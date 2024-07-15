« previous next »
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 12:36:47 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:32:35 pm
But every team generally plays better than England under Southgate.

England have been dreadful for six and a half games (and their only good display in the first half when they were afforded  time and space vs the Dutch was down to Koeman's shit tactics, something he rectified at half time).

Had England been really good in the games prior to the final, and then get 34% possession and outplayed by Spain, you hold your hands up and say Spain were too good. That wasnt the case though. Iceland looked better than England.

They don't have a coach.

Yep, best hope for them now is getting this clown out immediately and working towards winning the next euros at home. Obviously give the world cup a great go but it'll probably be harder for England than normal with the weather on the back of how tough our domestic seasons are.

It's amazing after every tournament he's like "yeah it's not the right time to speak about what I'm going to do now, i'll take some time and decide" as if it should be up to him! How the fuck does this guy have such a hold on the job?!  ;D
Online CraigDS

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Watched it in Spain, was an honourary Spaniard for the night - great result.

With that group of players England should have been winning the tournament, or at least putting in performances which made you think they had the chance. I can only blame Southgate for that not being the case - picking his core group and sticking to it, whilst having tactics which fail to play to their strengths.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Italia 90 is a fair comparison. England stank that tournament and lost when they faced a decent team. Robson failed to get the best out of world class players like Barnes, Beardsley and Waddle who were used to more intricate tactics with their clubs, than the rigid way England setup. Gazza had a great tournament but typically Bryan Robson got injured which was a blow.

 But it's well remembered because England scraped to the semis.
For sure, I've thought for a while Bobby Robson was the most overrated England manager, though there were mitigating factors - the European ban stopping some of the most talented players going overseas and the red tops at the height of their scumminess.
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:26:12 pm
But having two solid DMs gives a lot of opportunities for Bellingham, Kane and Foden, but they couldnt create jack shit except a few soft free kicks. Olmo and Morata were far better, not to mention Williams and Yamal

Three players who were all in same space.

Mainoo wasnt playing defensively either.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 12:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:54:03 am

Seen a few of these posts and it simply isn't the case. In 1990 we took Lineker, Beardsley, Barnes, Waddle, Gazza, Platt and Robson, almost all at or near their peak, and also scored eight goals in seven games despite all the knockout games going to extra time. This group also pales next to the players we had in the 70's (when we couldn't even qualify for tournaments), mid-90s and mid-2000's.

A lot of these posts are amusing because people on here have spent the entire tournament (not to mention a good part of the season) labelling almost every non-Liverpool player England has as one or more of shit/stupid/mediocre/overrated. And now apparently they were world beaters who should have been putting every other team to the sword.

Ultimately, we got outplayed by a team that's far better technically, and we will always be vulnerable until we have that controller in midfield. It's been going on for 50 years. It's also very hard to instigate a coordinated pressing system with limited time to organise a team that tends to be different every international break. I'd be fine with giving Potter a go (Klopp and Pep are pipedreams) but you're almost certainly going to have the same problems of player fit, fluidity and technical ability regardless of who's boss.

But, not only were they poorly coached, he also chose unfit, out of form players, too.

Potter is a far better coach and at least tries to play football.  His teams were always organised and knew their roles.

Offline Darren G

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Perfect result. It wasn't until I found myself celebrating Spain's goals so passionately that I came to realise just how much I loathe the whole England national team thing and everything that comes with it. From the fawning media, to the God save the King singing, Brexit loving wankers that follow the team, to a good portion of the players. Fuck the lot of them, well done Spain!
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 12:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:42:47 pm
For sure, I've thought for a while Bobby Robson was the most overrated England manager, though there were mitigating factors - the European ban stopping some of the most talented players going overseas and the red tops at the height of their scumminess.

We were decent in 86, and I think the semi in 90, could've gone either way.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 12:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:48:52 am
Isn't this a contradiction? He stuck with the same players for the sake of cohesion, but those same players have no clue how to play together.

He stuck with the XI he thought would attract the least criticism from the media.
As I said, I'm conflicted ;D

I understand that he wanted to stick with players he trusts. They've got him to two finals now plus the semis of the world cup. I wouldn't personally have picked the team he picked but I do accept that bringing 4 or 5 players who haven't played much under him (Toney, Watkins, Trent, Palmer I suppose are the big ones there) would've been a gamble. You don't want to go into a tournament winging it, and to be fair that was the criticism aimed at him in the first game after he decided to play Trent in midfield. I've criticised him as much as anyone but ultimately if they'd got over the line last night his selections would've been completely justified.
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:09:44 pm
This group of England players may not be as good as the Gerrard era (don't think theres much in it though), the difference is this group are better than other groups around now, something that wasn't the case with Gerrard's group.

There just aren't many (if any) great national teams currently. Argentina won a World Cup via a genius, without him the rest of the team exit in the last 16.

This Spain team, only one of their front six make it into a combined England-Spain XI (Rodri) imo. Palmer over Morata, Foden and Saka (club displays) over Williams and the kid, Rice and Bellingham (club displays) over their other two. And that one Spanish player in the combined team Rodri went off at half time, and still England had 34% possession. The difference of having a coach was there for all to see yesterday.
I think there's a big difference in quality with this team and the Gerrard era one. Scholes, Lampard, Gerrard stroll into this England team, even Hargreaves probably would've been preferable as the other midfielder over Mainoo. The entire back four of that era was miles better, plus peak Rooney and an injury prone but still lethal Owen would both be ahead of this incarnation of Kane.

I do accept your point though that there aren't so many top national sides around now. Although, it was Greece who ended up winning Euro 2004, that was a tournament there for the taking really.
Online Legs

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Summary is lets sit deep hoping its 0-0 then I can bring subs on !

I mean nothing wrong to acknowledge Spain will have most of the ball so sit deep to counter his stupidity was to have Foden/Kane in the front 3 when Bowen/Gordon/Watkins are ideal for that set up.

Im sure all the idiots will say he took them to WC SF snd finals which is a fact but he has won none of them his memorable cv shows relegated Middlesborough.

I mean it could get worse if Howe gets it not so much him but that tit Tindall prowling around the touchline !
Online clinical

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Declan Rice drop off is going to be just as bad as Hendo's. Limited technical ability and relies on stamina.
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:47:04 pm
We were decent in 86, and I think the semi in 90, could've gone either way.

He was unlucky with the way the Argentina goals came about but they finished the game strongly after bringing Barnes and Waddle on who could perhaps have started. Euro 88 was a disaster as well.

They were a bit unlucky against Germany in the semi but like England at this tournament their performances prior to that were insipid and they got lucky.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 12:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:11:47 pm
The Spanish midfield absolutely dominated England.

They are technically better players than Rice / Mainoo.

Mainoo is technically excellent on par with the Spanish midfielders, if you look at how he receives the ball, how tight his touch is and how he navigates in tight spaces.

The problem is he is 19, so tactically he hasnt caught up with the players at the highest level, doesnt scan enough, doesnt create angles to receive passes in favourable positions enough, and so on.


Rice isnt on that level technically though.

Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 12:53:38 pm »
Carragher seems to be blaming the players rather than Manager.

Hes written an article but its behind a paywall.
Online slaphead

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm »
I have no love for England but they did well in this tournament. They over achieved if you ask me. They have some good players but they also have a bang average manager, keeper, left back (Shaw did well but the others who played there), a striker who looks out of his feet and absolutely shit fans who sing the ear numbing national anthem and not much else.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 12:55:02 pm »
By the way, I've lived in Spain for 7 years and fish and chips is far superior to paella ;D
Online clinical

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 12:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:53:38 pm
Carragher seems to be blaming the players rather than Manager.

Hes written an article but its behind a paywall.

He's doing it so Ineos hire him. Don't hate the game.
Offline markmywords

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Italia 90 is a fair comparison. England stank that tournament and lost when they faced a decent team. Robson failed to get the best out of world class players like Barnes, Beardsley and Waddle who were used to more intricate tactics with their clubs, than the rigid way England setup. Gazza had a great tournament but typically Bryan Robson got injured which was a blow.

 But it's well remembered because England scraped to the semis.

England in 90' went down fighting against a strong German team, especially in extra time, with I think Waddle hit the post
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 12:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:52:51 pm
Mainoo is technically excellent on par with the Spanish midfielders, if you look at how he receives the ball, how tight his touch is and how he navigates in tight spaces.

The problem is he is 19, so tactically he hasnt caught up with the players at the highest level, doesnt scan enough, doesnt create angles to receive passes in favourable positions enough, and so on.


Rice isnt on that level technically though.

Mainoo and Wharton have the technical ability, this tournament probably that bit too soon for them. Mainoo only broke into the United team half way through this season (while they were already out of Europe) and Wharton only a few months of PL football.

Rice is a Henderson style player
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 11:16:19 am
He made routine saves you'd expect any keeper to make. One of them came directly from one of his aimless hoof upfield which ended-up coming straight back at him.

I couldn't believe we went into the final letting him hoof it upfield so much. He's not even good at it.

Yeah the save from Lamal was routine. It was just a very good chance that he put far too close to him so it felt a big moment. If that had done in then any jeeer would get hammered for letting it through.
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:52:51 pm
Mainoo is technically excellent on par with the Spanish midfielders, if you look at how he receives the ball, how tight his touch is and how he navigates in tight spaces.

The problem is he is 19, so tactically he hasnt caught up with the players at the highest level, doesnt scan enough, doesnt create angles to receive passes in favourable positions enough, and so on.


Rice isnt on that level technically though.



Mainoo is decent but he should have been starting due to his age.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 01:07:32 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:58:46 pm
England in 90' went down fighting against a strong German team, especially in extra time, with I think Waddle hit the post

Yeah.  I remember we gave it a right go.  Unlike yesterday.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 01:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:02:07 pm
Mainoo is decent but he should have been starting due to his age.

The media picked Mainoo.

No way he should've been in that side.
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 01:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:09:13 pm
The media picked Mainoo.

No way he should've been in that side.

Then that proves the Manager isn't the right personality.

I find it staggering that he entered a Tournament without a fit left back and no clie who to play in midfield.
Online SamLad

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 01:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:12:37 pm
Then that proves the Manager isn't the right personality.

I find it staggering that he entered a Tournament without a fit left back and no clie who to play in midfield.
many ppl don't find it the least bit surprising.
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 01:15:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:50 pm
many ppl don't find it the least bit surprising.

The pundits seemed shocked at the final whistle.

Telling the Team to be brave and play before then changing their tune at FT.
Online SamLad

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:15:04 pm
The pundits seemed shocked at the final whistle.

Telling the Team to be brave and play before then changing their tune at FT.
there's a surprise  :)
Online Ray K

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »


From Michael Cox. I've got a lot of questions about the chart on the right...
Online Dim Glas

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:53:38 pm
Carragher seems to be blaming the players rather than Manager.

Hes written an article but its behind a paywall.

The Telegraph one? Isnt behind a paywall when I click it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/07/15/gareth-southgate-must-stay-as-england-manager-euro-2024/

This bit made me :lmao

Nobody better to replace Southgate
As he has done throughout this competition, Southgate picked the best players available. Many of Englands players would get into the Spain side. That is how good Bellingham and Phil Foden are, technically. Southgate could not have anticipated the players would be so passive and lacking conviction when in possession on Sunday, or be so disappointing throughout the tournament. The elite players had to shine much more for England to win.

When Southgate made substitutions, they were effective. On that issue, Southgate has had his best tournament. So many of his changes have worked.

Those who believe the Southgate era has run its course cannot be sure there is anyone better who would want to replace him, or prove better suited for the job.

Ive seen Graham Potters name mentioned, but he struggled under pressure at Chelsea. Others believe England should look to an overseas coach again. No. We tried that before and it did not bring success.

For sure, there will have to be changes. England went into the Euro 2024 qualification process as a Harry Kane team. They end it as a side built around Bellingham and Foden.

Southgate had begun the transition of the squad before Germany, blooding younger players and deciding that he was going to stick with Bellingham and Foden in the starting line-up regardless of the balance issues in the earlier games.

That is because Bellingham and Foden represent Englands future. They will be even better, more mature players by 2026. Why should Southgate stand aside and allow someone else to benefit from their brilliance given he has put in so many hard yards building the trust and confidence of the squad?

Thats the crux of the issue where I am concerned. The most important players like Southgate. They enjoy playing for him. Why risk destabilising that?

My god Carragher is hilariously gormless.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:51:39 pm
Declan Rice drop off is going to be just as bad as Hendo's. Limited technical ability and relies on stamina.

He was leaden-footed of course. But one thing he certainly couldn't rely on was his midfield partner. Mainoo was the most-hyped footballer of the tournament for England. An absolute push-over in the final and a player so clearly out of his depth.
Online Kalito

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 01:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:09:22 am
How many times does someone have to be proved hopelessly wrong before their employers start questioning whether or not they're getting value for their money?

You'd think it would be abundantly clear at this stage that he simply has no idea what he's talking about.  The viewers deserve better than this little wretch.
Bang on the money.

Utter waste of space that guy.
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:20:09 pm
The Telegraph one? Isnt behind a paywall when I click it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/07/15/gareth-southgate-must-stay-as-england-manager-euro-2024/

This bit made me :lmao

Nobody better to replace Southgate
As he has done throughout this competition, Southgate picked the best players available. Many of Englands players would get into the Spain side. That is how good Bellingham and Phil Foden are, technically. Southgate could not have anticipated the players would be so passive and lacking conviction when in possession on Sunday, or be so disappointing throughout the tournament. The elite players had to shine much more for England to win.

When Southgate made substitutions, they were effective. On that issue, Southgate has had his best tournament. So many of his changes have worked.

Those who believe the Southgate era has run its course cannot be sure there is anyone better who would want to replace him, or prove better suited for the job.

Ive seen Graham Potters name mentioned, but he struggled under pressure at Chelsea. Others believe England should look to an overseas coach again. No. We tried that before and it did not bring success.

For sure, there will have to be changes. England went into the Euro 2024 qualification process as a Harry Kane team. They end it as a side built around Bellingham and Foden.

Southgate had begun the transition of the squad before Germany, blooding younger players and deciding that he was going to stick with Bellingham and Foden in the starting line-up regardless of the balance issues in the earlier games.

That is because Bellingham and Foden represent Englands future. They will be even better, more mature players by 2026. Why should Southgate stand aside and allow someone else to benefit from their brilliance given he has put in so many hard yards building the trust and confidence of the squad?

Thats the crux of the issue where I am concerned. The most important players like Southgate. They enjoy playing for him. Why risk destabilising that?

My god Carragher is hilariously gormless.

That reads like he is taking the piss as hes backing Southgate.

He saw them both play right ? Who is Foden replacing in that Spain side?

Annoyingly, I cant access it all.
Online Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 01:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:20:09 pm
The Telegraph one? Isnt behind a paywall when I click it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/07/15/gareth-southgate-must-stay-as-england-manager-euro-2024/

This bit made me :lmao

Nobody better to replace Southgate
As he has done throughout this competition, Southgate picked the best players available. Many of Englands players would get into the Spain side. That is how good Bellingham and Phil Foden are, technically. Southgate could not have anticipated the players would be so passive and lacking conviction when in possession on Sunday, or be so disappointing throughout the tournament. The elite players had to shine much more for England to win.

When Southgate made substitutions, they were effective. On that issue, Southgate has had his best tournament. So many of his changes have worked.

Those who believe the Southgate era has run its course cannot be sure there is anyone better who would want to replace him, or prove better suited for the job.

Ive seen Graham Potters name mentioned, but he struggled under pressure at Chelsea. Others believe England should look to an overseas coach again. No. We tried that before and it did not bring success.

For sure, there will have to be changes. England went into the Euro 2024 qualification process as a Harry Kane team. They end it as a side built around Bellingham and Foden.

Southgate had begun the transition of the squad before Germany, blooding younger players and deciding that he was going to stick with Bellingham and Foden in the starting line-up regardless of the balance issues in the earlier games.

That is because Bellingham and Foden represent Englands future. They will be even better, more mature players by 2026. Why should Southgate stand aside and allow someone else to benefit from their brilliance given he has put in so many hard yards building the trust and confidence of the squad?

Thats the crux of the issue where I am concerned. The most important players like Southgate. They enjoy playing for him. Why risk destabilising that?

My god Carragher is hilariously gormless.

Potter's record at Chelsea used against him but how would Southgate get on there? Or at Brighton for that matter. He was terrible at Boro despite knowing the club inside out and being groomed for the job
Online Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:27:20 pm
Potter's record at Chelsea used against him but how would Southgate get on there? Or at Brighton for that matter. He was terrible at Boro despite knowing the club inside out and being groomed for the job

Tried to go abroad and it didnt work so move on.

Carragher is as arrogant as Neville.
