Isn't this a contradiction? He stuck with the same players for the sake of cohesion, but those same players have no clue how to play together.
He stuck with the XI he thought would attract the least criticism from the media.
As I said, I'm conflicted
I understand that he wanted to stick with players he trusts. They've got him to two finals now plus the semis of the world cup. I wouldn't personally have picked the team he picked but I do accept that bringing 4 or 5 players who haven't played much under him (Toney, Watkins, Trent, Palmer I suppose are the big ones there) would've been a gamble. You don't want to go into a tournament winging it, and to be fair that was the criticism aimed at him in the first game after he decided to play Trent in midfield. I've criticised him as much as anyone but ultimately if they'd got over the line last night his selections would've been completely justified.
This group of England players may not be as good as the Gerrard era (don't think theres much in it though), the difference is this group are better than other groups around now, something that wasn't the case with Gerrard's group.
There just aren't many (if any) great national teams currently. Argentina won a World Cup via a genius, without him the rest of the team exit in the last 16.
This Spain team, only one of their front six make it into a combined England-Spain XI (Rodri) imo. Palmer over Morata, Foden and Saka (club displays) over Williams and the kid, Rice and Bellingham (club displays) over their other two. And that one Spanish player in the combined team Rodri went off at half time, and still England had 34% possession. The difference of having a coach was there for all to see yesterday.
I think there's a big difference in quality with this team and the Gerrard era one. Scholes, Lampard, Gerrard stroll into this England team, even Hargreaves probably would've been preferable as the other midfielder over Mainoo. The entire back four of that era was miles better, plus peak Rooney and an injury prone but still lethal Owen would both be ahead of this incarnation of Kane.
I do accept your point though that there aren't so many top national sides around now. Although, it was Greece who ended up winning Euro 2004, that was a tournament there for the taking really.