He's fucking woeful, it will forever amaze me how many can't see it. But hopefully this support pays off and he stays and gets a new deal.
Is there Olympic football too??
To be fair the last remake was 26 years ago.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Nobody has ever cared about the Olympic football tournament
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
they did "it's coming home for Christmas" in 2022
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Half the electorate in his country support a fraudster and rapist which is even more peculiar!
Gary Lineker A victory for attacking football Gareth is toast.
Now is the test, which England players will take their medals off? I know two who won't.
Imagine what might have happened, if we played the best team, from the start.
It was clear to see all tournament. Being too conservative, not bringing on subs when needed, not taking risks, waiting for something to happen.
Ceferin's medal grab-and-give technique is magnificent, to be fair.
Gakpo golden boot?
Pickford tears.I need to see a VVD looking smug gif
Crosby Nick never fails.
Now is the test, which England players will take their medals off? I know two who won't.Edit: Trent did. I thought he'd know better.
No, they announced before the final that assists wouldn't count, so it's being shared by six of them.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]