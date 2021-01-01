« previous next »
Author Topic: The sulking like a c*nt because Labour won thread

The sulking like a c*nt because Labour won thread
« on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Instead of infesting all the other threads with your little fucking salty fucking crying baby tears of shite, why don't you post your fucking bullshit in here.

I guess you'll also be teaming up with the c*nts that had a go at Jess Phillips or one of the c*nts that attacked Andrew Western's house with a sledgehammer.


Well here you fucking go. Post all your fucking shithousery in here you c*nts. Stop. Fucking. Whining. That dickhead you worship was fucking shite and the way you are all acting now is fucking pathetic. You honestly wanted the Tories to win to prove your fucking pathetic fucking point.
Re: The sulking like a c*nt because Labour won thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:36 am »
These are the supposedly left-wing scum that I'm talking about - probably even worse than the Nazis and fascists

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Andrew Western wrote on X that someone had 'taken a sledgehammer to [his] property' on Saturday evening and that Operation Bridger had been activated.

He said that no one was hurt in the incident which he claims is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police.

Operation Bridger was created to protect MPs after the murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess on the streets of Britain in recent years.

The MP for Stretford and Urmston wrote: "Last night there was an incident at my home that is being investigated by police as part of Operation Bridger.

"I am absolutely fine and no one was hurt but the toxicity in our politics at present must be drawn out."

The uncowed politician added: "The harassment, intimidation and abuse of politicians is not ok and is not normal. That said it is becoming an ever more regular occurrence.

"I am proud to represent the people of Stretford and Urmston and I will not be cowed as I seek to serve them to the best of my ability."

He concluded: "I want to thank GMP for an excellent response and say that these idiots do not speak for our community and I will do all I can to ensure they never do."

GMP, the Labour Party and Mr Western did not immediately respond to requests for comment from LBC.

Mr Western has been the MP for Stretforf and Urmston in Manchester since 2022 and won re-election on Thursday with a majority of 16,150.

The reported incident comes after Labour big-hitter Jess Phillips says she suffered sectarian abuse and intimidation during her successful campaign for re-election as MP in Birmingham Yardley.

She said the recent election was the worst she had ever stood in, with she and her team having been abused, threatened and intimidated by opposition activists. One of her activists even had the tyres of her car slashed.

Ms Phillips told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday that it was "too simple to say" that the abuse she suffered was sectarian, after she beat Workers Party candidate Jody McIntyre by fewer than 700 votes.

Mr McIntyre was running on a platform that focused on the war in Gaza, which has seen tens of thousands of people die. Ms Phillips herself quit the Labour Shadow Cabinet to vote for a ceasefire.

Sadiq Khan was abused when he came to campaign in her seat, with Workers Party activists screaming invective about his mother, Ms Phillips said.

She told Lewis that she didn't suffer abuse from local people, with whom she had "lots of really lovely conversations", even when they disagreed on policy.

But she added: "What was brought into my seat - I have to say, most of them werent from Yardley, just to be completely clear - was horrible lies, division."

She said that there were "people threatening people on polling stations [and]one of my activists had her tyres slashed

"These people werent ashamed of what they were doing, they were doing it and filming it and putting it on the internet.

Ms Phillips added that "when Sadiq Khan came, men wearing masks, shout[ed]stuff about Sadiq Khans mother. Theyre not ashamed, theyre putting it on the internet to incite other people to do the same."

Re: The sulking like a c*nt because Labour won thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:36 am »
Tyres slashed and men screaming in women's faces: Jess Phillips on 'horrible' campaign

Jess Phillips secured re-election in her Birmingham Yardley seat, but faced heckles and boos as she gave her acceptance speech. The incident marked the end of a "horrible" campaign, the Labour MP told Sky News' Electoral Dysfunction podcast.

Jess Phillips has admitted she found the general election campaign "absolutely horrible" after enduring abuse - which culminated in being booed as she gave her acceptance speech.

The Labour MP was narrowly re-elected for Birmingham Yardley on Friday morning with a majority of just 693 - after facing competition from a Workers Party candidate on a pro-Gaza ticket.

Ms Phillips - who quit the Labour frontbench in November to back a Commons vote calling for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire - was booed and heckled as she addressed the crowd at the count.

Speaking to Sky News' Beth Rigby on the latest Electoral Dysfunction podcast, out later this evening, Ms Phillips reflected on the past six weeks of campaigning and said: "It was an absolutely horrible campaign."

Labelling the abuse she's received in recent weeks as "the most aggressive [and] most intimidatory", Jess continued: "Not just [for] me but people in my constituency.

"[There were] people being intimidated, people being told that God will judge them if they vote a certain way."

Campaign activists in Birmingham had their car tyres slashed on Thursday, while a young woman handing out leaflets had "genocide" screamed in her face as someone filmed it, Ms Phillips added.

"The reason they're filming is to drive content, to incite more intimidation," she said. "In my constituency, the humiliation was by men, to women.

"And they wish to drive content... that's what our politics has become - humiliation. Content-driven grift."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson told Sky News they were "aware of a number of incidents leading up to the election where people have reported criminal damage and harassment".

"We are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible," they added, noting officer were present at several polling stations and counts "to offer reassurance and ensure public safety".

Ms Phillips described the candidates who were standing on a pro-Gaza platform as "deplorable".

She added: "I know they're not here to defend themselves, but they have done absolutely nothing to help a single person in Gaza.

"They have just bullied and picked on mainly women."

Ms Phillips added that while her sons campaigned on the day voters headed to the polls, she did not feel comfortable taking them to the election count.

"I didn't want to take them because I just thought it might be really ugly for them to be there," she said. "They were in good spirits and everything, but I had to keep them in the office with me."

In response, James Giles, the Workers Party candidate for the neighbouring seat of Birmingham Hodge Hill, said: "Labour are on their way out in Birmingham, because of their betrayal of ordinary people.

"We will keep banging the drum and rid Labour from this great city.







c*nt.
Re: The sulking like a c*nt because Labour won thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:59:33 am »
Palestine-activist councillor 'intimidated' THOUSANDS of colleagues to sign ceasefire letter

James Giles threatened to publish the names of all those who had no signed the document

A councillor has been accused of "intimidating" thousands of colleagues after threatening to name anyone who opposed a ceasefire in Gaza.

Independent Cllr James Giles sent the "abhorrent" message to all 19,102 councillors in England and Wales on Sunday.

He was asking people to sign a public letter he had already penned alongside Conservative Cllr Jamal Chohan.

In his email, Cllr Giles said he would be publishing a list of all the people for the sake of "accountability".

He suggested anyone who feared retribution from their parties could remain anonymous.

Cllr Giles added: We will also be publishing the names of those who have been invited to sign but choose not to, in the interest of accountability.

He was confronted by a wave of angry responses by councillors as tensions continue to run high.

Labour Councillor Matt Dent said: "To my mind this is blackmail and a threat to councillors' safety, which given the murder of David Amess seems especially reckless."

Liberal Democrat Rob Reiss added: "I received it as well. Won't be signing it regardless of my position as using naming and shaming as blackmail for political action is deeply disturbing."

Politicians have voiced concerns about after pro-Palestinian protesters confronted MPs who abstained on the ceasefire vote.
