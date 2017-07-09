« previous next »
UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00

UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Thread for the final discussion as the other one descended into pettiness and division. I don't want to see the same in here.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Its a win win, either England lose or Southgate becomes odds on favourite for the United job.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Now that England is in the final, I will support it even if it means Trent and Joe not playing.
 
Same with everything else, it is more important to be lucky than to be good.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I just hope Spain bring a lot of lube. If not, the arse-fucking they give is going to be painful.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Viva Espana
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I will be supporting Spain. Best team in the tournament in my view, and deserve to win it. If Trent plays (no chance, I think) I will somehow support Spain and Trent.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I just hope whatever happens Football is the winner
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Spain have been the best team in the tournament and have to be favourites but England seem to be getting better by the game, putting Mainoo in midfield seems to have made the team more balanced. I'd drop Foden, put Saka in the front three and Trent at right wing back, but that'll never happen unfortunately. But in any case, I'm feeling good about this.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:50:47 am
Same with everything else, it is more important to be lucky than to be good.

It might be, but if you've got the best players in the tournament you should be good as well rather than relying on flukes. Or at least be playing some good football.

They'd have been put on their arse if they'd faced Germany or Spain earlier in the tournament (and arguably several others Southgate typically avoided).

But a one off final with momentum behind them they could easily win it now and then that defines the legacy ultimately if they can win it.

When was the last time England beat a good team in an international tournament? Any advances on Holland at Euro 96? (Argentina 2002 another one but both were in the group stages even then). Beat Spain and fair enough they've actually beat one.

One thing you can say about Southgate is he's effective at beating the shit teams he's routinely drawn against. Hodgson lost to Iceland - although he was also put in a World Cup group with Uruguay and Italy.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:40:47 am
Thread for the final discussion as the other one descended into pettiness and division. I don't want to see the same in here.

Maybe just have a voting button with 'who do you want to win' - and be done with it!!
 ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Hola amigos.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Spain have been the best team in the tournament and have to be favourites but England seem to be getting better by the game, putting Mainoo in midfield seems to have made the team more balanced. I'd drop Foden, put Saka in the front three and Trent at right wing back, but that'll never happen unfortunately. But in any case, I'm feeling good about this.
I don't think they've looked better other than the first half of the Netherlands game and even that seemed to be more on Netherlands not being good as was fixed at half time. Other than that it's been the same defence first football with individuals coming up with moments, and well it's knockout football and works when you have the talent England do
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:10:12 pm
I don't think they've looked better other than the first half of the Netherlands game and even that seemed to be more on Netherlands not being good as was fixed at half time. Other than that it's been the same defence first football with individuals coming up with moments, and well it's knockout football and works when you have the talent England do

They only wake up when they go behind or when Southgate is forced into making subs.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
England will win I see Shaw and Walker containing Yamal and Williams pretty well.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Win. Win. Win.


England Win. Missus is happy. Mancs get Southgate. Country gets a lift. Flags and bunting and tea and scones everywhere. For. Ever.


Spain Win.


:)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I expect Spain will have no problems, I think their attack will take care of business. It'd probably be better for England if they played Watkins instead of Kane, but I obviously can't see it, and doubt it'd make too much difference anyway given Spain will control the ball. Also, Watkins has no experience of a game this big.

If ever there's a game you've got to play Trent it's this one. Of course he won't, but against a team that's actually good you have to try and find away to beat them and Trent gives you a much better chance. Walker's struggled with the defensive stuff for ages now (he's never offered anything going forward either) and I think Williams could get the better of him given his own pace. The real weak link is Trippier against Yamal IMO.

Rodri will be Spain's key man IMO, I've already have money on him being man of the match. If he does turn up as he usually does (unfortunately) I think everything in front of him will take care of himself. In fact the fucker will probably score the winner.

I don't buy for a second that England have been getting better by the way. On the strength of a good 15/20 minutes in the first half last night it was their best performance but they were absolutely dreadful in both other knockout games. Don't buy what the media are saying after the players have ran crying to them about being too mean. I can see the likes of Carvajal/Rodri/Nacho etc walking all over them on Sunday.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
As a Jock, I will support England. Ive been living here for >40yrs, married a heathen englander, spawned a heathen daughter and grandaughter, both engerlish. So If I want my dinner and my washing sorted, I had better tow the line.

England were good 1st half, 2nd half the dutch stifled the game and nerfed themselves really. They (England) deserved the win in my view. Better team over the 90 mins.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I think it could be a repeat of the Women's WC final of last year.

Spain clearly the better side, score a good goal, get a 2nd half penalty that Pickford saves. Spain win 1-0 without ever looking troubled. Pickford gets voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.
And gets a starring role in the latest Jurassic Park film.  :P
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Looking forward the tournament being over more than anything else. This expanded 24 team format makes the groups loads of fun, but it's really dragged through the last 16 and quarters and semis - feels like it's been going on for months.  Plus the lopsided draw hasn't helped.

Good luck to both - I care less about the England thing these days - I'd like Spain to sneak it as they've been entertaining for the most part as opposed to the paint drying boredom of the England games.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
England have a better bench so if its tight then they will win it from there.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
England please for the simple reason that Ive got them in the sweepstakes - £120 if they win.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:21:21 pm
Looking forward the tournament being over more than anything else. This expanded 24 team format makes the groups loads of fun, but it's really dragged through the last 16 and quarters and semis - feels like it's been going on for months.  Plus the lopsided draw hasn't helped.

Said it before if they want a 24 team tournament it should be group winners and best runners up going into a last 8. It'd lead to strong quarter finals rather than a diluted last 16 and a lopsided draw.

The last set of group games were a joke. You had teams sitting back on a draw, knowing they'd be through at least in 3rd place rather than trying to win.

Denmark perfect example against Serbia. If they beat them to win the group then England's path would have been Germany, Spain and France to the final rather than Slovakia, Switzerland and Holland.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:31:32 pm
You want Spain to win? I thought you cared about racism?
Ive re-read Andys post and this reply 5 times. I dont get it. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:29:20 pm
Said it before if they want a 24 team tournament it should be group winners and best runners up going into a last 8. It'd lead to strong quarter finals rather than a diluted last 16 and a lopsided draw.

The last set of group games were a joke. You had teams sitting back on a draw, knowing they'd be through at least in 3rd place rather than trying to win.

Denmark perfect example against Serbia. If they beat them to win the group then England's path would have been Germany, Spain and France to the final rather than Slovakia, Switzerland and Holland.

I'm not sure what the solution is. I really enjoyed Turkey and Georgia being able to get as far as they did - hugely successful tournament for both and great stories. Turkey v Austria was probably the best game of the tournament for me. Spain v Georgia was great too for an hour. But I'm not sure the other 7 last 16 games and the 3 other terrible quarters were worth those high points. Watching England, France and Portugal sleepwalk through so many knockout games has just dragged. So maybe you're right. Or we just go back to 16 teams.   

Players are playing too many games. They are all clearly jaded.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
England hopefully. Don't give a toss about Spain and routinely despise them at club level to.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I will be inviting a friend around who has just beaten cancer and its the first time she's really been "outside" her own boundaries for quite a while. She has never liked football before but she suddenly said she'd like to see the game, with a few friendly people around. So, I will be doing that. I stayed away until after the game from the thread on the site, as I knew what it would be like and I will do the same again on Sunday. I hope England win, it won't break my heart if they don't and I will accept whatever happens. At the end of the day its just a game of football and isn't football the sport that supposed to bring people together?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
England to win the final if for no other reason than Southgate being absolutely without question the greatest England manager of all time and likely untouchable for a lifetime or more, which would be innately hilarious.

Even better if if Spain have 80% possession and 35 shots to England's 0, win on pens.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
I've said my piece over my international football allegiance, so all I'll say now is I hope everyone who's interested enjoys the final.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
The greatest England team ever assembled managed by the best manager England has ever had. Soak it in lads as it might not last.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:38:30 pm
Ive re-read Andys post and this reply 5 times. I dont get it. 🤷🏻‍♂️

It was really a reply from his comments on the other thread.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Not a massive fan of the England football team BUT if they were to win it, the country would get a
Lift.  My daughters will be happy and so will many of my friends.   So Im hoping they do it,   I said after the first knock out match that I think their name is on it.   Playing shit and being lucky, with so many good players.   
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:37:05 pm
It was really a reply from his comments on the other thread.

The other thread is locked. This one is for peace, love, happiness and beer.

I hope football wings :hugs:


Winging hugs is TIGHT!







Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Watched quite a few games and Spain seemed to have been the best team in the tournament and probably deserve to win the final.  England have rode their luck with a couple of last minute winners and the penalty shootout win.

I think Kane has been pretty average and England look to have more threat when Watkins or Toney is on, but there's no way Southgate would drop Kane, he'll wait for 75 mins of him not doing very much before taking him off.  Spain will be a lot more attacking than the other teams that we've faced, so that may suit the likes of Foden more, who hasn't really shone against the defensive teams, as they'll have more space and opportunities.

I'm not fussed who wins, but if England win then I hope Trent comes on and gets the winning goal.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:11:31 pm
Watched quite a few games and Spain seemed to have been the best team in the tournament and probably deserve to win the final.  England have rode their luck with a couple of last minute winners and the penalty shootout win.

I think Kane has been pretty average and England look to have more threat when Watkins or Toney is on, but there's no way Southgate would drop Kane, he'll wait for 75 mins of him not doing very much before taking him off.  Spain will be a lot more attacking than the other teams that we've faced, so that may suit the likes of Foden more, who hasn't really shone against the defensive teams, as they'll have more space and opportunities.

I'm not fussed who wins, but if England win then I hope Trent comes on and gets the winning goal.

The thing is, in an international match, that's probably better anyways that Southgate brings a Toney or a Watkins on later in the match to run at tired defences. So while it is probably a bit of a "two condom" approach by Southgate, it works in an international match.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Spain to win but if England win Trent and Joe will get winners medal. So it's a win-wn for me.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
The feel-good factor would be pretty cool if England win, especially coming so soon after the election. I heard people singing in the streets until the early hours of this morning, as I live near town in Chester. Makes a change from hearing people arguing in the streets after a night out.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
As with the semi-final I'll be backing England as this tournament is something the kids have really got into (although my eldest pulled Spain in a school sweepstake and the prospect of a bag of Haribo, or similar, has his loyalty wavering!).  I don't want to be the killjoy bemoaning that England play turgid football and owe their presence in the final to many different moments of luck, on and off the pitch.

Assuming the crowd for the final has lots of Germany supporters then it will be like a home game for England.  Not that Germany have any warmth towards England but they openly hate Spain right now - their commitment to booing every single Cucurella touch against France was commendable.

If England are willing to commit to fast counter-attacks then they can definitely beat Spain.  More realistically they will need to hold out for 75-80 minutes and hope that the greater depth to their squad means they can nick a late goal.  England seem to have one half of (relatively) high pressing in them but if they're chasing shadows for most of the game they may not even do that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:19:32 pm
The feel-good factor would be pretty cool if England win, especially coming so soon after the election. I heard people singing in the streets until the early hours of this morning, as I live near town in Chester. Makes a change from hearing people arguing in the streets after a night out.
D'you reckon we'd get a bank holiday out of it?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Yeah I think the feel good factor would actually be really good and these do seep into the discourse of how they feel. Small steps of the economy improving, an interest cut in August likely and throw in a decent GB medal haul at the Olympics and it will be 1997 again (sort of).
