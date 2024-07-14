« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips  (Read 20697 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • JFT96.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 12:17:48 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:06:40 am
there's a reason for that - he cannot grasp how to replicate that kind of coaching.

Spot on. He just doesn't know how to coach them to play in a certain way. I think he lacks belief and doesn't have any kind of killer instinct, and teams on the pitch often mirror their manager off it and England under Southgate often play timidly, with no real plan or structure.

He isn't even a good or decent coach, someone like Brendan Rodgers would get this England squad playing decent football because he's a pretty decent coach. Southgate lucked out by getting the job, he's lucked out by being as 'successful' as he has been but he's not a good manager and he's absolutely clueless on how to get the best out of a great crop of players.

He's a fraud. He doesn't play Trent because he has no idea how to get the best out of him. Loyalty isn't a bad thing but if you're not in his clique then forget about it. He relies on moments, he doesn't allow his teams to seize initiative and each time he's faced a good side he's lost. He needs to go.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 12:20:37 am »
They'd be better off hiring someone like Russell Martin or even Keiran Mckenna.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,302
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 12:21:01 am »
England started with 4 players from Everton, Man United, and Crystal Palace plus a forward who is as mobile as a tree. Let's not pretend there was wall to wall brilliance there. Leaving one of the world's best chance creators on the bench was daft mind.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 12:21:12 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:05:43 am
Don't most of the bigger nations also tend to hire a coach from their own country too, it is not just England who tend to try to do that.

Yep, and it can be a crapshoot.  Low and Scaloni were hardly renowned.

England's somewhat unlucky they haven't just stumbled onto a winning manager, but the lack of top English managers is a concern.  Other countries do tend to have more options (even if it ends up being unfancied names that win).

Brazilians have been debating this for a while.  They are really down on their coaching pool right now, and some do feel it's time for foreign coach (only if it's a big name of course).

If England end up with a Graham Potter or something, it might work out still.  Or maybe Eddie Howe (yes, obviously he has his downsides, but compared to most English coaches, he's competent).
Logged
King Kenny.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 12:28:44 am »
How does a team with Kobi Mainoo in it, manage to lose?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,013
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 12:30:16 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:28:44 am
How does a team with Kobi Mainoo in it, manage to lose?

Please use his birth name BP3.
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 12:38:01 am »
Every time I came close to making my peace with England possibly winning, I thought about the video of Kyle Walker singing about Sean Cox.

Fact is, Southgate turned his back on his so-called policy of playing based on form instead of reputation. Watkins and Palmer changed the game and absolutely should have been starting. I completely forgot Mainoo was playing.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 12:45:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:16 am
Please use his birth name BP3.
Clarence?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • Up the Red Men
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 12:45:54 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
I know that c*nt destroyed a season of ours and one which we likely would have won the league with Virgil (as well as taking away prime Virgil), but I cannot take much satisfaction from seeing his tears. I'm just frustrated that this group of players, the most talented group in world football, are being managed by a fella who wouldn't get the Brentford job. He wouldn't get rehired by Boro in the Championship either.

It's a disgraceful waste of talent. The players look unrecognisable from their club teams, as by and large they are playing under quality coaches at club level. Trent going from Klopp to Southgate, Foden from Guardiola to Soughgate, Rice from Arteta to Southgate, Bellingham from Ancelotti to Southgate. Pochettino, Emery, Tuchel, they aren't top notch, but they are in a different stratosphere to fucking Southgate.

Why would you allow a manager who would get nowhere near managing any of those players at club level manage them at international level?

29% win record at Boro, gets sacked after taking them down, does fuck all for 4 years, gets a gimme with the England under 21s, and then after Fat sam gets fired he hets the senior team on a part time basis but then is given it full time. I remember the England job used to be reserved for someone with pedigree. Hodgson, Fat Sam and Southgate, it's like the FA have given up.


The problem is with the fa. They are shit scared of bringing in someone who has a big personality and has teams who will take risks. It will never change for them whilst they have responsibility for hiring managers.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 12:46:44 am »
Complete cowardice on the part of Southgate. At no stage made even the merest attempt to win that match.

England got exactly what they deserved. Harry Kane might well be the least mobile forward to play the game in the last 30 years.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • YNWA
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 12:57:24 am »
Been gigging tonight and just got in.did it come home?


« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:17 am by Tonyh8su »
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 01:01:00 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:57:24 am
Been gigging tonight and just got in.did it come home?
Shithouse defensive mentality and tactics never left.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,013
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 01:13:15 am »
Logged

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 01:59:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm


Hahaha cry you tiny armed little prick.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 02:10:08 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:17:48 am
Spot on. He just doesn't know how to coach them to play in a certain way. I think he lacks belief and doesn't have any kind of killer instinct, and teams on the pitch often mirror their manager off it and England under Southgate often play timidly, with no real plan or structure.

He isn't even a good or decent coach, someone like Brendan Rodgers would get this England squad playing decent football because he's a pretty decent coach. Southgate lucked out by getting the job, he's lucked out by being as 'successful' as he has been but he's not a good manager and he's absolutely clueless on how to get the best out of a great crop of players.

He's a fraud. He doesn't play Trent because he has no idea how to get the best out of him. Loyalty isn't a bad thing but if you're not in his clique then forget about it. He relies on moments, he doesn't allow his teams to seize initiative and each time he's faced a good side he's lost. He needs to go.

Agree with all of that. Meulensteen said it on talksport, you don't see team play under Southgate, no patterns or distinct style of play, as what you get are individuals producing moments. No team play means they aren't coached. As a result there is never any sustained pressure. Their goals come from out of nowhere. The Bellingham overhead kick, that game was only going one way, England elimination, before he did that. The Watkins winner, for the five minutes that preceded that goal the Dutch had been threatening, and should have had a glorious chance had the wide player on the left cut the ball back to the player free on the edge of the box who would have had just Pickford to beat. The Saka goal vs Swiss, again, goal from nothing with little to no build up. They did nothing after the goal as well and had a strong hand from Pickford to thank for taking the game to extra time. It would have been a travesty had Southgate got his hands on the trophy.

I think he's stealing a living. 5 million quid for being in charge of a side who play as individuals. He's been paid to coach the team, but they aren't. I don't know what his level is. His track record suggests he isn't PL level as he relegated Boro and had a 29% win record. He didn't get a job for 4 years until the gimme of the under 21s.

In contrast to Southgate Rodgers is a coach. You can see it in how his teams play. Defensively naive, but a cohesive unit going forward. Coached. Southgate is a team manager, someone who creates a serene environment for the players off the field so he did have all the players pulling in the same direction. England would have needed to hire a coach for the onfield stuff. That's what's been missing.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:45 am by KC7 »
Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 02:21:15 am »
Get pochettino in
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 02:39:40 am »
 ;D

Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 03:35:23 am »
Playing Kane and Foden who barely had a few mins of good football between them this tournament, ahead of Watkins and Palmer was mental.
Then again most of the players that played didn't perform particularly well to be honest, but a lot of it is down to Southgate's "tactics". Such a talented pool of players are being wasted by an average manager and again, the first time England face a decent side, they fail to win.
Hope that's the last we've seen of Southgate to be honest but who knows who the FA will bring in next.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,175
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 03:42:59 am »
Playing Foden was fine to start ... but playing him and starting every game when it wasn't working ... that was a problem.

Playing Kane was just the wrong call.

The fact that even in the final - Garef was going to bring in Conor Gallagher at 1-1 with 8 to play tells you how poor of a manager he is.

And then playing Mainoo as the starter the last 4 games - who essentially does _____ (?) was the icing on the cake.

Sure - I am biased because I want Trent to play, especially when England's problems seem to be creating chances and scoring goals.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 04:09:48 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,831
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 07:12:26 am »
Get. Fucking. Rid.
His absolute refusal to drop Kane should cost him his job.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,098
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 07:16:13 am »
Potter for the job, hes a decent coach.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 07:18:10 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:20:37 am
They'd be better off hiring someone like Russell Martin or even Keiran Mckenna.

Potter or O'Neil as well.

When Southgate got the job the only English managers about were likes of Bruce, Hodgson and Allardyce who got the job before him. There's a decent crop now who don't all play the terrible brand of shite football.

Southgate in effect is the last of that generation of English managers.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:50 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,527
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 07:24:37 am »
Quote from: KennyDaggers on Yesterday at 07:14:07 pm
Player wise England should win this. No more than 2 or 3 of that Spanish 11 get in this England team but theres obviously loads more factors to add in than just that.
This comment :lmao

Hopefully Southgate is gone by the end of the week now. He held England back to some extent with his tactics.

Glad Spain won. Worthy winners and best side in the tournament.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 07:27:20 am »
Give it Gary Neville. He always seems to know what he is talking about.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,516
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 07:27:56 am »
Just seeing that second goal it's mad the cross was allowed to come in. Walker was closer to the ball. I guess this is what happens when you sit back in that situation. You go from a massive high with loads of momentum to sucking the life out of them and you risk losing the intensity
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 