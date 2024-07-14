« previous next »
UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00

Claire.

UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Today at 11:40:47 am
Thread for the final discussion as the other one descended into pettiness and division. I don't want to see the same in here.
mikey_LFC

  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:47:49 am
Its a win win, either England lose or Southgate becomes odds on favourite for the United job.
RedForeverTT

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:50:47 am
Now that England is in the final, I will support it even if it means Trent and Joe not playing.
 
Same with everything else, it is more important to be lucky than to be good.
Nobby Reserve

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:24 am
I just hope Spain bring a lot of lube. If not, the arse-fucking they give is going to be painful.

swoopy

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:55:42 am
Viva Espana
vblfc

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:55:50 am
I will be supporting Spain. Best team in the tournament in my view, and deserve to win it. If Trent plays (no chance, I think) I will somehow support Spain and Trent.
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:57:18 am
I just hope whatever happens Football is the winner
Sheer Magnetism

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm
Spain have been the best team in the tournament and have to be favourites but England seem to be getting better by the game, putting Mainoo in midfield seems to have made the team more balanced. I'd drop Foden, put Saka in the front three and Trent at right wing back, but that'll never happen unfortunately. But in any case, I'm feeling good about this.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:12 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:50:47 am
Same with everything else, it is more important to be lucky than to be good.

It might be, but if you've got the best players in the tournament you should be good as well rather than relying on flukes. Or at least be playing some good football.

They'd have been put on their arse if they'd faced Germany or Spain earlier in the tournament (and arguably several others Southgate typically avoided).

But a one off final with momentum behind them they could easily win it now and then that defines the legacy ultimately if they can win it.

When was the last time England beat a good team in an international tournament? Any advances on Holland at Euro 96? (Argentina 2002 another one but both were in the group stages even then). Beat Spain and fair enough they've actually beat one.

One thing you can say about Southgate is he's effective at beating the shit teams he's routinely drawn against. Hodgson lost to Iceland - although he was also put in a World Cup group with Uruguay and Italy.
Yosser0_0

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:05:42 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:40:47 am
Thread for the final discussion as the other one descended into pettiness and division. I don't want to see the same in here.

Maybe just have a voting button with 'who do you want to win' - and be done with it!!
 ;D
JRed

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:06:04 pm
Hola amigos.
Chris~

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:10:12 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Spain have been the best team in the tournament and have to be favourites but England seem to be getting better by the game, putting Mainoo in midfield seems to have made the team more balanced. I'd drop Foden, put Saka in the front three and Trent at right wing back, but that'll never happen unfortunately. But in any case, I'm feeling good about this.
I don't think they've looked better other than the first half of the Netherlands game and even that seemed to be more on Netherlands not being good as was fixed at half time. Other than that it's been the same defence first football with individuals coming up with moments, and well it's knockout football and works when you have the talent England do
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:11:42 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:10:12 pm
I don't think they've looked better other than the first half of the Netherlands game and even that seemed to be more on Netherlands not being good as was fixed at half time. Other than that it's been the same defence first football with individuals coming up with moments, and well it's knockout football and works when you have the talent England do

They only wake up when they go behind or when Southgate is forced into making subs.
Coolie High

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:11:54 pm
England will win I see Shaw and Walker containing Yamal and Williams pretty well.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:01 pm
Win. Win. Win.


England Win. Missus is happy. Mancs get Southgate. Country gets a lift. Flags and bunting and tea and scones everywhere. For. Ever.


Spain Win.


:)
disgraced cake

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm
I expect Spain will have no problems, I think their attack will take care of business. It'd probably be better for England if they played Watkins instead of Kane, but I obviously can't see it, and doubt it'd make too much difference anyway given Spain will control the ball. Also, Watkins has no experience of a game this big.

If ever there's a game you've got to play Trent it's this one. Of course he won't, but against a team that's actually good you have to try and find away to beat them and Trent gives you a much better chance. Walker's struggled with the defensive stuff for ages now (he's never offered anything going forward either) and I think Williams could get the better of him given his own pace. The real weak link is Trippier against Yamal IMO.

Rodri will be Spain's key man IMO, I've already have money on him being man of the match. If he does turn up as he usually does (unfortunately) I think everything in front of him will take care of himself. In fact the fucker will probably score the winner.

I don't buy for a second that England have been getting better by the way. On the strength of a good 15/20 minutes in the first half last night it was their best performance but they were absolutely dreadful in both other knockout games. Don't buy what the media are saying after the players have ran crying to them about being too mean. I can see the likes of Carvajal/Rodri/Nacho etc walking all over them on Sunday.
boots

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #16 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm
As a Jock, I will support England. Ive been living here for >40yrs, married a heathen englander, spawned a heathen daughter and grandaughter, both engerlish. So If I want my dinner and my washing sorted, I had better tow the line.

England were good 1st half, 2nd half the dutch stifled the game and nerfed themselves really. They (England) deserved the win in my view. Better team over the 90 mins.
Ray K

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #17 on: Today at 12:18:51 pm
I think it could be a repeat of the Women's WC final of last year.

Spain clearly the better side, score a good goal, get a 2nd half penalty that Pickford saves. Spain win 1-0 without ever looking troubled. Pickford gets voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.
And gets a starring role in the latest Jurassic Park film.  :P
Jean Girard

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:21:21 pm
Looking forward the tournament being over more than anything else. This expanded 24 team format makes the groups loads of fun, but it's really dragged through the last 16 and quarters and semis - feels like it's been going on for months.  Plus the lopsided draw hasn't helped.

Good luck to both - I care less about the England thing these days - I'd like Spain to sneak it as they've been entertaining for the most part as opposed to the paint drying boredom of the England games.
Nick110581

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:21:34 pm
England have a better bench so if its tight then they will win it from there.
Jm55

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm
England please for the simple reason that Ive got them in the sweepstakes - £120 if they win.
Fromola

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #21 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:21:21 pm
Looking forward the tournament being over more than anything else. This expanded 24 team format makes the groups loads of fun, but it's really dragged through the last 16 and quarters and semis - feels like it's been going on for months.  Plus the lopsided draw hasn't helped.

Said it before if they want a 24 team tournament it should be group winners and best runners up going into a last 8. It'd lead to strong quarter finals rather than a diluted last 16 and a lopsided draw.

The last set of group games were a joke. You had teams sitting back on a draw, knowing they'd be through at least in 3rd place rather than trying to win.

Denmark perfect example against Serbia. If they beat them to win the group then England's path would have been Germany, Spain and France to the final rather than Slovakia, Switzerland and Holland.
Coolie High

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #22 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:13:01 pm
Win. Win. Win.


England Win. Missus is happy. Mancs get Southgate. Country gets a lift. Flags and bunting and tea and scones everywhere. For. Ever.


Spain Win.


:)

You want Spain to win? I thought you cared about racism?
vblfc

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #23 on: Today at 12:38:30 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:31:32 pm
You want Spain to win? I thought you cared about racism?
Ive re-read Andys post and this reply 5 times. I dont get it. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Jean Girard

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #24 on: Today at 12:43:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:29:20 pm
Said it before if they want a 24 team tournament it should be group winners and best runners up going into a last 8. It'd lead to strong quarter finals rather than a diluted last 16 and a lopsided draw.

The last set of group games were a joke. You had teams sitting back on a draw, knowing they'd be through at least in 3rd place rather than trying to win.

Denmark perfect example against Serbia. If they beat them to win the group then England's path would have been Germany, Spain and France to the final rather than Slovakia, Switzerland and Holland.

I'm not sure what the solution is. I really enjoyed Turkey and Georgia being able to get as far as they did - hugely successful tournament for both and great stories. Turkey v Austria was probably the best game of the tournament for me. Spain v Georgia was great too for an hour. But I'm not sure the other 7 last 16 games and the 3 other terrible quarters were worth those high points. Watching England, France and Portugal sleepwalk through so many knockout games has just dragged. So maybe you're right. Or we just go back to 16 teams.   

Players are playing too many games. They are all clearly jaded.
has gone odd

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #25 on: Today at 12:52:07 pm
England hopefully. Don't give a toss about Spain and routinely despise them at club level to.
- all in my opinion of course -
