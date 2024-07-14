Spot on. He just doesn't know how to coach them to play in a certain way. I think he lacks belief and doesn't have any kind of killer instinct, and teams on the pitch often mirror their manager off it and England under Southgate often play timidly, with no real plan or structure.



He isn't even a good or decent coach, someone like Brendan Rodgers would get this England squad playing decent football because he's a pretty decent coach. Southgate lucked out by getting the job, he's lucked out by being as 'successful' as he has been but he's not a good manager and he's absolutely clueless on how to get the best out of a great crop of players.



He's a fraud. He doesn't play Trent because he has no idea how to get the best out of him. Loyalty isn't a bad thing but if you're not in his clique then forget about it. He relies on moments, he doesn't allow his teams to seize initiative and each time he's faced a good side he's lost. He needs to go.



Agree with all of that. Meulensteen said it on talksport, you don't see team play under Southgate, no patterns or distinct style of play, as what you get are individuals producing moments. No team play means they aren't coached. As a result there is never any sustained pressure. Their goals come from out of nowhere. The Bellingham overhead kick, that game was only going one way, England elimination, before he did that. The Watkins winner, for the five minutes that preceded that goal the Dutch had been threatening, and should have had a glorious chance had the wide player on the left cut the ball back to the player free on the edge of the box who would have had just Pickford to beat. The Saka goal vs Swiss, again, goal from nothing with little to no build up. They did nothing after the goal as well and had a strong hand from Pickford to thank for taking the game to extra time. It would have been a travesty had Southgate got his hands on the trophy.I think he's stealing a living. 5 million quid for being in charge of a side who play as individuals. He's been paid to coach the team, but they aren't. I don't know what his level is. His track record suggests he isn't PL level as he relegated Boro and had a 29% win record. He didn't get a job for 4 years until the gimme of the under 21s.In contrast to Southgate Rodgers is a coach. You can see it in how his teams play. Defensively naive, but a cohesive unit going forward. Coached. Southgate is a team manager, someone who creates a serene environment for the players off the field so he did have all the players pulling in the same direction. England would have needed to hire a coach for the onfield stuff. That's what's been missing.