Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 08:24:00 am »
What a beautiful morning it is!  :D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 08:24:26 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:48:25 pm
Indeed, even in the final he was trialling an unknown formation and team.

I am still not sure what it was, a 4 2 3 1 or a 4 1 4 1 or a 4 1 1 3 1 or...

He put on two FBs who are supposed to be attacking. Then has them pinned to the backline. Rice sits and Mainoo... not sure exactly what he was supposed to do. He seemed utterly lost. Then he put on 3 AMs, Foden and Saka are supposed to tippy tappy their way through to set up Kane while Bellingham sits edge of box waiting for the bull pack if needed.

But without the width of the FBs, they can't get the 1-2s to tippy tappy through and without the guile in the middle they have no one to open up Spain. In fact they would have been better off with an Elliott rather than a Mainoo in there. Burt even then, with one half the team effectively sitting abck and defendiong and the other half trying to bludgeon their way through, it always looked wrong and unbalanced.

This a great post and sums it up.

He apparently changed system but used wither same players.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 08:40:21 am »
Another Neville gem:

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
Hahaahahah class.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 08:49:32 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
English people here are so weird willing for their own team to lose
Hye Longwood NY. It's nice to have another Liverpool fan here, on this site.  :)

Well, I'm not British too, mate... But as a fan from another part of the globe, I did some research regarding that, few years back when the English media (I'm sorry, forget whether it's The Telegraph, The Guardian or something else) kept repeating and hyped the article regarding

- Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem

- The struggles that Liverpool natives feel in regard to patriotism and nationalism

Written by the English media. I think you could find the answer around there.

I have been to Liverpool once, inside Anfield too, mate... I could assure you that Scousers are one of the friendliest people in the country.

A man saw me on the street, I was walking from Anfield, to Liverpool Lime Street station with my sacred Liverpool jersey (yes, I did walk for bloody 45 minutes to get the "local feeling").

He noticed that I'm a Red foreigner and greeted me with "Hi lad" and smiled at me.

You will get a warm and welcoming feeling when you get there.

Trust me, the more you are trying to "get" the local people, the more you are going to love the club, the city and tradition.

It's quite hard to be deep in love when you don't get the club and the people first.

p/s: As someone whose English is my second language, one of my fascinating experiences there when I was walking, I saw a signboard but I needed to take out my phone and Google what does it mean.

"Kerb-crawling is not allowed" -- Merseyside Police

It's the first time in my whole life to see that kind of signboard. Cool stuff.

Love all of you, good people of Liverpool.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:06:35 am
This stat is staggering:

Pickford made 36 passes in the game and went long with 25 of them. He had a 55% pass completion rate. Simon for Spain had an 87% pass completion rate.

Johnny Liew in the Guardian:

Kobbie Mainoo takes the kick, Jordan Pickford boots it straight out of play, and this turns out to be one of Englands most fluid moves of the game. By 35 minutes England are printing photographs of the football and pinning them to trees and lampposts, as if it were a lost cat

 ;D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 09:10:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:21 am
Another Neville gem:



Like when he said Trent would cost England in 2022 then says its criminal he isnt involved here
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 09:32:48 am »
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 09:35:59 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:23:02 am
I see Walker seems to largely be getting away with it in all the player ratings again, one of them (cant remember who, maybe Guardian) even went as far as labelling him phenomenal in the first half  :o

didnt you see the bit where he ran dead fast?
i thought he was out of position for cucurellas cross - hardly a mention, can only imagine the shit trent would've got if he had been playing right back and that happened.
southgate is a cowardly coach, lets try not to lose attitude. can't imagine hes ever told the players 'right lads lets twat these from the word go'
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 09:36:13 am »
The decision not to take a proper left back was weird.

And the fact he didnt know his best midfield.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 09:37:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:27 am
Like when he said Trent would cost England in 2022 then says its criminal he isnt involved here

Stealing a living that idiot. He's paid millions for these insights.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 09:39:12 am »
Neville always gets his answer. Clueless idiot.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:37:08 am
Stealing a living that idiot. He's paid millions for these insights.

No one calls him out on it either.

His obsession with telling England to be brave and play was hilarious. Its like he had never watched them.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 09:41:17 am »
No coincidence that kane wins nothing. He isn't a team player and never goes the extra mile. One of the most overrated players in history
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 09:43:54 am »
For all the Kane bashing lets remember under the Owl and Neville they had Kane taking corners. Football genius.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 09:50:29 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm
I dont think Southgate is anywhere near as bad as people make out, mainly because I also dont think this England team is anywhere near as good as people make out.

Hes done as well with his England sides as could be expected. Theyve never had the best team in the tournament.

This.

A lot of it is familiarity bias with the English squad has clouded peoples opinions of them.

Pickford, Dunk, Shaw, Trippier, Gallagher, Wharton, Bowen, Toney etc... are not quality players and aren't capable of playing football akin to what Spain did last night. Throw in a clearly over the hill Kane and Southgate has done well to get them to a final to be honest.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 09:52:25 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:16:00 am
I did like Southgate as a player and what he did with England Under-23 was quite decent. But as you said, the competition was weak. His CV of Middlesborough and England Under-23 did not really prepare him for the job. Clearly seen is a lack of tactical nous and initiatives.

Hope the FA triple down on the salary and just hire Klopp. It is a no brainer.
Absolutely not.I dont want Juergen anywhere near the ingurlund circus , hed get slaughtered at the first little set back .the press would have a field day with him especially being German .fuck them
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 09:52:42 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:43:54 am
For all the Kane bashing lets remember under the Owl and Neville they had Kane taking corners. Football genius.

The probably did that because they knew he would go hiding if he was in the box.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:50:29 am
This.

A lot of it is familiarity bias with the English squad has clouded peoples opinions of them.

Pickford, Dunk, Shaw, Trippier, Gallagher, Wharton, Bowen, Toney etc... are not quality players and aren't capable of playing football akin to what Spain did last night. Throw in a clearly over the hill Kane and Southgate has done well to get them to a final to be honest.

Cucurella has been derided on here but he was the best LB in the Tournament.

Decent Managers can get a tune out of mediocre players.

Spain had a clear system from the outset. England went into first game trailing a RB in midfield.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 09:54:56 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:16:00 am
I did like Southgate as a player and what he did with England Under-23 was quite decent. But as you said, the competition was weak. His CV of Middlesborough and England Under-23 did not really prepare him for the job. Clearly seen is a lack of tactical nous and initiatives.

Hope the FA triple down on the salary and just hire Klopp. It is a no brainer.

Stop that please.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Cucurella hahaha.

Fantastic tournament and that's the Cherry on top.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 09:59:08 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm
I dont think Southgate is anywhere near as bad as people make out, mainly because I also dont think this England team is anywhere near as good as people make out.

Hes done as well with his England sides as could be expected. Theyve never had the best team in the tournament.
I don't agree, the problem is Southgate had his favourites and would play them irrespective of form and fitness.

Ramsdale

Trent - Stones - Guehi - Doughty

Rice - Wharton - Foden

Saka - Bellingham - Gordon

Let that side bed in during the initial games, got great balance with options like Watkins, Palmer off the bench.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 09:59:51 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:50:29 am
This.

A lot of it is familiarity bias with the English squad has clouded peoples opinions of them.

Pickford, Dunk, Shaw, Trippier, Gallagher, Wharton, Bowen, Toney etc... are not quality players and aren't capable of playing football akin to what Spain did last night. Throw in a clearly over the hill Kane and Southgate has done well to get them to a final to be honest.

Saved with a 95th minute equaliser against Slovakia, otherwise it goes down as the worst performance and result for England in however long (rivalled only by Iceland but with a much stronger squad). Playing for pens against the mighty Switzerland who were the only team trying to win in extra time and a last minute winner against Holland who had shaded the second half. They got a dream draw but still made a meal of every game and were never convincing.

It's only the quality they've been able to bring on off the bench that's woke them up (Watkins, Palmer, Trent, Eze).

I agree Gallagher is average but Wharton is quality and never got a kick, Bowen and Gordon would be starting for most national teams and barely got a kick between them. The squad is full of quality but Southgate unable to get a functioning team together with it. Yeah Dunk isn't good enough but he could have took Quansah or Branthwaite. Gomez never got a minute either when he was probably our best left back last season.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 10:01:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:08 am
I don't agree, the problem is Southgate had his favourites and would play them irrespective of form and fitness.

Ramsdale

Trent - Stones - Guehi - Doughty

Rice - Wharton - Foden

Saka - Bellingham - Gordon

Let that side bed in during the initial games, got great balance with options like Watkins, Palmer off the bench.

Why is Bellingham playing as a striker ? That would be a disaster.

Spain were a collective and everyone knew their role. Olmo came in and was a revelation. Rodri goes off at Ht and Zubimendi was brilliant.

England are too afraid to play with courage.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 10:09:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:21 am
Another Neville gem:



How many times does someone have to be proved hopelessly wrong before their employers start questioning whether or not they're getting value for their money?

You'd think it would be abundantly clear at this stage that he simply has no idea what he's talking about.  The viewers deserve better than this little wretch.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:09:22 am
How many times does someone have to be proved hopelessly wrong before their employers start questioning whether or not they're getting value for their money?

You'd think it would be abundantly clear at this stage that he simply has no idea what he's talking about.  The viewers deserve better than this little wretch.

😂😂😂😂
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 10:12:09 am »
Playing Harry Kane every game this tournament when it was clear it wasn't working at all has got to be the dumbest thing I've seen any manager do.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 10:12:30 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:01:26 am
Why is Bellingham playing as a striker ? That would be a disaster.

Spain were a collective and everyone knew their role. Olmo came in and was a revelation. Rodri goes off at Ht and Zubimendi was brilliant.

England are too afraid to play with courage.

He's a false 9 like he played for Real Madrid all season.

But I agree no-one knew their roles, we didn't press as a team, Southgate relied on individual brilliance, not sure we even scored one goal through attacking patterns of play.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 10:14:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:01:26 am
Why is Bellingham playing as a striker ? That would be a disaster.

Spain were a collective and everyone knew their role. Olmo came in and was a revelation. Rodri goes off at Ht and Zubimendi was brilliant.

England are too afraid to play with courage.

Does Bellingham boss games for Madrid? Looks a pure moments player to me, don't know how much of that is a coaching issue based on this tournament, given how bad the likes of Kane and Foden were as well and who would also produce the odd moment.

The likes of Foden, Bellingham and Trent are certainly high quality footballers that Southgate has no idea how to use.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 10:14:28 am »
I believe in the eyes of Southgate, Trent is not good / competent enough?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:12:30 am
He's a false 9 like he played for Real Madrid all season.

But I agree no-one knew their roles, we didn't press as a team, Southgate relied on individual brilliance, not sure we even scored one goal through attacking patterns of play.

Hes always deep for Madrid. Thought he had a poor Tournament though and he certainly believes his own hype and loved go dive / moan.

England had no identity at all though and that comes from the Manager. If you arent using Trent in that side then you dont deserve any success.

I still thought they would get lucky and win it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 10:24:46 am »
More top English players need to do what Bellingham has done and go outside the Premier League. Challenge themselves to live in a foreign country, learn a different language, manage themselves as humans and learn different football philosophies. The Premier League is very physical and fast-paced which doesn't seem to afford players as much time to develop their link up play and creativity when not being pressed.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm


What the fuck is going on with his nose?  ;D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Got to love the media push for Klopp to takeover. The guy absolutely hates the English media, there is zero chance he would even consider it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
We will never know how talented this England squad is until they are managed by someone who has actually proved himself in a top league or as a National team boss. They look great in the PL probably because they are managed well and are given roles to suit their talents.

At no stage did the England team play without fear. Constantly stopping on the ball afraid the pass wasnt on and looking for the safe option. Normally it was sideways or backwards. Teams play in the image of their manager and never more illustrated than by the seven games in Germany.

I heard the pundits saying the Spanish manager was brave as he encouraged his team to attack. This is the modern way most managers want to play nowadays. Press high up to win the ball and produce exciting football.

Southgate was interviewed at the final whistle and he looked a nervous wreck. This is a man promoted to a position way above where he feels comfortable. Excellent man management skills we are told but you need tactical abilities at international level. Southgate failed in his lone club job. I hope he decides he wants out and that the FA bring in someone who can get the most of the current squad. Not betting on it though 😀

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 10:24:46 am
More top English players need to do what Bellingham has done and go outside the Premier League. Challenge themselves to live in a foreign country, learn a different language, manage themselves as humans and learn different football philosophies. The Premier League is very physical and fast-paced which doesn't seem to afford players as much time to develop their link up play and creativity when not being pressed.

Kane has done that and scored 40 goals.

He was rubbish for England so has to be system.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 10:29:57 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 10:26:16 am
We will never know how talented this England squad is until they are managed by someone who has actually proved himself in a top league or as a National team boss. They look great in the PL probably because they are managed well and are given roles to suit their talents.

At no stage did the England team play without fear. Constantly stopping on the ball afraid the pass wasnt on and looking for the safe option. Normally it was sideways or backwards. Teams play in the image of their manager and never more illustrated than by the seven games in Germany.

I heard the pundits saying the Spanish manager was brave as he encouraged his team to attack. This is the modern way most managers want to play nowadays. Press high up to win the ball and produce exciting football.

Southgate was interviewed at the final whistle and he looked a nervous wreck. This is a man promoted to a position way above where he feels comfortable. Excellent man management skills we are told but you need tactical abilities at international level. Southgate failed in his lone club job. I hope he decides he wants out and that the FA bring in someone who can get the most of the current squad. Not betting on it though 😀



Luis de la Fuente isnt well known and got Spain playing really well.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 10:31:33 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:19:18 am
Hes always deep for Madrid. Thought he had a poor Tournament though and he certainly believes his own hype and loved go dive / moan.

England had no identity at all though and that comes from the Manager. If you arent using Trent in that side then you dont deserve any success.

I still thought they would get lucky and win it.

The last two Euros have been open goals in terms of reaching the final and they absolutely should have beat a not great Italy with home advantage and an early goal. In fairness Spain are actually a good side, far and away the best in the competition from the first game onwards, but was still a fraction away from going to extra time. England too passive in the final but if they'd actually played well in the tournament you'd say fair enough, but they should neve have been in the final but for a stupidly lopsided draw.

The World Cup should be more competitive, though. England and France need to move on from Southgate and Deschamps or it's more shit football from the best squads. Spain will be competitive again, Germany and Portugal can have a go and then Argentina and maybe Brazil and a darkhorse or two.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 10:32:26 am »
I was wrong pre tournament - I thought England would in it in spite of Southgate because of the talent level .. turns out he's a huge limiter.
I don't remember the last time I watched a goal keeper launch it long that often in any game ??!

Yes Spain have some talents and probably the world's best player - but on paper England had a better squad - if you gave Klopp the same squad he'd have to get unlucky to lose
Nagglesman showed with Germany (and worse talent) the difference coaching makes if you compare how they set up and performed to England vs the same Spain team
