Little bit split on Southgate personally. Clearly he isn't particularly gifted tactically and he's not going to have a great club career if he goes down that route. But you can't take away from him the results, it's not easy to go far in international football and England have never routinely reached semi finals and finals as they have done under him. International management is obviously a different kettle of fish and his ability to unite the camp and keep players happy has clearly been very effective.



Suppose the best example is just how bad Capello was as an England manager. Brilliant at club level but clearly not cut out for the gig.



There's some things I totally disagree with, heavily biased obviously but how Trent can't be involved is madness, and the way he managed the Slovakia game in particular was one spawny bicycle kick away from going down as one of the all time worst coaching displays ever. On the flip side I can understand his approach in terms of having a preferred team and sticking to it, he doesn't get long with those players and if you just pick on form then you're turning up at tournaments with eleven players who've rarely, if ever, played together. Toney and Watkins were clearly better options than Kane at this moment in time, Trent better than Trippier, Palmer in better nick than both Bellingham and Foden, but Southgate has built this team over a number of years and put his trust in them. It's a big gamble for him to make massive changes as a tournament is beginning.



Spain dominated possession last night as you'd expect, it's never easy getting the ball off them. The issue was that in his loyalty to his captain England were set up to counter attack with a forward totally unable to play to that style. There was a point early in the second half where Bellingham won the ball back on the edge of his own box, looked up to see if he could pick Kane out and he was stood about 2 feet in front of him! Just standing there. What the fuck was his role in this tournament? Was Southgate telling him to play that way or did he take it upon himself?



It's a very good England squad but for me it's not a patch on 2004/06, or even 1998 and 2002. I can't speak for before that but the way people talk about 96 and 90 there were some pretty special talents there. I don't think its the big travesty that's being made out that they've failed to win something.



All that being said, it's clearly time for him to go and for someone else to have a stab at it. I personally support England but I find it hard to get into at times before the knockout games in particular. I need something to capture the imagination a bit and the damning thing about Southgate for me is that his team has spectacularly failed at that. The 2018 world cup less so, they gave it a good go and played some decent stuff at times until they scored the opener against Croatia in the semi and decided to stop playing. You can't play that mind numbing defensive brand of football without winning because you quickly lose good feeling. The fact he didn't learn from that and ended up doing exactly the same in the final against Italy, and then again after equalising last night, tells me that he's just not the man for the job.



Overall I think you have to say it's been a good reign overall but he's ultimately just lacked that bit of bravery and tactical nous to get them over the line.