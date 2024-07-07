RAWK has a thread like this every international tournament. Options are always massively polarised with everything in between. I am usually aligned with John C and I am again. I can separate most things and just enjoy the Footy and want England to win.I am an Englishman living in the Netherlands. The Netherlands has a lot of the same issues some are sighting as England, populist far right actually just got in, they have a royal family, minority of fan base are wankers, media hype over the Netherlands. Players like Ake are sportswashers, red Ron is a boring c*nt. It really isnt that different at all.I find it hard to be in solidarity with the tragedy chanting lot full stop but you really dont have to be. Lots of good people will be rooting for their country too.Seeing some say they wanted Trent to miss (only a few) is odd. John covered that well for me. As for the other England players, I dont like some of them because of the clubs they play for, it has always been thus with England and will be the same for all club supporters. Other international sides have players from clubs I dont like too. But if you are going to pick an international team to root for its something you may have to accept and be able to separate.Any way. I hope England win on Wednesday and the tournament. if not then hope the Dutch go on to win it for the red connection.