish team doesn't mean Spain would be better.

The beauty of their team is the synergy. It's a team game at the end of the day.Lesser players (most of which are not "world class") can actually perform well together.

heard ballague on radio 5 yesterday saying that one of the first things the spanish coach did was put the emphasis on getting good people as well as good players. southgate doesnt have a plan/style for how he wants the team to play so he just picks the 'best players' and hopes for the best.
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,996
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1860 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:03:28 pm
Graham Potter isn't the answer for England. He's a million miles beyond Southgate in terms of coaching and having an actual philosophy. But I would say that tournament football requires a manager who is capable of galvanising a group / creating a siege mentality. I wouldn't have thought it during his time at Bournemouth but watching the documentary on his time at Newcastle, I would say Howe fits the bill quite well. I think the FA would be daft to not do everything in their power to at least try but I can see why he would be reluctant to leave what is a pretty interesting job in the Premier League.

Potter was really good at Brighton and given no time at Chelsea.

He speaks well, players seem to respect him and he would have a plan for how he wants to play.

I think it is about creating an atmosphere of trust and allowing the players to express themselves. Southgate is lauded for having changed things but he sounds like David Brent.
Last Edit: Today at 04:19:53 pm by Nick110581
Offline DiggerJohn

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 978
  Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1861 on: Today at 04:26:55 pm
I like a manager that has a plan a style of play. Klopp and Pepe certainly do. They deeply believe in their football philosophy. It helps when the going gets tough. You stick with it. That's the big issue I have with Southgate. Maybe his is defence first. But then he should just say it and stick to it like diego Simone. I read this quote by Garth before Euro 2024
Saying he clearly wants to tap into the player's creativity, revealing he spoke with Alexander-Arnold a month ago about his plans.

"Inevitably a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club," said Southgate. "The fact he's been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.

"I've got no questions in my head he can do it, it's just learning some nuances of the role. He's very keen to do it, he's enjoyed the project, we talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and he's been excited by it. He's shown exactly what we think he can be capable of."  After one game in he drops the plan. Trys 3 at the back and then back to a back 4. The man is a chancer
Online Booze And Glory

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 239
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1862 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 04:07:27 pm
heard ballague on radio 5 yesterday saying that one of the first things the spanish coach did was put the emphasis on getting good people as well as good players. southgate doesnt have a plan/style for how he wants the team to play so he just picks the 'best players' and hopes for the best.

He does have a plan - it's not to lose a game, rather than actually going out to try and actually win it.
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,548
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1863 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 04:07:27 pm
heard ballague on radio 5 yesterday saying that one of the first things the spanish coach did was put the emphasis on getting good people as well as good players. southgate doesnt have a plan/style for how he wants the team to play so he just picks the 'best players' and hopes for the best.
as described by Garth Crooks, apparently.

11 individuals, not once looked like a cohesive team at all.
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,996
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1864 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:26:55 pm
I like a manager that has a plan a style of play. Klopp and Pepe certainly do. They deeply believe in their football philosophy. It helps when the going gets tough. You stick with it. That's the big issue I have with Southgate. Maybe his is defence first. But then he should just say it and stick to it like diego Simone. I read this quote by Garth before Euro 2024
Saying he clearly wants to tap into the player's creativity, revealing he spoke with Alexander-Arnold a month ago about his plans.

"Inevitably a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club," said Southgate. "The fact he's been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.

"I've got no questions in my head he can do it, it's just learning some nuances of the role. He's very keen to do it, he's enjoyed the project, we talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and he's been excited by it. He's shown exactly what we think he can be capable of."  After one game in he drops the plan. Trys 3 at the back and then back to a back 4. The man is a chancer

Its just hollow words.

Who tries an experiment like this just before a tournament starts ?
Online oldman

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 519
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1865 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:00:56 pm
He does progress the ball actually did you watch the Netherlands game? Nearly every move was a positive one, whether if it was a jink to evade defenders or passing through the lines. I dont think his passing is the strongest part of his game but he can progress the ball with his dribbling and he looks to play one-twos and has good interplay.

Hes very much continental in profile, as a 19 year old midfielder he is very good and I dont see how anyone can argue such, how many top class 19 year old centre midfielders can you think of? Pedri is a class above then the pickings are slim from there, players like Gavi at Barcelona if you actually pay attention to their games and the talk around them are constantly criticized for being inconsistent, overrated and all the talk that gets aimed at Mainoo by certain people in this country.

As far as  teenage midfielders goes Mainoo is top class, he plays  for a rival team but its just common sense we have 19 year old players we have high hopes for that will be probably be getting sent on loan to the championship, hes a young player who has scored a worldie against his clubs biggest rival, then scored another goal against his clubs other biggest rival in a FA Cup final, players like that dont just come around everyday, if you follow youth football youd know this.

yes but he was absolute crap in the final
Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,787
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1866 on: Today at 04:34:48 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:14:08 pm
Potter was really good at Brighton and given no time at Chelsea.

He speaks well, players seem to respect him and he would have a plan for how he wants to play.

I think it is about creating an atmosphere of trust and allowing the players to express themselves. Southgate is lauded for having changed things but he sounds like David Brent.

Potter would be ideal if it's going to be an Englishman. He's got a clear, progressive style of play, he's a good coach, it was never going to work at Chelsea but he couldn't turn down the chance at least (and the money on offer for a few months work if it went wrong). He built all the foundations at Brighton.

It was always a difficult game when we played his Brighton but not by virtue of dogs of war or park the bus, by playing football and keeping possession and that was with mostly limited players.



Last Edit: Today at 04:36:36 pm by Fromola
Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,996
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1867 on: Today at 04:37:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:34:48 pm
Potter would be ideal if it's going to be an Englishman. He's got a clear, progressive style of play, he's a good coach, it was never going to work at Chelsea but he couldn't turn down the chance at least (and the money on offer for a few months work if it went wrong). He built all the foundations at Brighton.






I think Brighton lacked a striker when he was there as they had a couple of bad runs.

England have to get away from the negative approach as waste of the talent available.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
