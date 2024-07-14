« previous next »
Offline Hestoic

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:49:34 am
Also, while I'm here, let's review the 'failures' of Southgate's England.

2018: Lost in extra time in the semis to a Croatian team with multiple Champions League-winning players, with a team including Jesse Lingard and a mid-30s Ashley Young.

2020: Lost on penalties in the final to an Italian team most of the way into a world record unbeaten streak.

2022: Lost in the quarters by an odd goal to a French team that in turn only loses on penalties in the final.

2024: Didn't play well enough while making the final unbeaten.

Look, I get the gripes about tactics and substitutions, and I'd have been open to Potter being given a go if England failed this tournament. But (and I said this in a different thread more or less) the job of an international manager is to unify the players, build team spirit and pick a balanced team that can win, or if necessary grind their way through games. Southgate has been very good at all of that.

People underestimate the team spirit part because they forget the bad old days when the managers were running scared of the media, and players were leaking left, right and centre during tournaments, wouldn't sit with people from teams they didn't like and inevitably buckled under pressure. But teams don't score late winners or win shoot-outs if they aren't confident, comfortable and mentally prepared, and Southgate's done a great job there. He's the best England manager since Venables at least, and if not him, since Ramsey.

I dislike him, but it is tough to disagree with your post.

My main criticism of him is that the football is really uninspiring and his decision making is baffling - but it's got them to a final again.

The question for me is - is it the group of players or is it him? I believe someone else would have England playing better football and would achieve similar results in this tournament.

But you have to hand it to him, he's done a great job on paper and with the squad unity.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:25:04 am
Playing entertaining football and losing gets you a pass.
No it doesn't, winning is what's entertaining. Ask Kevin Keegan how much good trying to play 'entertaining' football did him. Hell, ask anyone in the country whether they'd rather have gone out 4-3 to Slovenia than lose in the final. They'll laugh in your face.
Offline swoopy

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:59:10 am »
Sky just been interviewing a guy who's already got a big "England - Euro 2024 Winners" trophy and tattoo on his leg.

Losers
Online JRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:58:10 am
No it doesn't, winning is what's entertaining. Ask Kevin Keegan how much good trying to play 'entertaining' football did him. Hell, ask anyone in the country whether they'd rather have gone out 4-3 to Slovenia than lose in the final. They'll laugh in your face.
He has bored a nation
Online Chris~

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #204 on: Today at 10:04:38 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:58:10 am
No it doesn't, winning is what's entertaining. Ask Kevin Keegan how much good trying to play 'entertaining' football did him. Hell, ask anyone in the country whether they'd rather have gone out 4-3 to Slovenia than lose in the final. They'll laugh in your face.
Always find it funny Funny that Keegan's Newcastle gets mentioned for this when they by modern standards they would be considered mroe boring than Aston Villa this season and only conceded 2 less than Manchester United then
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #205 on: Today at 10:47:49 am »
I was actually thinking of Keegan with England, but I guess his Newcastle stint also applies to some extent. The point is that people like England teams that win and loathe England teams that don't, no matter how many attacking players are in the team.
Offline Caligula?

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #206 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
There's no dancing around it anymore. Gareth Southgate is greatest manager England have ever had. Jordan Pickford is the greatest goalkeeper England have ever had. They should perhaps play a more pleasing to the eye style, but they've got the results to prove otherwise. This England team will be talked about like those famous Dutch and Brazilian sides of the 70's.
Online JRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #207 on: Today at 11:38:52 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:05:38 am
There's no dancing around it anymore. Gareth Southgate is greatest manager England have ever had. Jordan Pickford is the greatest goalkeeper England have ever had. They should perhaps play a more pleasing to the eye style, but they've got the results to prove otherwise. This England team will be talked about like those famous Dutch and Brazilian sides of the 70's.
Havent you got a game to prepare for, Gareth?
Offline HullReD

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #208 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Quote from: Ray K on July 11, 2024, 12:18:51 pm
I think it could be a repeat of the Women's WC final of last year.

Spain clearly the better side, score a good goal, get a 2nd half penalty that Pickford saves. Spain win 1-0 without ever looking troubled. Pickford gets voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.
And gets a starring role in the latest Jurassic Park film.  :P

lol brilliant
Online JRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:51:31 am »
Quote from: Ray K on July 11, 2024, 12:18:51 pm
I think it could be a repeat of the Women's WC final of last year.

Spain clearly the better side, score a good goal, get a 2nd half penalty that Pickford saves. Spain win 1-0 without ever looking troubled. Pickford gets voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.
And gets a starring role in the latest Jurassic Park film.  :P
Nah, Jordan has got too many bollocks for that to happen.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July 12, 2024, 11:58:25 am
Most Ive met are sound but they are literally the international equivalent of Everton 

England to win for me, but if they dont itll all be forgotten about within a day

England would actually have to be successful for that to make sense.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #211 on: Today at 12:40:33 pm »
Southgate is like the Starmer of football - dull, boring, not much about him seemingly, but he gets the job done. ;)

He's found a way to get results from shit on a stick football. He's still not won anything yet, but he has got a lot closer than many other England managers who played football far easier on the eye.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #212 on: Today at 12:43:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:27:23 pm
England would actually have to be successful for that to make sense.

England are more spurs than Everton. Theyve been right up there several times but realistically never looked like winning anything

Scotland are Everton because they are shite but always somehow manage to make it about England
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #213 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Are we all wearing our Knight's gear today?
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:48:38 pm »
I think England will be two down early doors and will struggle to get anything.
Online Legs

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:40:33 pm
Southgate is like the Starmer of football - dull, boring, not much about him seemingly, but he gets the job done. ;)

He's found a way to get results from shit on a stick football. He's still not won anything yet, but he has got a lot closer than many other England managers who played football far easier on the eye.

Sums him up he seems to be quite a lucky manager if that makes sense even though he has won nowt yet.

Fromola probably has a good point about the subs he has I mean lets be right some of them should be playing so no wonder they look better when they come on 😂

Problem with Spain is if you go a goal down to them it will be very hard to come back as Id expect theyll control the game possession wise.
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:19:57 am

So, let me get this straight: Southgate's 'luck' has been that he's a) been in tournaments where the other teams have been comparatively 'weak' compared to England, despite the England team always being packed with players everyone says are shit and b) he's had very favourable draws, because England always win their group and beat the teams they're 'meant to' while the supposed favourites with top class players underperform at group stage (in this tournament France, in the last one Spain, in 2018 Germany and Argentina) or get beaten by weaker teams at the knockout stage (Italy 2024, Netherlands 2020, Spain 2018).

I feel like you're so, so close, Fromola.

If they won the group because they won 3 out of 3 fair enough. They drew with Slovenia and Denmark and still win the group which was fortunate enough in itself.

Spain blitzed their group and had to face Germany and France
Online Legs

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:07:11 pm
If they won the group because they won 3 out of 3 fair enough. They drew with Slovenia and Denmark and still win the group which was fortunate enough in itself.

Spain blitzed their group and had to face Germany and France

Irony is had Germany not scored that injury equaliser against Switzerland then they would have had a far easier path to the final but of course when you are playing it doesnt work like that.

As we both said a week or so ago the reality is there just isnt many good international sides around and if you take a look at the managers youd hardly want any of them at your club in a top league.
Online disgraced cake

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:11:27 pm
Irony is had Germany not scored that injury equaliser against Switzerland then they would have had a far easier path to the final but of course when you are playing it doesnt work like that.

As we both said a week or so ago the reality is there just isnt many good international sides around and if you take a look at the managers youd hardly want any of them at your club in a top league.

That's true but I feel this Spanish side look like the best international team in a while. I can see them going on to win the next World Cup even though anything can happen. A relatively unknown manager outside of the country has got them playing as a group and there's lots of talent to work with. The likes of Williams/Yamal should be even more effective a couple of years down the line, and Rodri/Fabian/Olmo etc can are all reaching their best years. A couple of defensive improvements are probably possible and if they can find them then good luck beating them.

This will be England's best chance of silverware until the next Euros. Obviously 2021 was the best chance on paper they'll ever have being at home. This Spain side better than Italy though. Can't see England threatening at the next World Cup playing in those climates, it's going to suit the likes of Spain/Portugal and maybe one of the top South American sides. Surely Brazil will improve but Argentina still look good. Problem for them is Messi surely can't be as effective?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/va6nPu-1auE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/va6nPu-1auE</a>
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:26:51 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RJqimlFcJsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RJqimlFcJsM</a>
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:27:17 pm »
Best thing about that song, was the hotties they had giving out lyric sheets before we played Tunisia.
