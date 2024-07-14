« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:56:39 pm
He's fucking woeful, it will forever amaze me how many can't see it. But hopefully this support pays off and he stays and gets a new deal.

Hes obviously not though, look at the results. Hes been, objectively, better than nearly every manager England have had. Hes still not good enough mind. But whoever replaced him would probably be worse in terms of actual results, even if we looked prettier at times.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 10:11:56 pm »
Now is the test, which England players will take their medals off?  I know two who won't.

Edit:  Trent did.  I thought he'd know better.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:01 pm by TheMissionary »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:11:23 pm
Is there Olympic football too??
Nobody has ever cared about the Olympic football tournament
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 10:12:27 pm »
Seven games, seven wins, can't really argue with that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 10:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:10:44 pm
To be fair the last remake was 26 years ago.
they did "it's coming home for Christmas" in 2022
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 10:12:32 pm »
At least there can me a remake of footballs coming home for its 30th anniversary.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 10:12:38 pm »
That stat was wrong on the BBC. Saying a Spanish side hasnt lost a final since the turn of the century. Alaves was 2001
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 10:12:48 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:11:23 pm
Is there Olympic football too??

Yes, unfortunately
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 10:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:11:59 pm
Nobody has ever cared about the Olympic football tournament

True not even sure why they added it.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 10:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:12:28 pm
they did "it's coming home for Christmas" in 2022

Fuck me that sounds awful.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:13:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:56:39 pm
He's fucking woeful, it will forever amaze me how many can't see it. But hopefully this support pays off and he stays and gets a new deal.


right on all counts....a fraud...but long may he reign
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:13:15 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:11:23 pm
Is there Olympic football too??

Yep, France, Argentina and Spain are the favourites.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 10:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:10:44 pm
To be fair the last remake was 26 years ago.

Did one for the last WC didn't they and updated it again after the Ladies showed the guys how it's done.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 10:13:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:05:01 pm
Half the electorate in his country support a fraudster and rapist which is even more peculiar!

don't forget fascist who is planninh on dismantling the gears of government to get more of his ilk in place. I don't wish harm on anyone but it is a pity that he's still breathing.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:01:08 pm
Gary Lineker A victory for attacking football
Gareth is toast.

He's right. Would have been an absolute travesty if England won after those 7 performances.

Trying to Greece their way to glory with the best squad in the competition
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 10:13:49 pm »
that's their 4th euro win. The most of the lot. (Germany with 3)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 10:14:05 pm »
Ceferin's medal grab-and-give technique is magnificent, to be fair.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm »
take that off trent. nothing to do with you  ;D
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 10:14:14 pm »
Gakpo golden boot?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 10:14:26 pm »
So it's official then. Paella > fish & chips.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 10:14:38 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 10:11:56 pm
Now is the test, which England players will take their medals off?  I know two who won't.
Trent just did if thats who you were thinking
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm »
Harry Kane lost 6 straight finals. Almost feel sorry for him, almost ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 10:15:07 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:11:23 pm
Is there Olympic football too??

yes mo and endo both not playing
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 10:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:04:09 pm
Imagine what might have happened, if we played the best team, from the start.

Imagine if they were coached.

Had Jurgen had these players for a month that 34% possession jumps to at least 55%.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 10:15:46 pm »
Well we can all draw the line under this and focus on real football.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 10:16:26 pm »
It was a great goal by Simple Jack but Spain were the better side by miles.
Usual dour stuff from Southgate and England.
Just glad Trent and Joe weren't on the pitch to get blamed.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:06:10 pm
It was clear to see all tournament. Being too conservative, not bringing on subs when needed, not taking risks, waiting for something to happen.

All he's got is luck (a hell of a lot of it) but not one iota of coaching ability.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:14:05 pm
Ceferin's medal grab-and-give technique is magnificent, to be fair.

 ;D

He's nailed it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:14:14 pm
Gakpo golden boot?

No, they announced before the final that assists wouldn't count, so it's being shared by six of them.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:11:17 pm
Pickford tears.

I need to see a VVD looking smug gif :)

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 10:17:24 pm »
As if Morata is captain. How did that happen?!
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 10:17:36 pm »
Confetti person missed the lift. One. Fucking. Job.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm »
Are they not dressing him in Leserhosen and letter Merkel and Ceferin get centre of the team to hand it over?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 10:11:56 pm
Now is the test, which England players will take their medals off?  I know two who won't.

Edit:  Trent did.  I thought he'd know better.

I noticed he took it off. Is there something wrong with that?
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 10:18:10 pm »
Has Salt Bae turned up yet?
