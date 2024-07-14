So many people saying the better team won, and they're not wrong, but there's a caveat there- the better team on the pitch won. Because really, with the talent England have, Southgate could've fielded the better team. But this is what happens when you get to a final despite playing shit football. It only supported Southgate's delusion that he was making the right choices along the way. Barney Ronay had the fluffiest piece on Southgate in the Guardian the other day, dismissing all the criticism with 'facts'. The one that really got me was his defence of Southgate's use of subs, how 'patience is a tactic' and how, when he did make subs, they made an impact. Well no shit, Sherlock, even a broken clock is right twice a day. No mention of how those subs were often attempts at fixing mistakes that could've been avoided if Southgate didn't relentlessly pick his favourites in the first place.



Trent not getting any meaningful time after the group stage should be the biggest talk of the tournament in the English press, but it won't. Kyle Walker will get a pass for his mistakes today while Trent would've had to gone into hiding. Anthony Gordon must wonder why he even bothered going. Saka was invisible today except for the great crybaby reaction by Caravjal when Saka went down (again) like he'd been shot. (Made the playacting by Cucurella at the end very amusing.) Declan Rice disappeared into the shadows and Phil Foden never really showed up. Bellingham had a few flashes of brilliance, but for a guy who boldly proclaimed, "Who else?", he was otherwise ineffectual.



All of the above- with the exception of the Trent situation- can be traced back to one consistent Southgate decision: Starting Harry Kane. Once he was subbed off, you saw the energy and attack shift immediately. Whether or not he was injured/not 100% doesn't matter. The manager should be making the tough calls. But he consistently went back to the well, because they kept winning. Didn't matter that they only scored 2 goals in the group stages. Didn't matter that they needed a 90+ wonder goal from Bellingham against Slovakia. Didn't matter that they needed penalties against the Swiss. Didn't matter that they needed a soft penalty against Netherlands. Time and time again, he fielded the same turgid team, only making changes if forced into it, or if one of his favourites finally got healthy enough to play. Harry Kane shouldn't have gotten near a starting position after the group stages, but Southgate didn't have the courage to drop him.



And what the fuck is Pickford doing hoofing the ball up the pitch every single time? It never, ever went to an England player. I will give him the smallest excuse- there was one point where I looked at my wife and said, "The team is clearly being told to do this, because there is no one in England's half for him to short pass the ball to." Literally, there was no one there. What else is he supposed to do? The fact Southgate doesn't see that long ball distribution is not Pickford's strength and/or can't trust his back line to play it out to the midfield is only another reason why this guy is stealing a living. World class players with a Championship (at best) manager. World Cup won't be any different; in fact, it might be worse.



