« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips  (Read 21313 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 08:24:00 am »
What a beautiful morning it is!  :D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,953
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 08:24:26 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:48:25 pm
Indeed, even in the final he was trialling an unknown formation and team.

I am still not sure what it was, a 4 2 3 1 or a 4 1 4 1 or a 4 1 1 3 1 or...

He put on two FBs who are supposed to be attacking. Then has them pinned to the backline. Rice sits and Mainoo... not sure exactly what he was supposed to do. He seemed utterly lost. Then he put on 3 AMs, Foden and Saka are supposed to tippy tappy their way through to set up Kane while Bellingham sits edge of box waiting for the bull pack if needed.

But without the width of the FBs, they can't get the 1-2s to tippy tappy through and without the guile in the middle they have no one to open up Spain. In fact they would have been better off with an Elliott rather than a Mainoo in there. Burt even then, with one half the team effectively sitting abck and defendiong and the other half trying to bludgeon their way through, it always looked wrong and unbalanced.

This a great post and sums it up.

He apparently changed system but used wither same players.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,759
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 08:40:21 am »
Another Neville gem:

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
Hahaahahah class.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 08:49:32 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
English people here are so weird willing for their own team to lose
Hye Longwood NY. It's nice to have another Liverpool fan here, on this site.  :)

Well, I'm not British too, mate... But as a fan from another part of the globe, I did some research regarding that, few years back when the English media (I'm sorry, forget whether it's The Telegraph, The Guardian or something else) kept repeating and hyped the article regarding

- Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem

- The struggles that Liverpool natives feel in regard to patriotism and nationalism

Written by the English media. I think you could find the answer around there.

I have been to Liverpool once, inside Anfield too, mate... I could assure you that Scousers are one of the friendliest people in the country.

A man saw me on the street, I was walking from Anfield, to Liverpool Lime Street station with my sacred Liverpool jersey (yes, I did walk for bloody 45 minutes to get the "local feeling").

He noticed that I'm a Red foreigner and greeted me with "Hi lad" and smiled at me.

You will get a warm and welcoming feeling when you get there.

Trust me, the more you are trying to "get" the local people, the more you are going to love the club, the city and tradition.

It's quite hard to be deep in love when you don't get the club and the people first.

p/s: As someone whose English is my second language, one of my fascinating experiences there when I was walking, I saw a signboard but I needed to take out my phone and Google what does it mean.

"Kerb-crawling is not allowed" -- Merseyside Police

It's the first time in my whole life to see that kind of signboard. Cool stuff.

Love all of you, good people of Liverpool.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,887
  • Truthiness
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:06:35 am
This stat is staggering:

Pickford made 36 passes in the game and went long with 25 of them. He had a 55% pass completion rate. Simon for Spain had an 87% pass completion rate.

Johnny Liew in the Guardian:

Kobbie Mainoo takes the kick, Jordan Pickford boots it straight out of play, and this turns out to be one of Englands most fluid moves of the game. By 35 minutes England are printing photographs of the football and pinning them to trees and lampposts, as if it were a lost cat

 ;D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 