English people here are so weird willing for their own team to lose



Hye. It's nice to have another Liverpool fan here, on this site.Well, I'm not British too, mate... But as a fan from another part of the globe, I did some research regarding that, few years back when the English media (I'm sorry, forget whether it's The Telegraph, The Guardian or something else) kept repeating and hyped the article regarding- Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem- The struggles that Liverpool natives feel in regard to patriotism and nationalismWritten by the English media. I think you could find the answer around there.I have been to Liverpool once, inside Anfield too, mate... I could assure you that Scousers are one of the friendliest people in the country.A man saw me on the street, I was walking from Anfield, to Liverpool Lime Street station with my sacred Liverpool jersey (yes, I did walk for bloody 45 minutes to get the "local feeling").He noticed that I'm a Red foreigner and greeted me with "Hi lad" and smiled at me.You will get a warm and welcoming feeling when you get there.Trust me, the more you are trying to "get" the local people, the more you are going to love the club, the city and tradition.It's quite hard to be deep in love when you don't get the club and the people first.p/s: As someone whose English is my second language, one of my fascinating experiences there when I was walking, I saw a signboard but I needed to take out my phone and Google what does it mean."Kerb-crawling is not allowed" -- Merseyside PoliceIt's the first time in my whole life to see that kind of signboard. Cool stuff.Love all of you, good people of Liverpool.