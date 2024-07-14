I expect Spain will have no problems, I think their attack will take care of business. It'd probably be better for England if they played Watkins instead of Kane, but I obviously can't see it, and doubt it'd make too much difference anyway given Spain will control the ball. Also, Watkins has no experience of a game this big.



If ever there's a game you've got to play Trent it's this one. Of course he won't, but against a team that's actually good you have to try and find away to beat them and Trent gives you a much better chance. Walker's struggled with the defensive stuff for ages now (he's never offered anything going forward either) and I think Williams could get the better of him given his own pace. The real weak link is Trippier against Yamal IMO.



Rodri will be Spain's key man IMO, I've already have money on him being man of the match. If he does turn up as he usually does (unfortunately) I think everything in front of him will take care of himself. In fact the fucker will probably score the winner.



I don't buy for a second that England have been getting better by the way. On the strength of a good 15/20 minutes in the first half last night it was their best performance but they were absolutely dreadful in both other knockout games. Don't buy what the media are saying after the players have ran crying to them about being too mean. I can see the likes of Carvajal/Rodri/Nacho etc walking all over them on Sunday.