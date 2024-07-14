« previous next »
Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips

Fiasco

  Can't spell San Francisco.
  JFT96.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1600 on: Today at 12:17:48 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:06:40 am
there's a reason for that - he cannot grasp how to replicate that kind of coaching.

Spot on. He just doesn't know how to coach them to play in a certain way. I think he lacks belief and doesn't have any kind of killer instinct, and teams on the pitch often mirror their manager off it and England under Southgate often play timidly, with no real plan or structure.

He isn't even a good or decent coach, someone like Brendan Rodgers would get this England squad playing decent football because he's a pretty decent coach. Southgate lucked out by getting the job, he's lucked out by being as 'successful' as he has been but he's not a good manager and he's absolutely clueless on how to get the best out of a great crop of players.

He's a fraud. He doesn't play Trent because he has no idea how to get the best out of him. Loyalty isn't a bad thing but if you're not in his clique then forget about it. He relies on moments, he doesn't allow his teams to seize initiative and each time he's faced a good side he's lost. He needs to go.
Boaty McBoatface

  Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1601 on: Today at 12:20:37 am
They'd be better off hiring someone like Russell Martin or even Keiran Mckenna.
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • Posts: 12,302
  Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1602 on: Today at 12:21:01 am
England started with 4 players from Everton, Man United, and Crystal Palace plus a forward who is as mobile as a tree. Let's not pretend there was wall to wall brilliance there. Leaving one of the world's best chance creators on the bench was daft mind.
skipper757

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1603 on: Today at 12:21:12 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:05:43 am
Don't most of the bigger nations also tend to hire a coach from their own country too, it is not just England who tend to try to do that.

Yep, and it can be a crapshoot.  Low and Scaloni were hardly renowned.

England's somewhat unlucky they haven't just stumbled onto a winning manager, but the lack of top English managers is a concern.  Other countries do tend to have more options (even if it ends up being unfancied names that win).

Brazilians have been debating this for a while.  They are really down on their coaching pool right now, and some do feel it's time for foreign coach (only if it's a big name of course).

If England end up with a Graham Potter or something, it might work out still.  Or maybe Eddie Howe (yes, obviously he has his downsides, but compared to most English coaches, he's competent).
King Kenny.

BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  PGMOL fanboy
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1604 on: Today at 12:28:44 am
How does a team with Kobi Mainoo in it, manage to lose?
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1605 on: Today at 12:30:16 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:28:44 am
How does a team with Kobi Mainoo in it, manage to lose?

Please use his birth name BP3.
johnathank

  youverymuch
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1606 on: Today at 12:38:01 am
Every time I came close to making my peace with England possibly winning, I thought about the video of Kyle Walker singing about Sean Cox.

Fact is, Southgate turned his back on his so-called policy of playing based on form instead of reputation. Watkins and Palmer changed the game and absolutely should have been starting. I completely forgot Mainoo was playing.
BobPaisley3

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1607 on: Today at 12:45:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:16 am
Please use his birth name BP3.
Clarence?
Cafe De Paris

  Up the Red Men
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #1608 on: Today at 12:45:54 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm
I know that c*nt destroyed a season of ours and one which we likely would have won the league with Virgil (as well as taking away prime Virgil), but I cannot take much satisfaction from seeing his tears. I'm just frustrated that this group of players, the most talented group in world football, are being managed by a fella who wouldn't get the Brentford job. He wouldn't get rehired by Boro in the Championship either.

It's a disgraceful waste of talent. The players look unrecognisable from their club teams, as by and large they are playing under quality coaches at club level. Trent going from Klopp to Southgate, Foden from Guardiola to Soughgate, Rice from Arteta to Southgate, Bellingham from Ancelotti to Southgate. Pochettino, Emery, Tuchel, they aren't top notch, but they are in a different stratosphere to fucking Southgate.

Why would you allow a manager who would get nowhere near managing any of those players at club level manage them at international level?

29% win record at Boro, gets sacked after taking them down, does fuck all for 4 years, gets a gimme with the England under 21s, and then after Fat sam gets fired he hets the senior team on a part time basis but then is given it full time. I remember the England job used to be reserved for someone with pedigree. Hodgson, Fat Sam and Southgate, it's like the FA have given up.


The problem is with the fa. They are shit scared of bringing in someone who has a big personality and has teams who will take risks. It will never change for them whilst they have responsibility for hiring managers.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

richmiller1

  No! We will not let you go, let him go!
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1609 on: Today at 12:46:44 am
Complete cowardice on the part of Southgate. At no stage made even the merest attempt to win that match.

England got exactly what they deserved. Harry Kane might well be the least mobile forward to play the game in the last 30 years.
Tonyh8su

  Tonyign0r35u
  YNWA
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1610 on: Today at 12:57:24 am
Been gigging tonight and just got in.did it come home?


Boaty McBoatface

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1611 on: Today at 01:01:00 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:57:24 am
Been gigging tonight and just got in.did it come home?
Shithouse defensive mentality and tactics never left.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1612 on: Today at 01:13:15 am
Razors Razor

  Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #1613 on: Today at 01:59:46 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm


Hahaha cry you tiny armed little prick.
KC7

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1614 on: Today at 02:10:08 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:17:48 am
Spot on. He just doesn't know how to coach them to play in a certain way. I think he lacks belief and doesn't have any kind of killer instinct, and teams on the pitch often mirror their manager off it and England under Southgate often play timidly, with no real plan or structure.

He isn't even a good or decent coach, someone like Brendan Rodgers would get this England squad playing decent football because he's a pretty decent coach. Southgate lucked out by getting the job, he's lucked out by being as 'successful' as he has been but he's not a good manager and he's absolutely clueless on how to get the best out of a great crop of players.

He's a fraud. He doesn't play Trent because he has no idea how to get the best out of him. Loyalty isn't a bad thing but if you're not in his clique then forget about it. He relies on moments, he doesn't allow his teams to seize initiative and each time he's faced a good side he's lost. He needs to go.

Agree with all of that. Meulensteen said it on talksport, you don't see team play under Southgate, no patterns or distinct style of play, as what you get are individuals producing moments. No team play means they aren't coached. As a result there is never any sustained pressure. Their goals come from out of nowhere. The Bellingham overhead kick, that game was only going one way, England elimination, before he did that. The Watkins winner, for the five minutes that preceded that goal the Dutch had been threatening, and should have had a glorious chance had the wide player on the left cut the ball back to the player free on the edge of the box who would have had just Pickford to beat. The Saka goal vs Swiss, again, goal from nothing with little to no build up. They did nothing after the goal as well and had a strong hand from Pickford to thank for taking the game to extra time. It would have been a travesty had Southgate got his hands on the trophy.

I think he's stealing a living. 5 million quid for being in charge of a side who play as individuals. He's been paid to coach the team, but they aren't. I don't know what his level is. His track record suggests he isn't PL level as he relegated Boro and had a 29% win record. He didn't get a job for 4 years until the gimme of the under 21s.

In contrast to Southgate Rodgers is a coach. You can see it in how his teams play. Defensively naive, but a cohesive unit going forward. Coached. Southgate is a team manager, someone who creates a serene environment for the players off the field so he did have all the players pulling in the same direction. England would have needed to hire a coach for the onfield stuff. That's what's been missing.
gamble

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1615 on: Today at 02:21:15 am
Get pochettino in
In the Name of Klopp

  smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Reply #1616 on: Today at 02:39:40 am
 ;D

