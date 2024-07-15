Carragher seems to be blaming the players rather than Manager.



Hes written an article but its behind a paywall.



The Telegraph one? Isnt behind a paywall when I click it.This bit made meAs he has done throughout this competition,Many of Englands players would get into the Spain side. That is how good Bellingham and Phil Foden are, technically. Southgate could not have anticipated the players would be so passive and lacking conviction when in possession on Sunday, or be so disappointing throughout the tournament. The elite players had to shine much more for England to win.Those who believe the Southgate era has run its course cannot be sure there is anyone better who would want to replace him, or prove better suited for the job.Ive seen Graham Potters name mentioned, but he struggled under pressure at Chelsea. Others believe England should look to an overseas coach again. No. We tried that before and it did not bring success.For sure, there will have to be changes. England went into the Euro 2024 qualification process as a Harry Kane team. They end it as a side built around Bellingham and Foden.Southgate had begun the transition of the squad before Germany, blooding younger players and deciding that he was going to stick with Bellingham and Foden in the starting line-up regardless of the balance issues in the earlier games.That is because Bellingham and Foden represent Englands future. They will be even better, more mature players by 2026. Why should Southgate stand aside and allow someone else to benefit from their brilliance given he has put in so many hard yards building the trust and confidence of the squad?Thats the crux of the issue where I am concerned.My god Carragher is hilariously gormless.